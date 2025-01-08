Elvis Presley "The King of Rock and Roll"

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

36,797 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Happy Birthday



Dear Mark



Congratulations for the 8th!



Sixty seven is a good number. It’s an irregular prime number. And it is a lucky prime number.



We wish you a glorious day. And hope that it is just the day you would wish for.



You have chosen a difficult path my young friend but you have done so much to inform, to prepare, to comfort and to educate the world.



If medals were issued for such things you would have a cupboard full of them.



You have shone light into corners where there was darkness and you have shared love and hope where there was nought but despair.



Happy birthday, Mark.



With our love



Vernon and Antoinette



https://VernonColeman.com



Video Of The Day

The Wonder Of You (Live 1970)

by Elvis Presley

https://rumble.com/v672r6d-the-wonder-of-you-by-elvis-presley-live-1970.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Website Of The Day

Elvis Presley

https://ElvisTheMusic.com

https://ShopElvis.com



Music Of The Day

Elvis Presley (50 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The day

“Before Elvis there was nothing.”

John Lennon

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Featured News

The Wonder Of You (Live 1970)

by Elvis Presley

https://EarthNewspaper.com/2025/01/08/The-Wonder-Of-You-by-Elvis-Presley-Live-1970



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis