July 14, 2025
Abortion In Our Water: A Special Report by Abigail Forman, Aborted Babies Flushed Into America’s Drinking Water (34:37), and Civilized Societies Don’t Kill Their Children by Michael Walsh
Video Of The Day
Tucker Carlson Interviews President Of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian (28:53)
https://rumble.com/v6w5bb2-tucker-carlson-interviews-president-of-iran-masoud-pezeshkian.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Abortion In Our Water: A Special Report
Chemical Home Abortions And The Disposition Of Aborted Fetal Remains
by Abigail Forman
https://lcaction.org/LCA-PDFs/AbortionInOurWater_Final01.pdf
Aborted Babies Flushed Into America’s Drinking Water (34:37)
They told women to flush the remains. Now it’s in our water, and no one is stopping it. The EPA won’t even talk about it.
https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/exclusive-aborted-babies-flushed
Civilized Societies Don’t Kill Their Children
A horrifyingly released statistical report from the Office for National Statistics Wales in 2022 revealed that abortion is at the highest rate ever recorded in that country.
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/07/12/civilized-societies-dont-kill-their-children
Alexander Dugin: Israel Threatens To Use Nukes If They Face Defeat (1:59)
Alexander Dugin points out that the fanatical and radical mentality of the Zionists enables them to use blackmail on a global scale, as they threaten to use nuclear weapons if they face defeat.
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/israel-threatens-to-use-nukes-if
The Bolshevik Terrorists That Established Roots In America 1917
Since the late 1960’s terrorism has exploded across the globe, led not by Islam, but by anti-communist ideology. Those who participated in anti-communism were labeled Neo-Nazi, Fascist, Antisemitic, White Supremacist, and Racist.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-bolshevik-terrorists-that-established
The Israel Lobby Just Faced A Major Blow – And There’s More To Come! (17:07)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6w4s9s-the-israel-lobby-just-faced-a-major-blow-and-theres-more-to-come.html
Collapsing Chaos
Non-Participants, Alex Krainer, The collapse of West’s strategy of chaos Recent clash between India and Pakistan turned out catastrophic for the Western empire, which is why it quickly vanished from the media.
by John Day MD
https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/collapsing-chaos
ACH (2609) I'm Talking To You #239 - Why Some Of Today's Independent Media Leaves Me An Embittered Man (1:05:57)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/12/ach-2609-im-talking-to-you-239-why-some-of-todays-independent-media-leaves-me-an-embittered-man
Trump Goes Into Meltdown Because The Epstein Files Could Bring The US Government Down
This could be the clear out US politics so desperately needs
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/the-way-to-save-america-and-the-world
Quote Of The Day
"When the whole world is running headlong towards the precipice,
one who walks in the opposite direction is looked at as being crazy."
T. S. Eliot
Book Of The Day
Blacklisted By History
The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America's Enemies
Accused of creating a bogus Red Scare and smearing countless innocent victims in a five-year reign of terror, Senator Joseph McCarthy is universally remembered as a demagogue, a bully, and a liar. History has judged him such a loathsome figure that even today, a half century after his death, his name remains synonymous with witch hunts. But that conventional image is all wrong, as veteran journalist and author M. Stanton Evans reveals in this groundbreaking book. The long-awaited "Blacklisted by History," based on six years of intensive research, dismantles the myths surrounding Joe McCarthy and his campaign to unmask Communists, Soviet agents, and flagrant loyalty risks working within the U.S. government. Evans's revelations completely overturn our understanding of McCarthy, McCarthyism, and the Cold War.
by M. Stanton Evans
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
