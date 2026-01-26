What We Find So Difficult To Admit

What we find so difficult to admit is that our quality of life isn’t getting better and life is not getting easier. When presented with tangible evidence of this, we seek examples that “prove” life is getting better, because if we admit the quality of our lives is not improving, then our core faith--that Progress is permanent because we’re innovative and technology always advances--is false. And if this belief is false, then our faith that everything will get better “no matter what” crumbles. So when presented with evidence that things are not getting easier and better, we hold up a scientific or medical discovery, or rearview cameras on vehicles, or the wonders of the Internet--all human knowledge at our fingertips--as evidence life is getting better and progress is intact. But the quality of life isn’t the sum of new medications or technologies; it’s the sum of the durability of products, the affordability of the essentials of a high-quality life, the relative absence of precarity and unfairness in everyday life, the totality of our physical and metal health, and the ease of navigating the systems that underpin the everyday quality of life. When presented with evidence of the decay of our quality of life, we revert to digging up outliers as “proof” that in some remote pockets of the nation, housing is still affordable, conveniently overlooking the most consequential point of any comparison, which is: what was attainable without extraordinary sacrifice and effort to the average household in the past compared to now?

They Are Building An Army That Does Not Need You: Here is where this stops being about politics and starts being about survival. The billionaire class is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into humanoid robots. Not wheeled robots. Not industrial arms on factory floors. Humanoid robots with legs that walk and run and climb stairs and navigate rough terrain exactly the way a human soldier does. I need you to think about why that design choice matters because it is the difference between a servant and a weapon. If the goal was to build robots that fold your laundry and work in warehouses and serve drinks at parties, you would put them on wheels. Wheels are simple. Wheels are cheap. Wheels are reliable. A wheeled robot can glide across a factory floor or roll through your living room with no problem. Wheels make perfect sense for domestic labor and industrial automation. But wheels cannot chase you through the woods. Wheels cannot climb the stairs to your apartment. Wheels cannot wade through a river or navigate a cave system or descend into a sewer to hunt down whoever is hiding there. Legs can… Boston Dynamics builds robots that sprint faster than you can run, that do backflips, that open doors and navigate obstacle courses designed to simulate urban combat environments. These machines can carry a hundred pounds of equipment without slowing down. Now imagine that equipment is body armor and a machine gun. Imagine a robot that does not need to sleep, does not need to eat, does not question orders, does not hesitate before pulling the trigger, feels no remorse after killing, cannot be reasoned with, cannot be bribed, cannot be turned against its masters through propaganda or appeals to shared humanity. Imagine ten thousand of them. Imagine a million of them. Could This Humanoid Robot Become the Military’s Ultimate Warrior? Newsweek recently called the new Phantom MK1 the ‘ultimate warrior’ and this is just one of dozens of humanoid, robot soldiers in development right now. That is what they are building.

Flanked by vassals, US President Donald Trump inaugurated his so-called Board of Peace, in the Swiss resort of Davos on Thursday. “We’re going to have peace in the world,” Trump announced. “And we’re all stars.” He used the occasion to issue new threats in case “Hamas doesn’t do what they promised they will do.” “They have to give up their weapons, and if they don’t do that, it is going to be the end of them,” he added. Marketed as promoting peace and reconstruction, this new US-controlled apparatus amounts to a cover for continuing genocide, while glorifying its chairman for life. Ali Abunimah, executive director, takes a closer look at these developments.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning epic of the Great Depression, a book that galvanized—and sometimes outraged—millions of readers. First published in 1939, Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning epic of the Great Depression chronicles the Dust Bowl migration of the 1930s and tells the story of one Oklahoma farm family, the Joads—driven from their homestead and forced to travel west to the promised land of California. Out of their trials and their repeated collisions against the hard realities of an America divided into Haves and Have-Nots evolves a drama that is intensely human yet majestic in its scale and moral vision, elemental yet plainspoken, tragic but ultimately stirring in its human dignity. A portrait of the conflict between the powerful and the powerless, of one man’s fierce reaction to injustice, and of one woman’s stoical strength, the novel captures the horrors of the Great Depression and probes into the very nature of equality and justice in America. At once a naturalistic epic, captivity narrative, road novel, and transcendental gospel, Steinbeck’s powerful landmark novel is perhaps the most American of American Classics.

“The land of the free and home of the brave

and apple pie and Chevrolet

has morphed into game theory chaos

for absolute dictatorial control

and unprecedented profits

where the collective is trying to assimilate us

to believe that resistance is futile.

It isn’t.”

Mark R. Elsis

