January 3, 2025, 100 Posts Published And Archived. ACH (2480) I'm Talking To You #152 – It's Deagel Time by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock (Audio 20:16)
Female Palestinian Journalist Shaza al-Sabbagh Shot Dead As PA Forces Raid Jenin Refugee Camp by PressTV and The Faces Of Palestinian Suffering In 2024 by Israel Palestine News
ACH (2480) I’m Talking To You #152 – It’s Deagel Time (Audio 20:16)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
The Synagogue Of Satan
The most damning exposure of who’s been running the world behind the scenes for centuries.
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
Female Palestinian Journalist Shaza al-Sabbagh Shot Dead As PA Forces Raid Jenin Refugee Camp
A female Palestinian journalist has been killed after she was shot in the head during a raid by the Palestinian Authority (PA) forces at the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank. The family of Shaza al-Sabbagh said their daughter was on the way to a grocery store when she was directly shot from a PA forces military point located near their house.
by PressTV
The Faces Of Palestinian Suffering In 2024 – Day 451
Palestinian suffering is still news, even when mainstream media stops covering it. Israel’s war on Palestine is subsidized by the US taxpayer – let’s remember the faces of those whose lives we destroyed in 2024, and demand change in 2025. One theme of 2024 in Gaza: PAIN. Another theme in Gaza in 2024: ANGUISH. A prominent theme in Gaza, 2024: STARVATION. 2024 theme: HARDSHIP.Theme: TRAUMA. A primary theme in Gaza in 2024 was, of course, DEATH. Theme: TORTURE.
by Israel Palestine News
The Secrets Of The Tibetan Book Of The Dead (40:20)
by Philosophical Essence
Gaza Is Now ‘Hell On Earth’ — Exactly As Intended (Text and a 1:08 Video of the Evil Daniella Weiss)
“99% of the people I talk to just want to die...”
by Decensored News
When AI Knows Too Much (32:07)
by Beeyond Ideas
Against Sedevacantism
How men behave must be by law refined,
But law must follow reality close behind.
by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
We Will Not Survive AI (5:17)
by Jerry Day
The Western Modernity Is Antichrist
What the life after woke looks like? If we want to overcome woke, we need to identify its roots and extract them. The roots are nominalism, hyper-individualism and liberalism as ideology inviting every individual to abandon any form of collective identity. The woke ideology of globalist liberal left is the logical consequence of whole history of liberalism.
by Alexander Dugin
The Tibetan Book Of The Dead
The Bardo Thodol 'Liberation through hearing during the intermediate state'), commonly known in the West as The Tibetan Book of the Dead, is a terma text from a larger corpus of teachings, the Profound Dharma of Self-Liberation through the Intention of the Peaceful and Wrathful Ones,[note 1] revealed by Karma Lingpa (1326–1386). It is the best-known work of Nyingma literature. In 1927, the text was one of the first examples of both Tibetan and Vajrayana literature to be translated into a European language and arguably continues to this day to be the best known.
The Jewish Created Scofield Bible (6:19)
by Candace Owens
Rod Stewart (40 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
Video Rebel Archive With 75 Posts
Classical Music Favorites
Quote Of The Day
"May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Irish Blessing
"May The Road Rise Up To Meet You"
The Beautiful Irish Blessing Meaning and Origin
by Meg Bucher
Weston A. Price Foundation
The Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF) is your source for accurate information on nutrition and health, always aiming to provide the scientific validation of traditional foodways.
https://WestonAPrice.org
