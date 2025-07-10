EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Adult Film Industry Funds Israel’s War Machine (11:17)

by The CJ Werleman Show

https://rumble.com/v6vzt6c-adult-film-industry-funds-israels-war-machine-by-the-cj-werleman-show.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Light In The Container

On Pain of Time, Choosing Love, and Absconding Vessels.

“There is an extremely classified document that says we’re containers, that’s how supposedly these aliens view us (humans). Containers—containers of souls, you can look at it however you want.” ~ Bob Lazar

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/light-in-the-container



Trump Promises Amnesty To Millions Of Illegals (21:36)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6vy6ek-trump-promises-amnesty-to-millions-of-illegals.html



Israeli Settlers Attack One Of The Oldest Christian Churches In Palestine

[Warning: These Psychopaths Are An Existential Threat To Humanity.]

Israeli settlers attacked the West Bank town of Taybeh on Monday, causing extensive damage to a fifth-century church and a cemetery. The vandals started a series of fires near the ancient Church of Saint George, one of the oldest Christian churches in Palestine.

by James Rushmore

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/israeli-settlers-attack-one-of-the-oldest-christian-churches-in-palestine



BuelahMeme 070925 (2:51)

I have a daughter. I have never had any sort of pictures like Donald has of himself and his kids together. I would expect someone to pound my head were I to ever do such a depraved thing. But somehow, Donald is beyond any such reproach. Just sayin’.

by BuelahMan’s Revolt

https://substack.com/inbox/post/167900064



Why The Military-Industrial Complex Always Wins

International Man: During the recent Iran–Israel war, the US used up to 20% of its global stockpile of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile interceptors, each costing over $18 million. THAAD isn’t effective against hypersonic missiles, which both Iran and even Yemen’s Houthis now possess. What do you make of this?

by Doug Casey

https://internationalman.com/articles/doug-casey-on-why-the-military-industrial-complex-always-wins



You Can’t Comply Your Way Out of Tyranny (Show Links and Video 17:35)

“A little rebellion now and then is a good thing.” Jefferson didn’t just say it – he meant it, even when he opposed the cause. Because the principle was bigger than the moment: resistance is what keeps government in check. This episode makes the case with hard truth from Jefferson, Spooner, Adams, Locke, and more – showing that liberty survives through backbone, not permission.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/07/you-cant-comply-your-way-out-of-tyranny



Epstein’s Blackmail And Bribery Mossad Operation Blown Wide Open With “Client List” Release

EpsteinGate Explodes: It Doesn’t Get Any Crazier Than This Convoluted Khazarian Clusterfuck

by State of the Nation

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=26230



The Polarity Of Plants (38:22)

I’ve long been interested by the polarity of plants. Roots grow downwards and like the dark, shoots grow upwards and like the light. They have very different forms and yet, like the poles of a magnet, they are part of a greater whole.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/the-polarity-of-plants



Innocent Prince Andrew Paid Off (And Bumped Off) A Woman He Never Met For Nothing

Sucks when this happens, doesn’t it?

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/innocent-prince-andrew-paid-off-and



Quote Of The Day

"As long as mankind continue to pay "National Debts," so-called - that is, so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to pay for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered - so long there will be enough to lend the money for those purposes; and with that money a plenty of tools, called soldiers, can be hired to keep them in subjection. But when they refuse any longer to pay for being thus cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for masters."

Lysander Spooner, No Treason No. VI. The Constitution Of No Authority, 1870

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Space Relations

Donald Barr’s son, US Attorney General William Barr is currently investigating the death of Jeffrey Epstein. In 1973, Donald Barr, hired a young 20 year old college dropout named Jeffrey E. Epstein to teach math at the prestigious Dalton School in Manhattan. Epstein taught at the school between 1974 and 1976. Donald Barr also wrote this sci-fi novel, Space Relations, about sex slavery in space. Epstein went on to build a career in finance and became a multimillionaire. He served time in 2008 as a sex offender for having molested 36 girls, some as young as 14. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Epstein supposedly committed suicide while being held in US Federal custody on August 10, 2019. US Attorney General William Barr was appointed by the Trump administration in February 2019. From the back cover: "On a distant planet in the distant future... When all the galaxies are colonized, John Craig, a young space diplomat, is captured by interplanetary pirates and sold into slavery. On Kossar, where boredom and absolute power have driven the rulers to a special kind of madness, Craig is auctioned off to the exquisite Lady Morgan Sidney, a beautiful, sensual woman. He soon makes his way from the hellish slave mines into her bed in the tower of her castle. And it is here, under the strange castle, that he finds the secret that may bring about the end of man in the galaxy. Space Relations---A bizarre, fascinating tale of a Feudal Age of the Future"

by Donald Barr

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



