Trump, Epstein And The Deep State by Chris Hedges, Trump Peace Prize by BuelahMan’s Revolt (3:34), and Why The Next World Order Will Be Armed With Nukes by Dmitry Trenin
Video Of The Day
How Three Terrorist Groups Formed The Israeli Defence Forces (32:14)
by The Big Picture
https://rumble.com/v6w32j6-how-three-terrorist-groups-formed-the-israeli-defence-forces-by-the-big-pic.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Trump, Epstein And The Deep State
The Trump administration’s refusal to release the Epstein files and videos is done not only to protect Trump, but the ruling class. They all belong to the same club.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/trump-epstein-and-the-deep-state
Trump Peace Prize (3:34)
[The clown world winner.]
by BuelahMan’s Revolt
https://substack.com/@abuseproductions810557/note/p-168068590
Why The Next World Order Will Be Armed With Nukes
How the West’s recklessness is testing Moscow’s nuclear patience
by Dmitry Trenin
https://www.rt.com/news/621362-dmitry-trenin-nukes-world-order
EMJ Live 127: Ideas Have Consequences: The Rise And Fall Of Life Site News (1:18:14)
https://rumble.com/v6w1ruk-emj-live-127-ideas-have-consequences-the-rise-and-fall-of-life-site-news.html
Bad Vibrations
How do you like it, America? Instead of dropping bombs, they’re using weather weapons to destroy what’s left of this country.
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/bad-vibrations
The Complete Life Of Léon Degrelle (2:52:02)
by Zoomer Historian
https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-complete-life-of-leon-degrelle
Trump’s Epstein Problem
President Trump’s recent statements about Epstein are an outrage to say the least. It was an out of touch deflection at best.
by Dr. Joseph Sansone
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/trumps-epstein-problem
The Enigma Of The Führer (31:45)
by Léon Degrelle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5Sj9RNFcCu5
Israel Lobbies Washington To Restart War On Yemen: Report
Sources told Hebrew media that Tel Aviv is calling for the formation of a new coalition against Sanaa
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-lobbies-washington-to-restart-war-on-yemen-report
The Trap They Saw Coming: 5 Mechanisms Of Tyranny (Show Links and Video 30:05)
The Anti-Federalists knew exactly where it would lead – unchecked power, endless taxes, and the death of the republic – and of liberty.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/07/the-trap-they-saw-coming-5-mechanisms-of-tyranny
Israeli Soldiers Admit That Killing Civilians With Drones Is Like A Videogame To Them
This Is Sick…
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israeli-soldiers-admit-that-killing
Quote Of The Day
"A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business."
Henry Ford
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Life In The Reich
Hitler’s Germany 1933 – 1945
The standard of living and quality of life in Hitler’s Third Reich was far superior to elsewhere in the developed world. Ordinary German workers enjoyed a lifestyle previously reserved for the upper classes of the West. Hitler’s Germany led the world in fashion, medicine, cinema, lifestyle, manufacturing, transport infrastructure, public facilities, cutting-edge science, healthcare and education. For good reason, the Germans were the cheeriest people on earth. The claim that this was achieved through investment in militarism is absurd. Despite being war economies, the debt-ridden U.S. and European Union suffer the collapse of their infrastructure whilst their indebted populations live a hand-to-mouth existence. Prosperity in the Reich set an example that damns the hideous failures of the mutually supportive capitalist and communist systems. A taboo topic for media and palace publishers, Life in the Reich by Mike Walsh was removed by Amazon because it dared to show Hitler’s Germany as it was and not as the propagandists would have us believe it was. Mainstream media and court publishers consider this a taboo topic because they don’t want you to know in case you draw the right conclusions.
by Michael Walsh
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
