Submit To Their Supremacy Or Die Quietly And Politely (4:38)

The Synagogue Of Satan (Book)

The most damning exposure of who’s been running the world behind the scenes for centuries.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

What Comes Next On The Greater Israel Agenda?

The “ceasefire” will be violated and war with Iran promoted

If Israel continues to go carry out its plans of ethnic cleansing, genocide, territorial expansion and foreign aggression with unconditional US support, this may motivate other countries and some international institutions to continue turning against Israel, particularly as US power and influence are in rapid decline due to the rise of China and BRICS.

by Philip Giraldi

Trump Middle East Rampage Begins (16:16)

by Vanessa Beeley

Palestinian Christians: Suffering Alone And Ignored By The Body Of Christ

For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ. For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.

by Chuck Baldwin

Thirty Years Of Middle East Lies Just Keep Coming Back To Bite Us

The West’s ‘war on terror’ was built on a series of deceptions to persuade us that our leaders were crushing Islamist extremism. In truth, they were nourishing it

by Jonathan Cook

Bishop Richard Williamson: “The Jews Have A Vision: World Domination” (1:14:35)

by FFWN with Kevin Barrett

Singer And Actress Marianne Faithfull Dead At 78

Marianne Evelyn Gabriel Faithfull (December 29, 1946 - January 30, 2025) was an English singer and actress. She achieved popularity in the 1960s with the release of her UK top 5 single "As Tears Go By" and became one of the lead female artists during the British Invasion in the United States. Born in Hampstead, London, Faithfull began her career in 1964 after attending a party for the Rolling Stones, where she was discovered by Andrew Loog Oldham. Her debut studio album Marianne Faithfull (1965, released simultaneously with her studio album Come My Way), was a commercial success followed by a number of albums on Decca Records. From 1966 to 1970, she had a highly publicised romantic relationship with Mick Jagger.

The Forced War: When Peaceful Revision Failed (Audiobook)

Origins and Originators of World War II

In this pathbreaking study of the origins of the Second World War, Dr. Hoggan explains why Hitler decided to attack Poland in 1939, and examines the short-sighted policies that made war all but inevitable. He dismantles the often-repeated charge of sole German responsibility for the war, which for many years has been a centerpiece of the prevailing narrative of twentieth century history. The eminent American historian Harry E. Barnes called this “the first thorough study of the responsibility for the causes of the Second World War in any language … likely to remain the definitive revisionist work on this subject for many years.”

by David L. Hoggan

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."

Vladimir Lenin

Dr. Peter Hammond

Frontline Fellowship is a Bible-based African Mission that has pioneered missionary work into neglected mission fields and areas resistant to the Gospel. Since 1982, Frontline missionaries have travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres by foot, by motorbikes, by dugout canoes, trucks and aircraft to boldly proclaim the Gospel of repentance and faith in Christ to soldiers, guerrillas, resistance fighters and civilians on all sides of many conflicts in Africa.

https://FrontlineMissionSA.org



