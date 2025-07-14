EarthNewspaper.com

Tucker Carlson Interviews President Of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian (28:53)

https://rumble.com/v6w5bb2-tucker-carlson-interviews-president-of-iran-masoud-pezeshkian.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Abortion In Our Water: A Special Report

Chemical Home Abortions And The Disposition Of Aborted Fetal Remains

by Abigail Forman

https://lcaction.org/LCA-PDFs/AbortionInOurWater_Final01.pdf



Aborted Babies Flushed Into America’s Drinking Water (34:37)

They told women to flush the remains. Now it’s in our water, and no one is stopping it. The EPA won’t even talk about it.

https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/exclusive-aborted-babies-flushed



Civilized Societies Don’t Kill Their Children

A horrifyingly released statistical report from the Office for National Statistics Wales in 2022 revealed that abortion is at the highest rate ever recorded in that country.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/07/12/civilized-societies-dont-kill-their-children



Alexander Dugin: Israel Threatens To Use Nukes If They Face Defeat (1:59)

Alexander Dugin points out that the fanatical and radical mentality of the Zionists enables them to use blackmail on a global scale, as they threaten to use nuclear weapons if they face defeat.

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/israel-threatens-to-use-nukes-if



The Bolshevik Terrorists That Established Roots In America 1917

Since the late 1960’s terrorism has exploded across the globe, led not by Islam, but by anti-communist ideology. Those who participated in anti-communism were labeled Neo-Nazi, Fascist, Antisemitic, White Supremacist, and Racist.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-bolshevik-terrorists-that-established



The Israel Lobby Just Faced A Major Blow – And There’s More To Come! (17:07)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6w4s9s-the-israel-lobby-just-faced-a-major-blow-and-theres-more-to-come.html



Collapsing Chaos

Non-Participants, Alex Krainer, The collapse of West’s strategy of chaos Recent clash between India and Pakistan turned out catastrophic for the Western empire, which is why it quickly vanished from the media.

by John Day MD

https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/collapsing-chaos



ACH (2609) I'm Talking To You #239 - Why Some Of Today's Independent Media Leaves Me An Embittered Man (1:05:57)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/12/ach-2609-im-talking-to-you-239-why-some-of-todays-independent-media-leaves-me-an-embittered-man



Trump Goes Into Meltdown Because The Epstein Files Could Bring The US Government Down

This could be the clear out US politics so desperately needs

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/the-way-to-save-america-and-the-world



Quote Of The Day

"When the whole world is running headlong towards the precipice,

one who walks in the opposite direction is looked at as being crazy."

T. S. Eliot

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Blacklisted By History

The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America's Enemies

Accused of creating a bogus Red Scare and smearing countless innocent victims in a five-year reign of terror, Senator Joseph McCarthy is universally remembered as a demagogue, a bully, and a liar. History has judged him such a loathsome figure that even today, a half century after his death, his name remains synonymous with witch hunts. But that conventional image is all wrong, as veteran journalist and author M. Stanton Evans reveals in this groundbreaking book. The long-awaited "Blacklisted by History," based on six years of intensive research, dismantles the myths surrounding Joe McCarthy and his campaign to unmask Communists, Soviet agents, and flagrant loyalty risks working within the U.S. government. Evans's revelations completely overturn our understanding of McCarthy, McCarthyism, and the Cold War.

by M. Stanton Evans

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



