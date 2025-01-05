January 4, 2025, 8 Posts Published And Archived. Wounded Child No Surviving Family by If Americans Knew (2:16)
Music Of The Day by Al Stewart, Book Of The Day The Holographic Universe by Michael Talbot, and Quote Of The Day by Benjamin Franklin
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
36,705 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Wounded Child No Surviving Family (2:16)
by If Americans Knew
https://rumble.com/v65sf1g-wounded-child-no-surviving-family-by-if-americans-knew.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
If Americans Knew
https://IfAmericansKnew.org
Israel Palestine News
https://IsraelPalestineNews.org
Music Of The Day
Year Of The Cat by Al Stewart (6:33) (1976)
Time Passages by Al Stewart (6:43) (1978)
Roads To Moscow by Al Stewart (8:04) (1973)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Book Of The Day
The Holographic Universe
Nearly everyone is familiar with holograms—three-dimensional images projected into space with the aid of a laser. Two of the world's most eminent thinkers believe that the universe itself may be a giant hologram, quite literally a kind of image or construct created, at least in part, by the human mind. University of London physicist David Bohm, and one of the world's most respected quantum physicists, and Stanford neurophysiologist Karl Pribram, an architect of our modern understanding of the brain, have developed a remarkable new way of looking at the universe. Their theory explains not only many of the unsolved puzzles of physics but also such mysterious occurrences as telepathy, out-of-body and near-death experiences, "lucid" dreams, and even religious and mystical experiences such as feelings of cosmic unity and miraculous healings.
by Michael Talbot
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Be at War with your Vices,
at Peace with your Neighbours,
and let every New Year find you a better Man."
Benjamin Franklin, Poor Richard's (1755)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Memes Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
The dog should be the British Bulldog. They started so much shit in this world
I was just telling my friend how it's a very sad life. All this damage control we have to do. With government with courts, with the mainstream media constantly lying. Constantly arguing with zionists who don't give a shit about anybody else but themselves. It's a very sad life. How we are basically spending money on a government that does nothing for us gives it to Israel, we're supporting a government and babysitting a government that will take our property if we don't give them money. I'll probably be happy when I see my enemies suffering. That way I can put a baseball bat on them and feed them to the crows.