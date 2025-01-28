January 28, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Bringing Israeli Soldiers To Justice Around The World, With Dyab Abou Jahjah (42:08)
Nvidia Suffers Record One-Day Stock Market Value Drop by RT, The Trumpian Restoration FFWN With E. Michael Jones (1:17:24)
Video Of The Day
Bringing Israeli Soldiers To Justice Around The World, With Dyab Abou Jahjah (42:08)
https://rumble.com/v6ed55d-bringing-israeli-soldiers-to-justice-around-the-world-with-dyab-abou-jahjah.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Nvidia Suffers Record One-Day Stock Market Value Drop
[Will DeepSeek be the black swan that finally pops the AI bubble, and takes down the stock market? It sure looks like this will be the case.]
The selloff was triggered by the Chinese challenge to US dominance in the AI industry Nvidia’s stock plummeted 17% on Monday, erasing approximately $589 billion from its market capitalization and marking the largest single-day loss in US corporate history. The sharp decline follows concerns over mounting competition from the Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/business/611743-nvidia-ai-stock-market-drop
The Trumpian Restoration FFWN With E. Michael Jones (1:17:24)
E. Michael Jones joins Kevin Barrett to discuss Trump’s flurry of executive orders, the stunning Hamas victory in Gaza, and more.
https://rumble.com/v6dclxv-the-trumpian-restoration-ffwn-with-e.-michael-jones.html
Chinese AI App DeepSeek Tops Apple App Store’s Free Downloads In China And US, Outpacing ChatGPT
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app DeepSeek topped the Apple App Store’s free downloads in both China and the US on Monday, outpacing ChatGPT in free downloads in the US.
by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1327634.shtml
Is DeepSeek A Sputnik Moment?
I’m not sure that “software will eat the world,” but it could consume the stock market bubble in a single gulp.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/is-deepseek-a-sputnik-moment
Greater Israel (2:41)
Performed by Alfred Inscoe at Suno Studios
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IU3TXtvI4WYB
The Short Case For Nvidia Stock
At a high level, NVIDIA faces an unprecedented convergence of competitive threats that make its premium valuation increasingly difficult to justify at 20x forward sales and 75% gross margins. The company’s supposed moats in hardware, software, and efficiency are all showing concerning cracks.
by Jeffrey Emanuel
https://youtubetranscriptoptimizer.com/blog/05_the_short_case_for_nvda
Jewish Influence On Christian Reform Movements
This work is a study of a few typical “Reform Movements” or heresies in the history of Catholicism during the Middle Ages and of Protestantism during the Reformation era. It has been undertaken with a view to describing and analyzing the contributions by Jews and Judaism to the rise and development of these movements. [The author has] selected for detailed investigation the Iconoclastic Controversy of the ninth century, the Catharist, Waldensian, Passagian and Judaizing heresies of the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth centuries, because they typify “Reform” tendencies within Catholicism.
by Louis Newman
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Alchemy
by Richard Lloyd
Richard Lloyd (born October 25, 1951) is an American guitarist and songwriter, best known as a founding member of the rock band Television. Television was an American rock band formed in New York City in 1973. The group's most prominent lineup consisted of Tom Verlaine (vocals, guitar), Richard Lloyd (guitar), Billy Ficca (drums), and Fred Smith (bass). An early fixture of CBGB and the 1970s New York rock scene, the band is considered influential in the development of punk and alternative rock. Television recorded two albums for Elektra: Marquee Moon and Adventure. As a debut release in 1977, Marquee Moon remains on lists of greatest albums in rock and roll history, and never has been out of print.
Alchemy (1979) (3:52)
Alchemy (1979) (Album 36:18)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
“The financial system has been turned over to the Federal Reserve Board. That board administers the finance system by authority of a purely profiteering group. The system is private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining the greatest possible profits from the use of other people's money.”
Charles Lindbergh
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Odysee
American decentralized video hosting platform built on the LBRY blockchain. It positions itself as an alternative to mainstream services like YouTube, but with a focus on free speech and decentralization.
https://Odysee.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis