The List (1:29)

by Jesse Welles

https://rumble.com/v6w0nbw-the-list-by-jesse-welles.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Of Course Trump Doesn’t Want To Release The Epstein Files

Not only was Trump intimately close to Jeffrey Epstein, but there is a wealth of reporting tying the billionaire pedophile to intelligence circles. Trump is once again protecting the elites he claimed he would fight on the campaign trail.

by Branko Marcetic

https://jacobin.com/2025/07/jeffrey-epstein-files-trump-elites



Rachel Blevins Interviews KJ Noh: U.S. Military Launches Massive Drills To Prepare For War With China (25:09)

The U.S. launched massive military drills focused on war with China in the Pacific theater this week, involving 12,000 personnel from the Air Force and Space Force, and more than 350 aircraft, with the Secretary of the Air Force noting that this exercise is “the first of its kind since the Cold War.”

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/us-military-drills-war-china-kj-noh



Israel, Blackmail And The Presidents

Report: Samuel Pisar, Blinken’s stepfather, was Jeffrey Epstein’s legal advisor as well as Robert Maxwell’s.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/israel-blackmail-and-the-presidents



Is Grok A Noticer? WTF Is Happening With Grok! (30:43

JD Sharp joins Stew to discuss the theories about what the hell just happened with Grok – has it become a Noticer, or was this another PsyOp?

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6vyl66-is-grok-a-noticer-wtf-is-happening-with-grok.html



The West’s War On Russia Will Go Beyond Ukraine

For Moscow, the real war is global, and it’s just begun

The trademark style of the current US president, Donald Trump, is verbal spectacle. His statements – brash, contradictory, sometimes theatrical – should be monitored, but not overestimated. They are not inherently favorable or hostile to Russia. And we must remember: Trump is not the ‘king’ of America.

by Dmitry Trenin

https://www.rt.com/news/621262-dmitry-trenin-long-war



Tony Blair Institute Designing Concentration Camps In Gaza And The Jolani ‘Greater Syria’ Project For Israel (15:52)

Tony Blair Global Institute employees have been identified by the Financial Times as collaborators in the Zionist concentration camp plan for Palestinians in Gaza.

by Vanessa Beeley and UK Column

https://beeley.substack.com/p/tony-blair-institute-designing-concentration



Evangelical Support For Israel’s Genocide In Gaza Includes Its Attack Against The Last Entirely Christian Town In Palestine

The good news is that tons of people—especially under the age of 50—are awakening to the hellish barbarism being committed by the Israelis against the Palestinian people.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4793/Evangelical-Support-For-Israels-Genocide-In-Gaza-Includes-Its-Attack-Against-The-Last-Entirely-Christian-Town-In-Palestine.aspx



Wartime Cafe With Laith Marouf EP 32: Exclusive From Iran With Prof. Marandi (1:03:18)

Hadi Hotait sits for coffee with Prof. Mohammad Marandi and an exclusive interview from Tehran, days after the end of the 12 day Zionist-USA aggression on the country.

by FreePalestineTV

https://rumble.com/v6vuu63-wartime-cafe-with-laith-marouf-ep-32-exclusive-from-iran-w.-prof.-marandi.html



US Un-Sanctions Former Al Qaida Leader And Sanctions UN Special Rapporteur Instead

Everything is upside-down

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/us-un-sanctions-former-al-qaida-leader



UNRWA Slams Israel’s Rafah ‘Humanitarian City’ As ‘Open-Air Prison’ (6:04)

UNRWA spokesperson Tamara al-Rifai condemned Israel’s proposed “humanitarian city” in Rafah as a violation of humanitarian principles, arguing it would transform Gaza into an even more confined open-air prison.

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6vwvc0-unrwa-slams-israels-rafah-humanitarian-city-as-open-air-prison.html



Willful Blindness: Why We Ignore The Obvious At Our Peril (2012)

By Margaret Heffernan – 30 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/willful-blindness-why-we-ignore-the



War Of The Future (2:23)

From rigged pagers to elevator panels, Israel has weaponized everyday devices to destroy its enemies. Deepfakes caused regime change in Syria, while drones killed nuclear scientists in Iran.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/war-of-the-future-dugin-digital-edition



The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion – Final Chapter

The anointment of a Jewish King who will rule the globe via absolute autocracy wherein the gentiles (goyim) will come into complete bondage. After accumulating the wealth of the world, the money-mongers will secure interest forever in a ‘magic’ formula of government ownership of everything.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-protocols-of-the-elders-of-zion



"Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children."

Sitting Bull

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Murder By Injection

The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America

The present work, the result of some forty years of investigative research, is a logical progression from my previous books: the expose of the international control of monetary issue and banking practices in the United States; a later work revealing the secret network of organizations through which these alien forces wield political power-the secret committees, foundations, and political parties through which their hidden plans are implemented; and now; to the most vital issue of all, the manner in which these depredations affect the daily lives and health of American citizens. Despite the great power of the hidden rulers, I found that only one group has the power to issue life or death sentences to any American-our nation's physicians.

by Eustace Mullins

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



