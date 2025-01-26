January 26, 2025, The Father Wound And The Wounded Masculine: A New, 3-Part Webinar Series by Jeanice Barcelo
The Father Wound And The Wounded Masculine
A New, 3-Part Webinar Series
by Jeanice Barcelo
Part 1 – Wed, Apr. 9, 2025 at 2:30pm EST
Part 2 – Wed, Apr. 23, 2025 at 2:30pm EST
Part 3 – Wed, May 7, 2025 at 2:30pm EST
Each segment will be 90-120 minutes in length.
How western civilization distorts, undermines and aims to destroy the sacred masculine, causing untold harm to our men, and to the women, children, families and societies they are part of. Currently, there are millions of people around the world suffering with “the father wound“. The father wound is the result of growing up in a household with an absent, emotionally unavailable, neglectful, abusive and/or overly-critical father. Those who suffer with the father wound have often experienced a difficult, painful, or non-existent relationship with their fathers. Their inability to make a loving connection with their fathers can cause long-standing feelings of grief, rejection, betrayal and abandonment, as well as feelings of being unloved, unseen, unworthy, unprotected, unsupported, unsafe, and with low self-esteem. These feelings can last a lifetime and interfere with one’s ability to create healthy relationships, stable families and a happy life. Men who inflict the father wound on their children are often deeply wounded themselves.
https://birthofanewearth.com/2025/01/the-father-wound-and-the-wounded-masculine
Insane Legal Ruling Leaves Israel A Global Laughing Stock (12:05)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6dnlvm-insane-legal-ruling-leaves-israel-a-global-laughing-stock-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
