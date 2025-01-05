EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Wounded Child No Surviving Family (2:16)

by If Americans Knew

https://rumble.com/v65sf1g-wounded-child-no-surviving-family-by-if-americans-knew.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



If Americans Knew

https://IfAmericansKnew.org



Israel Palestine News

https://IsraelPalestineNews.org



Music Of The Day

Year Of The Cat by Al Stewart (6:33) (1976)

Time Passages by Al Stewart (6:43) (1978)

Roads To Moscow by Al Stewart (8:04) (1973)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Book Of The Day

The Holographic Universe

Nearly everyone is familiar with holograms—three-dimensional images projected into space with the aid of a laser. Two of the world's most eminent thinkers believe that the universe itself may be a giant hologram, quite literally a kind of image or construct created, at least in part, by the human mind. University of London physicist David Bohm, and one of the world's most respected quantum physicists, and Stanford neurophysiologist Karl Pribram, an architect of our modern understanding of the brain, have developed a remarkable new way of looking at the universe. Their theory explains not only many of the unsolved puzzles of physics but also such mysterious occurrences as telepathy, out-of-body and near-death experiences, "lucid" dreams, and even religious and mystical experiences such as feelings of cosmic unity and miraculous healings.

by Michael Talbot

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Be at War with your Vices,

at Peace with your Neighbours,

and let every New Year find you a better Man."

Benjamin Franklin, Poor Richard's (1755)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Memes Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



