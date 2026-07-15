Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



15 Forgotten Skills Every 1950s Boy Mastered Before 12 (27:05)

by America’s Forgotten Fathers

https://rumble.com/v7cr24m-15-forgotten-skills-every-1950s-boy-mastered-before-12-by-americas-forgotte.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Detransitioning With De Maistre

How to recover from the lies of the Revolution

by Frank Wright

https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/detransitioning-with-de-maistre



USS Liberty Survivor Reveals What Really Happened The Day Israel Attacked And the Lies Covering It Up (1:01:43)

USS Liberty deniers will say Israel’s 1967 attack on the U.S. spy ship was a total accident. Marine Staff Sergeant Bryce Lockwood was on the Liberty and says there’s no doubt Israel meant to kill every American on board.

by Tucker Carlson

https://rumble.com/v7cjh64-uss-liberty-survivor-reveals-what-really-happened-the-day-israel-attacked-a.html



The Iron Burrow

Hardwiring Israel into America’s Military and Intelligence Core

After decades of bleeding American taxpayers, Israel is now being hardwired directly into the command centers of U.S. military and intelligence power.

by Michael Rectenwald

https://mrectenwald.substack.com/p/the-iron-burrow



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

45,561 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Join Our Moral Party

If You Keep Voting For The Lesser Of Two Evils

You Finally End Up With What We Have Now, Evil

https://MoralParty.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis