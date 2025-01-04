Fear by Bob Moran https://BobMoran.co.uk

ACH (2480) I’m Talking To You #152 – It’s Deagel Time (Audio 20:16)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://rumble.com/v65es5d-ach-2480-im-talking-to-you-152-its-deagel-time-by-andrew-carrington-hitchco.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://AndrewCarringtonHitchcock.com



The Synagogue Of Satan

The most damning exposure of who’s been running the world behind the scenes for centuries.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://TheSynagogueOfSatan.com



Female Palestinian Journalist Shaza al-Sabbagh Shot Dead As PA Forces Raid Jenin Refugee Camp

A female Palestinian journalist has been killed after she was shot in the head during a raid by the Palestinian Authority (PA) forces at the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank. The family of Shaza al-Sabbagh said their daughter was on the way to a grocery store when she was directly shot from a PA forces military point located near their house.

by PressTV

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Female-Palestinian-Journalist-Shaza-Al-Sabbagh-Shot-Dead-As-PA-Forces-Raid-Jenin-Refugee-Camp-by-PressTV



The Faces Of Palestinian Suffering In 2024 – Day 451

Palestinian suffering is still news, even when mainstream media stops covering it. Israel’s war on Palestine is subsidized by the US taxpayer – let’s remember the faces of those whose lives we destroyed in 2024, and demand change in 2025. One theme of 2024 in Gaza: PAIN. Another theme in Gaza in 2024: ANGUISH. A prominent theme in Gaza, 2024: STARVATION. 2024 theme: HARDSHIP.Theme: TRAUMA. A primary theme in Gaza in 2024 was, of course, DEATH. Theme: TORTURE.

by Israel Palestine News

https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-faces-of-palestinian-suffering-in-2024-day-451



The Secrets Of The Tibetan Book Of The Dead (40:20)

by Philosophical Essence

https://rumble.com/v64i6rp-the-secrets-of-the-tibetan-book-of-the-dead-by-philosophical-essence.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Gaza Is Now ‘Hell On Earth’ — Exactly As Intended (Text and a 1:08 Video of the Evil Daniella Weiss)

“99% of the people I talk to just want to die...”

by Decensored News

https://decensorednews.substack.com/p/daniella-weiss-gaza-hell-99-percent-want-to-die



When AI Knows Too Much (32:07)

by Beeyond Ideas

https://rumble.com/v652g61-when-ai-knows-too-much-by-beeyond-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Against Sedevacantism

How men behave must be by law refined,

But law must follow reality close behind.

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://stmarcelinitiative.org/against-sedevacantism



We Will Not Survive AI (5:17)

by Jerry Day

https://rumble.com/v64qwud-we-will-not-survive-ai-by-jerry-day.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Western Modernity Is Antichrist

What the life after woke looks like? If we want to overcome woke, we need to identify its roots and extract them. The roots are nominalism, hyper-individualism and liberalism as ideology inviting every individual to abandon any form of collective identity. The woke ideology of globalist liberal left is the logical consequence of whole history of liberalism.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-western-modernity-is-antichrist



The Tibetan Book Of The Dead

The Bardo Thodol 'Liberation through hearing during the intermediate state'), commonly known in the West as The Tibetan Book of the Dead, is a terma text from a larger corpus of teachings, the Profound Dharma of Self-Liberation through the Intention of the Peaceful and Wrathful Ones,[note 1] revealed by Karma Lingpa (1326–1386). It is the best-known work of Nyingma literature. In 1927, the text was one of the first examples of both Tibetan and Vajrayana literature to be translated into a European language and arguably continues to this day to be the best known.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



The Jewish Created Scofield Bible (6:19)

by Candace Owens

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Rod Stewart (40 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Video Rebel Archive With 75 Posts

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive



Classical Music Favorites

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



"May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand."

Irish Blessing

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



"May The Road Rise Up To Meet You"

The Beautiful Irish Blessing Meaning and Origin

by Meg Bucher

https://www.crosswalk.com/faith/prayer/what-this-irish-blessing-means-may-the-road-rise-up-to-meet-you.html



Weston A. Price Foundation

The Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF) is your source for accurate information on nutrition and health, always aiming to provide the scientific validation of traditional foodways.

https://WestonAPrice.org



