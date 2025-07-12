EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

How Three Terrorist Groups Formed The Israeli Defence Forces (32:14)

by The Big Picture

https://rumble.com/v6w32j6-how-three-terrorist-groups-formed-the-israeli-defence-forces-by-the-big-pic.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trump, Epstein And The Deep State

The Trump administration’s refusal to release the Epstein files and videos is done not only to protect Trump, but the ruling class. They all belong to the same club.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/trump-epstein-and-the-deep-state



Trump Peace Prize (3:34)

[The clown world winner.]

by BuelahMan’s Revolt

https://substack.com/@abuseproductions810557/note/p-168068590



Why The Next World Order Will Be Armed With Nukes

How the West’s recklessness is testing Moscow’s nuclear patience

by Dmitry Trenin

https://www.rt.com/news/621362-dmitry-trenin-nukes-world-order



EMJ Live 127: Ideas Have Consequences: The Rise And Fall Of Life Site News (1:18:14)

https://rumble.com/v6w1ruk-emj-live-127-ideas-have-consequences-the-rise-and-fall-of-life-site-news.html



Bad Vibrations

How do you like it, America? Instead of dropping bombs, they’re using weather weapons to destroy what’s left of this country.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/bad-vibrations



The Complete Life Of Léon Degrelle (2:52:02)

by Zoomer Historian

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-complete-life-of-leon-degrelle



Trump’s Epstein Problem

President Trump’s recent statements about Epstein are an outrage to say the least. It was an out of touch deflection at best.

by Dr. Joseph Sansone

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/trumps-epstein-problem



The Enigma Of The Führer (31:45)

by Léon Degrelle

https://www.bitchute.com/video/r5Sj9RNFcCu5



Israel Lobbies Washington To Restart War On Yemen: Report

Sources told Hebrew media that Tel Aviv is calling for the formation of a new coalition against Sanaa

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-lobbies-washington-to-restart-war-on-yemen-report



The Trap They Saw Coming: 5 Mechanisms Of Tyranny (Show Links and Video 30:05)

The Anti-Federalists knew exactly where it would lead – unchecked power, endless taxes, and the death of the republic – and of liberty.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/07/the-trap-they-saw-coming-5-mechanisms-of-tyranny



Israeli Soldiers Admit That Killing Civilians With Drones Is Like A Videogame To Them

This Is Sick…

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israeli-soldiers-admit-that-killing



