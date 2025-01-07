Bob Moran Art https://BobMoran.co.uk

Website Of The Day

ACH Show

Andrew Carrington Hitchcock Is Once Again

Broadcasting His Show Seven Days A Week.

A Well-Informed And Veteran Broadcaster,

Andrew Is Closing In On His 2,500 Show.

https://AndrewCarringtonHitchcock.com



Video Of The Day

O Holy Night (4:30)

by Andrea Bocelli Live At St. Paul Cathedral In London

https://rumble.com/v66pnds-o-holy-night-by-andrea-bocelli-live-at-st.-paul-cathedral-in-london.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Russian Christmas

Today, the Virgin Mary is the most vital and the one who brings the inviolable to earth. Angels and shepherds praise. The Wise Men travel with the star. For us the child is born, the Eternal God.

Being on the side of the Nativity of Christ at the moment of the Nativity of Christ: this is the choice the Russian people make/have made/will make. Otherwise, not only will it not be, but it does not exist and has never existed. The Russians are against the truth, if the truth is not Christlike, it is not Christlike. And even Christless Russians are not Russians, like some 'leftists', some who don't understand who they are.... Happy birth of Christ! For 'unto us a child is born, the eternal God'.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/russian-christmas



Music Of The Day

Talking Heads

https://YouTube.com/@TalkingHeads

[Nothing But] Flowers by Talking Heads (4:22) (1988)

Road To Nowhere by Talking Heads (4:06) (1985)

Once In A Lifetime by Talking Heads (3:44) (1981)

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads (4:21) (1977)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Book Of The Day

The New Babylon (Audiobook 11:05:35)

Those Who Reign Supreme, a Panoramic Overview of the Historical, Religious and Economic Origins of the New World Order

by Michael Collins Piper

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"The biggest problem that all of this comes down to is the refusal

of most people to believe that people in power wish them harm,

actively want to do harm to them.

This is the hardest thing for most people to accept."

Bob Moran

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis