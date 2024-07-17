July 17, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
Lead Post: Biden’s Team Deliberately Kneecapped Trump’s Security To Allow An Assassination Attempt by Sean Davis
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Trump Assassination Attempt
Page is updated regularly with pertinent articles, news, photographs, and videos.
by Mark R…