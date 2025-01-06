EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

The Cathars The Untold Story (41:28)

by Paul Anthony Wallis

https://rumble.com/v66cp3y-the-cathars-the-untold-story-by-paul-anthony-wallis.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Battlefield, The Mass

Between the New Mass and the Old is war,

Ending not with sweet talk, but blood and gore!

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Battlefield-The-Mass-by-Bishop-Richard-N-Williamson



Lead Post

Bodypower: The Secret Of Self-Healing (1983)

By Dr. Vernon Coleman – 50 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

In my interview with Dr. Coleman I asked him: You’re written over 100 books that have sold more than three million copies in the UK alone and been translated into 26 languages.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/bodypower-the-secret-of-self-healing



Wounded Child No Surviving Family (2:16)

by If Americans Knew

https://rumble.com/v65sf1g-wounded-child-no-surviving-family-by-if-americans-knew.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel To Surge Funding For Global Influence Operations

Tel Aviv is planning to increase its funding for global propaganda efforts by 20 times. The surge in spending comes as Israel’s public image is sagging around the world over the onslaught in Gaza.

by Kyle Anzalone

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/israel-to-surge-funding-for-global-influence-operations



Wisdom Ignored Benjamin Franklin’s Almanack (22:51)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v662jtj-wisdom-ignored-benjamin-franklins-almanack-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



British Man Could Face Five Years In Prison For Practising Journalism

This is because his journalism made Israel look bad…

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/british-journalist-could-face-five



Amalek (4:06)

Performed by Aaron Isner at Suno Studios

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgUommr0di3E



Angela Merkel’s Revelation: The Minsk Agreements Were Not Intended To Be Pursued

The EU was born as a peace project. Is it still so? The former German Chancellor reveals in an interview and in her Memoirs that Europe preferred conflict to peace with Russia. The Minsk Agreements: A Tactical Pause, Not a Path to Peace.

by Ricardo Martins

https://journal-neo.su/2025/01/04/angela-merkels-revelation-the-minsk-agreements-were-not-intended-to-be-pursued



ACH (2483) I’m Talking To YOU #155 – Saturday January 4th 2025 – Jesse Ventura Became Governor Of Minnesota 26 Years Ago Today (Audio 35:40)

In today’s 36 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 4th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, “Jesse Ventura Became Governor Of Minnesota 26 Years Ago Today” and I hope YOU enjoy it.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/04/ach-2483-im-talking-to-you-155-saturday-january-4th-2025-jesse-ventura-became-governor-of-minnesota-26-years-ago-today



Nothing To Hide

I’ve heard this phrase, “Why should I worry? I have nothing to hide,” more often than I am comfortable with. This is a clear declaration of innocence with an assumption that the only reason one would have to worry about any sort of repercussions is if they committed a crime.

by Todd Hayen

https://off-guardian.org/2025/01/04/nothing-to-hide



2025 The Chaos Begins, Elon’s X App Tyranny, Fogvid And The Bird Flu Scam (1:06:20)

by EyesIsWatchin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ag9xGOIWgUoP



A Little About The New Page, Music Of The Day

When I was growing up in New York City, I attended hundreds of live concerts of Rock ‘n’ Roll bands from the mid-seventies onward. I mostly went to great smaller venues like The Bottom Line, Village Gate, The Ritz, Max’s Kansas City, Hurrah, CBGB, Mudd Club, and Blue Note (Jazz Club), and Lone Star Cafe (Country Music). I also went to medium sized theatres like The Palladium, Capital Theatre, and outdoor sites, the Schaefer Music Festival in Central Park, and Jones Beach Theater. And of course, I went to the larger places like Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, Shea Stadium, Nassau Coliseum, and Giants Stadium. Sometimes I even made the journey all the way down the Jersey Shore, to Asbury Park, and went to the Stone Pony. So, I have attended the live concerts for many of the musicians I chose for Music Of The Day. Enjoy the music and memories of a bygone era, the great Rock ‘n’ Roll songs of my youth, that still live on…

Mark R. Elsis



Music Of The Day

Willie Nile.com

http://WillieNile.com

Golden Down by Willie Nile (5:08) (1981)

Vagabond Moon by Willie Nile (4:06) (1980)

It's All Over by Willie Nile (3:35) (1980)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Book Of The Day

The New Babylon

Those Who Reign Supreme, a Panoramic Overview of the Historical, Religious and Economic Origins of the New World Order

by Michael Collins Piper

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people's fantasies. People may not always think big themselves, but they can still get very excited by those who do. That's why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It's an innocent form of exaggeration, and a very effective form of promotion.”

Donald J. Trump

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Love The Truth

“Even him [Antichrist], whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders [Falsehoods], And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them [The Unsaved] that perish; because they received not the love of the truth [The Gospel], that they might be saved.” 2nd Thessalonians 2:10

https://LoveTheTruth.com



