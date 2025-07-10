July 10, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Adult Film Industry Funds Israel’s War Machine by The CJ Werleman Show (11:17)
Light In The Container by Good Citizen, Trump Promises Amnesty To Millions Of Illegals by Nicholas Fuentes, Israeli Settlers Attack One Of The Oldest Christian Churches In Palestine by James Rushmore
Video Of The Day
Adult Film Industry Funds Israel’s War Machine (11:17)
by The CJ Werleman Show
https://rumble.com/v6vzt6c-adult-film-industry-funds-israels-war-machine-by-the-cj-werleman-show.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Light In The Container
On Pain of Time, Choosing Love, and Absconding Vessels.
“There is an extremely classified document that says we’re containers, that’s how supposedly these aliens view us (humans). Containers—containers of souls, you can look at it however you want.” ~ Bob Lazar
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/light-in-the-container
Trump Promises Amnesty To Millions Of Illegals (21:36)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6vy6ek-trump-promises-amnesty-to-millions-of-illegals.html
Israeli Settlers Attack One Of The Oldest Christian Churches In Palestine
[Warning: These Psychopaths Are An Existential Threat To Humanity.]
Israeli settlers attacked the West Bank town of Taybeh on Monday, causing extensive damage to a fifth-century church and a cemetery. The vandals started a series of fires near the ancient Church of Saint George, one of the oldest Christian churches in Palestine.
by James Rushmore
https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/israeli-settlers-attack-one-of-the-oldest-christian-churches-in-palestine
BuelahMeme 070925 (2:51)
I have a daughter. I have never had any sort of pictures like Donald has of himself and his kids together. I would expect someone to pound my head were I to ever do such a depraved thing. But somehow, Donald is beyond any such reproach. Just sayin’.
by BuelahMan’s Revolt
https://substack.com/inbox/post/167900064
Why The Military-Industrial Complex Always Wins
International Man: During the recent Iran–Israel war, the US used up to 20% of its global stockpile of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile interceptors, each costing over $18 million. THAAD isn’t effective against hypersonic missiles, which both Iran and even Yemen’s Houthis now possess. What do you make of this?
by Doug Casey
https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-why-the-military-industrial-complex-always-wins
You Can’t Comply Your Way Out of Tyranny (Show Links and Video 17:35)
“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing.” Jefferson didn’t just say it – he meant it, even when he opposed the cause. Because the principle was bigger than the moment: resistance is what keeps government in check. This episode makes the case with hard truth from Jefferson, Spooner, Adams, Locke, and more – showing that liberty survives through backbone, not permission.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/07/you-cant-comply-your-way-out-of-tyranny
Epstein’s Blackmail And Bribery Mossad Operation Blown Wide Open With “Client List” Release
EpsteinGate Explodes: It Doesn’t Get Any Crazier Than This Convoluted Khazarian Clusterfuck
by State of the Nation
https://stateofthenation.info/?p=26230
The Polarity Of Plants (38:22)
I’ve long been interested by the polarity of plants. Roots grow downwards and like the dark, shoots grow upwards and like the light. They have very different forms and yet, like the poles of a magnet, they are part of a greater whole.
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/the-polarity-of-plants
Innocent Prince Andrew Paid Off (And Bumped Off) A Woman He Never Met For Nothing
Sucks when this happens, doesn’t it?
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/innocent-prince-andrew-paid-off-and
Quote Of The Day
"As long as mankind continue to pay "National Debts," so-called - that is, so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to pay for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered - so long there will be enough to lend the money for those purposes; and with that money a plenty of tools, called soldiers, can be hired to keep them in subjection. But when they refuse any longer to pay for being thus cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for masters."
Lysander Spooner, No Treason No. VI. The Constitution Of No Authority, 1870
Book Of The Day
Space Relations
Donald Barr’s son, US Attorney General William Barr is currently investigating the death of Jeffrey Epstein. In 1973, Donald Barr, hired a young 20 year old college dropout named Jeffrey E. Epstein to teach math at the prestigious Dalton School in Manhattan. Epstein taught at the school between 1974 and 1976. Donald Barr also wrote this sci-fi novel, Space Relations, about sex slavery in space. Epstein went on to build a career in finance and became a multimillionaire. He served time in 2008 as a sex offender for having molested 36 girls, some as young as 14. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Epstein supposedly committed suicide while being held in US Federal custody on August 10, 2019. US Attorney General William Barr was appointed by the Trump administration in February 2019. From the back cover: "On a distant planet in the distant future... When all the galaxies are colonized, John Craig, a young space diplomat, is captured by interplanetary pirates and sold into slavery. On Kossar, where boredom and absolute power have driven the rulers to a special kind of madness, Craig is auctioned off to the exquisite Lady Morgan Sidney, a beautiful, sensual woman. He soon makes his way from the hellish slave mines into her bed in the tower of her castle. And it is here, under the strange castle, that he finds the secret that may bring about the end of man in the galaxy. Space Relations---A bizarre, fascinating tale of a Feudal Age of the Future"
by Donald Barr
