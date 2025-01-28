EarthNewspaper.com

Bringing Israeli Soldiers To Justice Around The World, With Dyab Abou Jahjah (42:08)

https://rumble.com/v6ed55d-bringing-israeli-soldiers-to-justice-around-the-world-with-dyab-abou-jahjah.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Nvidia Suffers Record One-Day Stock Market Value Drop

[Will DeepSeek be the black swan that finally pops the AI bubble, and takes down the stock market? It sure looks like this will be the case.]

The selloff was triggered by the Chinese challenge to US dominance in the AI industry Nvidia’s stock plummeted 17% on Monday, erasing approximately $589 billion from its market capitalization and marking the largest single-day loss in US corporate history. The sharp decline follows concerns over mounting competition from the Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/business/611743-nvidia-ai-stock-market-drop



The Trumpian Restoration FFWN With E. Michael Jones (1:17:24)

E. Michael Jones joins Kevin Barrett to discuss Trump’s flurry of executive orders, the stunning Hamas victory in Gaza, and more.

https://rumble.com/v6dclxv-the-trumpian-restoration-ffwn-with-e.-michael-jones.html



Chinese AI App DeepSeek Tops Apple App Store’s Free Downloads In China And US, Outpacing ChatGPT

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app DeepSeek topped the Apple App Store’s free downloads in both China and the US on Monday, outpacing ChatGPT in free downloads in the US.

by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1327634.shtml



Is DeepSeek A Sputnik Moment?

I’m not sure that “software will eat the world,” but it could consume the stock market bubble in a single gulp.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/is-deepseek-a-sputnik-moment



Greater Israel (2:41)

Performed by Alfred Inscoe at Suno Studios

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IU3TXtvI4WYB



The Short Case For Nvidia Stock

At a high level, NVIDIA faces an unprecedented convergence of competitive threats that make its premium valuation increasingly difficult to justify at 20x forward sales and 75% gross margins. The company’s supposed moats in hardware, software, and efficiency are all showing concerning cracks.

by Jeffrey Emanuel

https://youtubetranscriptoptimizer.com/blog/05_the_short_case_for_nvda



