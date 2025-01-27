Requiescat In Pace, Laila Mohammad Ayman Khatib

Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot 2-Year-Old Palestinian Girl In The Head Near Jenin

Laila Mohammad Ayman Khatib, two, was shot and killed by Israeli forces while she ate dinner with her family near Jenin on January 25.

by Defense For Children Palestine

https://www.dci-palestine.org/israeli_forces_fatally_shoot_2_year_old_palestinian_girl_in_the_head_near_jenin



The Great Rewiring Of Childhood: A Smartphone-Social Media Dystopia (19:23)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6dzu34-the-great-rewiring-of-childhood-a-smartphone-social-media-dystopia-by-acade.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trusting The Evil Trump Is The Pattern Of Enslaved And Dependent Fools

Immediately after the very arrogant and pretentious inauguration, half of this population were rejoicing at the promise of dictatorial rule by the new Trump Executive (Order) Branch, while the other half are steeped in hatred because their choice of master (any Democrat) cannot continue to advance its own dictatorial rule. When 'either' side of the political spectrum, whether left or right (they are actually one and the same) in this country seeks evil political rule, the winner is always the State, and the loser is always the common man.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Trusting-The-Evil-Trump-Is-The-Pattern-Of-Enslaved-And-Dependent-Fools-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Forgotten Anti-Federalist Warnings On The Constitution From Elbridge Gerry (Show Links And Video 17:43)

An act against the Constitution is no law at all – it’s void. This principle, rooted in the American Revolution and the debates over the Constitution’s ratification, was central to President Thomas Jefferson’s response to the Sedition Act of 1798. In this episode, we explore how Jefferson’s adherence to his oath to the Constitution led him to treat this attack on freedom of speech as null and void – regardless of whether Congress, the courts, or anyone else agreed.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/01/forgotten-anti-federalist-warnings-on-the-constitution-from-elbridge-gerry



Trump Calls For Ethnic Cleansing Of Gaza’s Population To Egypt, Jordan

Trump’s suggestion to move Palestinians to neighboring Arab states echoes a leaked proposal by Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence to ethnically cleanse Gaza under humanitarian pretexts

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/trump-calls-for-ethnic-cleansing-of-gazas-population-to-egypt-jordan



Trump’s AI Stargate, Warp Speed 2.0, Smart Walls And 15 Minute Cities (55:27)

by EyesIsWatchin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GWYoyBxunOtE



Israel Destroys Only Water Desalination Plant In Northern Gaza

The Palestinian Water Authority announced that the occupation army destroyed the water desalination plant during its recent ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250125-israel-destroys-only-water-desalination-plant-in-northern-gaza



Instant Karma

by John Lennon

On January 27, 1970, John Lennon wrote, recorded, and mixed his new single, Instant Karma, all in one day. One of the fastest-released pop tracks of all time, the timeless anthem hit stores ten days later and became one of the artist’s most recognizable solo works. Instant Karma was conceived, written, recorded, and released within a period of ten days, making it one of the fastest-released songs in pop music history. The recording was produced by Phil Spector, marking a comeback for the American producer after his self-imposed retirement in 1966, and leading to him being offered the producer's role on the Beatles' Let It Be album. Recorded at London's EMI Studios (now Abbey Road Studios), Instant Karma employs Spector's signature Wall of Sound technique and features contributions from George Harrison, Klaus Voormann, Alan White, and Billy Preston. When released in the US, the single was given a minor remix by Spector.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



On The Jews And Their Lies

I had made up my mind to write no more either about the Jews or against them. But since I learned that those miserable and accursed people do not cease to lure to themselves even us, that is, the Christians, I have published this little book, so that I might be found among those who opposed such poisonous activities of the Jews and who warned the Christians to be on their guard against them. I would not have believed that a Christian could be duped by the Jews into taking their exile and wretchedness upon himself. However, the devil is the god of the world, and wherever God's word is absent he has an easy task, not only with the weak but also with the strong. May God help us. Amen.

by Martin Luther

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron."

H. L. Mencken

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Academy Of Ideas

The thirst for knowledge has consumed humanity since the dawn of civilization. However, until recently there have been numerous “gate-keepers” to the world of knowledge. Prior to the rise of the Internet most knowledge was conveyed to the populace through a centralized educational system, the state and the mass media. What this meant was that whomever controlled these institutions controlled the ideas that spread through a population.

https://AcademyOfIdeas.com

