Requiescat In Pace, Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Bishop Richard N. Williamson Archive With 95 Posts

Truth Unchained (Six Episodes)

An insightful six-part series on a wide variety of historical and religious issues.

Peter Gumley Interviews Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Video Of The Day

ACH (2507) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Sinking Of The MV Wilhelm Gustloff 80 Years Ago (53:08)

Lead Post

DeepSeek Faces Surging Cyberattacks, US IPs Among Thousands Targeting Chinese AI Start-Up

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek has been subjected to a series of sophisticated and large-scale cyberattacks over the past month, according to XLab, a Chinese cybersecurity firm. The attacks, which began in early January, have escalated significantly in both scale and complexity, posing unprecedented challenges to DeepSeek's operations and data security, experts from the XLab told the Global Times on Wednesday and warned that the attacks are expected to continue in the future.
by Leng Shumei

by Leng Shumei

Decade-Long Battle Against Baby Part Trafficking Ends In Victory (19:32)

Shocking undercover videos where abortion providers discussed selling fetal organs for profit – even bargaining over parts like hearts and livers while eating! But Kamala Harris and her successor Xavier Becerra ignored t the crimes and prosecuted the journalists. The investigation uncovered that none other than Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci were among the recipients of these procured parts, using them for experiments like creating humanized mice. A Brave New World:Meanwhile, the narrative takes a darker turn with the mention of new fertility research aiming to create babies from single individuals, hinting at a future where traditional family structures could be replaced by state-controlled “hatcheries” – a chilling nod to dystopian eugenics.

by The David Knight Show

Dear World: This Is What Palestinian Unity Looks Like

Even those of us who have long emphasised the importance of the Palestinian people’s voice, experience and collective action in Palestinian history must have been shocked by the cultural revolution resulting from the Israeli war against the people in Gaza.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

No More White Babies (2:58)

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Death By Medicine (2011)

By Gary Null PhD – 40 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

Imagine you’re boarding what appears to be a luxurious cruise ship. The exterior is impressive, the advertising is persuasive, and the ticket price is the highest in the world. This ship represents the American healthcare system – the most expensive and outwardly impressive in the world. However, once aboard, you discover disturbing realities: The crew members rarely communicate with each other about navigation hazards. When they hit icebergs, they often don’t report them. Some crew members are actually salespeople in disguise, promoting expensive but unnecessary ship services. The ship’s maintenance logs are incomplete, with only 5-20% of problems documented.

by Unbekoming

Dirty Money (3:10)

Performed by Alice Irby at Suno Studios

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

Music Of The Day

January 30, 1969, Apple Rooftop Concert

by The Beatles

The Beatles Perform Impromtu, Final Concert On London Rooftop

On January 30, 1969, The Beatles made a media splash when they played an unannounced gig on the roof of the Apple Corps building in London. The lunchtime set marked the legendary band's final live performance. Joined by keyboardist Billy Preston, the group played 42 minutes of new material, including multiple takes of "Get Back," "Don't Let Me Down," "I've Got A Feeling," "The One After 909," and "Dig A Pony." Chaos ensued when fans learned about the impromptu performance and traffic was brought to a standstill, as crowds of people gathered below and watched from the windows and rooftops of nearby buildings. John Lennon ended the performance by saying, "I'd like to say 'thank you' on behalf of the group and ourselves and I hope we passed the audition."

Rooftop Concert (January 30, 1969) (22:05)

Don't Let Me Down (January 30, 1969) (3:31) (516,000,000 views)

Book Of The Day

The Forced War: When Peaceful Revision Failed

Origins and Originators of World War II

Back in Print! Completely reset, expanded and reformatted new IHR edition! In this pathbreaking study of the origins of the Second World War, Dr. Hoggan explains why Hitler decided to attack Poland in 1939, and examines the short-sighted policies that made war all but inevitable. He dismantles the often-repeated charge of sole German responsibility for the war, which for many years has been a centerpiece of the prevailing narrative of twentieth century history. The eminent American historian Harry E. Barnes called this "the first thorough study of the responsibility for the causes of the Second World War in any language ... likely to remain the definitive revisionist work on this subject for many years." With index, source notes, extensive bibliography, map, and 30 photographs. Available in both hardcover and paperback editions.

by David L. Hoggan

Quote Of The Day

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.”

Adolf Hitler

Website Of The Day

The Institute for Historical Review (IHR)

For a More Just, Sane and Peaceful World

The Institute for Historical Review is an independent educational center and publisher that works to promote peace, understanding and justice through greater public awareness of the past, and especially socially-politically relevant aspects of modern history. We strive in particular to increase understanding of the causes, nature and consequences of war and conflict. We defend freedom of speech and freedom of historical inquiry. We work to provide factual information and sound perspective on US foreign policy, World War Two, the Israel-Palestine conflict, war propaganda, Middle East history, the Jewish-Zionist role in cultural and political life, and much more.

Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis