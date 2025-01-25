EarthNewspaper.com

Putin: Ukraine Crisis Could Have Been Avoided If 2020 US Election Wasn’t Stolen

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is ready to talk calmly with US President Donald Trump on all areas that are of interest to both countries.

“We should meet, based on today’s realities, to talk calmly about all those areas that are of interest to both the US and Russia. We are ready, but, I repeat, this depends first of all on the decisions and choices of the current US administration,” Putin said during his visit to Moscow State University.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/putin-ukraine-crisis-could-have-been-avoided-if-2020-us-election-wasnt-stolen-1121487752.html



Syria Podcast Episode 5 – Syria After The Coup (Audio 45:40)

Another in a series of conversations with Mike Robinson of UK Column

We cover what might Syria’s future look like short and mid-term as the dust settles on a CIA MI6 Mossad coup that finally overthrew the Syrian leadership.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/syria-podcast-episode-5-syria-after



The World Bank – Formed By A Jewish Traitor, A Communist, And A Liberal

The World Bank founders were John Maynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White. Harry Dexter White was a senior U.S. Treasury Department official. White Worked closely with the Secretary of the Treasury, Henry Morgenthau Jr., the Jewish banker who advised FDR in his installation of the communist New Deal for the destruction of America. The Jewish communist who was accused of espionage for passing classified information to the Bolsheviks of the Soviet Union. Dexter White was also a confirmed traitor to the US passing classified documents.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-world-bank-formed-by-a-jewish



They're Pushing For A Colorblind Meritocracy (41:46)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6cql2y-theyre-pushing-for-a-colorblind-meritocracy.html



Trump Invokes Emergency Powers For Warrantless Immigration Raids On Homes, Churches, And Schools As Private Prison Stock Soars

As I wrote on Inauguration Day earlier this week, President Donald Trump is beginning his second term by invoking three major “emergency orders” which give him the power to take broad and sweeping actions to accomplish his goals that would otherwise be illegal if a “state of emergency” had not been declared to grant these alleged “emergency powers”.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/trump-invokes-emergency-powers-for-warrantless-immigration-raids-on-homes-churches-and-schools-as-private-prison-stock-sores



