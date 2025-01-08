January 8, 2025, 6 Posts Published And Archived. My 67th Birthday...
And The 90th Birthday Of Elvis Presley "The King of Rock and Roll"
Happy Birthday
Dear Mark
Congratulations for the 8th!
Sixty seven is a good number. It’s an irregular prime number. And it is a lucky prime number.
We wish you a glorious day. And hope that it is just the day you would wish for.
You have chosen a difficult path my young friend but you have done so much to inform, to prepare, to comfort and to educate the world.
If medals were issued for such things you would have a cupboard full of them.
You have shone light into corners where there was darkness and you have shared love and hope where there was nought but despair.
Happy birthday, Mark.
With our love
Vernon and Antoinette
https://VernonColeman.com
Video Of The Day
The Wonder Of You (Live 1970)
by Elvis Presley
https://rumble.com/v672r6d-the-wonder-of-you-by-elvis-presley-live-1970.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Website Of The Day
Elvis Presley
https://ElvisTheMusic.com
https://ShopElvis.com
Music Of The Day
Elvis Presley (50 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Quote Of The day
“Before Elvis there was nothing.”
John Lennon
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Featured News
The Wonder Of You (Live 1970)
by Elvis Presley
https://EarthNewspaper.com/2025/01/08/The-Wonder-Of-You-by-Elvis-Presley-Live-1970
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Happy Birthday Mr. Elsis!
Oh, how I love Birthdays! Today is my sister’s birthday! So Happy Birthday, all you Capricorns!
Continue your climb and show the world!