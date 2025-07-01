EarthNewspaper.com

Why Are Babies And Toddlers Acting Like This When You Say Alexa, Siri, Or Google? (2:46)

https://rumble.com/v6vkcgh-why-are-babies-and-toddlers-acting-like-this-when-you-say-alexa-siri-or-goo.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a



People Are Being Involuntarily Committed, Jailed After Spiraling Into “ChatGPT Psychosis”

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me, but something is very bad – I’m very scared, and I need to go to the hospital.”

by Maggie Harrison Dupré

https://futurism.com/commitment-jail-chatgpt-psychosis

The Men Who Stole The World (And Got Away With It) (54:54)

by Benoît Bringer

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



From Jewish State Founding Rothschild Bankers’ Wars To Today’s US-Israel Hegemon Collapse

As far back as 1829, almost two full centuries ago four reputable journals reported that Baron Rothschild may have purchased Jerusalem and Palestine for the establishment of the Jewish State.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://thegovernmentrag.com/articles/from-jewish-state-founding-rothschild-bankers-wars-to-todays-us-israel-hegemon-collapse



Syria's Al Qaeda Regime To Normalize With Israel (14:20)

British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on Syria's imminent normalization with Israel under the rule of Jolani.

by Richard Medhurst

https://rumble.com/v6vhyd7-syrias-al-qaeda-regime-to-normalize-with-israel.html



How Christian Zionism Distorts Scripture To Serve Empire

Why America’s ‘Blessed Israel’ obsession risks the church, the world – and the truth

by Dr. Mathew Maavak

https://www.rt.com/news/620745-israel-us-christian-zionism



Killed While Waiting For Food Israeli Soldiers Speak To Media About Orders To Shoot (2:55)

Some soldiers within the Israeli military have admitted to disturbing conduct at food distribution centres in Gaza. They revealed to the Haaretz newspaper they were ordered to deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians - despite them posing no danger to anyone.

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6vfa1p-killed-while-waiting-for-food-israeli-soldiers-speak-to-media-about-orders-.html



The Angel Of History As A Symbol Of Resistance

The unforgiving war will be long and bloody. Yet the Angel of History seems to have caught a second wind.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/06/30/angel-history-symbol-resistance



How To Cultivate Your Sixth Sense – The Power Of Intuition (9:38)

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/how-to-cultivate-your-sixth-sense



"I’ve dealt with many American presidents.

They come into office with ideas,

but then men in dark suits and briefcases, wearing blue ties,

show up and explain to them the world the way that it will be.

And so you never hear of those ideas again."

Vladimir Putin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Unknown Warriors (Audiobook)

They served across the globe; from the North African desert to the jungles of Burma, from the skies of occupied Europe to the icy Arctic Ocean. 'The Unknown Warriors', as Winston Churchill named them, were the men and women who fought for the country during the Second World War. When an appeal for memories of wartime and what they thought of their country in the 21st century appeared in the local newspapers, many put pen to paper or dusted off their old typewriters to send a response. The Unknown Warriors is a collection of letters, packed full of opinions and dramatic war memories from Land Army Girls, Far East POWs, Desert Rats, and RAF aircrew, to name just a few, as well as those who served in essential civilian services and occupations. It is a timeless record of written testimony from men and women from Britain, Australia and New Zealand who served their country with bravery and determination in the 1939-1945 War.

by Nicholas Pringle

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On July 1, 2009, the week after Michael Jackson's death, the singer dominated the Top Ten of Billboard's album chart. Leading the pack was Number Ones, followed by The Essential Michael Jackson at No.2, Thriller was No.3 and Off The Wall was No.4. The Jackson 5's Ultimate Collection held the No.5 spot, Bad was No.6, Dangerous was No.7, Greatest Hits - HIStory - Vol. 1 came in at No.8 and Michael's Ultimate

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Paul Cudenec

Deeply dissident journalist and author whose work also appears on the Winter Oak and Organic Radicals sites.

https://WinterOak.org.uk

https://PaulCudenec.Substack.com



Meme Of The Day

