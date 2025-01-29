EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Deepseek R1 Explained (10:06)

by Dave's Garage

https://rumble.com/v6eq69p-deepseek-r1-explained-by-daves-garage.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

SSPX Betrayal

Let a maid not meet with wolves. They may be charming,

But such charm is, for a maid, much too disarming!

How can an innocent maiden raw life know?

That’s why the Archbishop himself to Rome would go.

At https://crowdbunker.com/v/A7bwTo5Ysp on the Internet can be found an interesting video presentation in French entitled “Betrayal of the SSPX, told by priests.” The background picture shows Pope Bergoglio and Fr. David Pagliarani, Superior General of the SSPX (Society of St Pius X) putting their heads together, as though they are the best of friends. The picture may well be a fabrication rather than real, but it is a good fabrication, because it sums up the huge unreality that both of them are pursuing, namely that 2+2=4, and 2+2= 4 or 5 (or 6 or 6 million), can be reconciled in 2+2 = four and a half.

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://stmarcelinitiative.org/sspx-betrayal



The Healthcare System Hoax (Show Notes and Video 24:55)

On becoming a doctor in 2005, I was under the impression that I had joined a profession that saved millions of lives and added years to life spans. We were led to believe that our predecessors had engaged in and emerged victorious in the war against germs. Furthermore, it is often claimed that we could do even better today if our communities had more “access” to allopathic interventions – that is, more pharmaceuticals and surgical procedures.

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/the-healthcare-system-hoax



The U.S. Is Not A Sovereign Nation

The U.S. is not a sovereign nation. It lost its sovereignty in what I call the “Insurrection of 1913,” when the Federal Reserve Act and the Income Tax Amendment were passed. The Federal Reserve Act was actually written by the Rothschilds of Europe, with the collusion of the Money Trust headed by the Morgan and Rockefeller interests. The conspiracy was set in motion at Jekyll Island.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-us-is-not-a-sovereign-nation



China Has Broken The AI Market By Offering A Better Product For Free

This was an act of terrorism…

The Chinese have launched a devastating terror attack on the US via their DeepSeek app, an artificial intelligence which has the audacity to be better than US alternatives and also free to use. Free. To. Use. Fucking communists! The terror attack has been described as an “extinction event” for venture capitalists because 46% of all their capital went into AI last year. We are now entering a dark time when concepts with no social utility can no longer make endless free money.

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/china-has-broken-technofeudalism



Trump Recommends Expelling Palestinians To Build Beachfront Properties (Transcript and Video 4:28)

World Peace Through Real Estate

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/trump-recommends-expelling-palestinians



2025: On The Brink Of The Biggest Oil Shock In History

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow strip of water that links the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. It’s the world’s single most important energy corridor, and there’s no alternative route. Five of the world’s top 10 oil-producing countries—Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait—border the Persian Gulf, as does Qatar, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/2025-on-the-brink-of-the-biggest-oil-shock-in-history



Music Of The Day

The House Of The Rising Sun

by The Animals

The House of the Rising Sun is a traditional folk song, sometimes called Rising Sun Blues. It tells of a person's life gone wrong in the city of New Orleans. Many versions also urge a sibling or parents and children to avoid the same fate. The most successful commercial version, recorded in 1964 by the British rock band the Animals, was a number one hit on the UK Singles Chart and in the US and Canada. As a traditional folk song recorded by an electric rock band, it has been described as the first folk rock hit.

The Animals' original lineup consisted of frontman Eric Burdon, guitarist Hilton Valentine, bass guitarist Chas Chandler, keyboardist Alan Price and drummer John Steel. Known for their gritty, bluesy sound, they balanced tough, rock-edged pop singles against rhythm-and-blues-oriented album material and were part of the British Invasion of the US. The original Animals were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, although Burdon did not attend and the band did not perform. In 2003, the band's version of The House of the Rising Sun ranked number 123 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. Their 1965 hit single We Gotta Get Out of This Place was ranked number 233 on the same list. Both songs are included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.

The House Of The Rising Sun (1964) (4:20)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Book Of The Day

The Single Global Mafia

I have noticed that some people, even those gen-erally receptive to my point of view, beg to differ when it comes to the existence of a single global mafia – the entity I have taken to calling the criminocracy or even demonocracy. Surely, they say, it’s more a question of the world being dominated by a number of competing powerful groups, which together constitute the phenomenon termed “capitalism” or “crony capit-alism”. And they are not necessarily convinced when I assert that my own research, over recent years, has proved to my satisfaction that this global em-pire has been manufactured by, and is headed by, the Rothschilds.

by Paul Cudenec

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"The Germans are not human beings. From now on, the word 'German' is the most horrible curse. From now on, the word 'German' strikes us to the quick. We have nothing to discuss. We will not get excited. We will kill. If you have not killed at least one German a day, you have wasted that day ... If you cannot kill a German with a bullet, then kill him with your bayonet. If your part of the front is quiet and there is no fighting, then kill a German in the meantime ... If you have already killed a German, then kill another one - there is nothing more amusing to us than a heap of German corpses. Don't count the days, don't count the kilometers. Count only one thing: the number of Germans you have killed. Kill the Germans! ... Kill the Germans! Kill!"

Ilya Ehrenburg, Jewish Soviet Propagandist

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Substack

Substack is an American online platform that allows journalists, writers, and other content creators to publish newsletters and establish a subscription-based audience. It provides tools for authors to create and distribute their newsletters, manage subscriptions, and monetize content via subscriptions. Independent creators have the option to provide digital newsletters directly to their audience on either a free or paid basis, with Substack earning ten percent of the subscription revenue.

https://Substack.com



