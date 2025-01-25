January 25, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Terminators Have Arrived by Digital Engine (14:45)
Putin: Ukraine Crisis Could Have Been Avoided If 2020 US Election Wasn’t Stolen, Syria After The Coup by Vanessa Beeley (45:40), The World Bank – Formed By A Jewish Traitor, A Communist, And A Liberal
Terminators Have Arrived (14:45)
by Digital Engine
https://rumble.com/v6dceuv-terminators-have-arrived-by-digital-engine.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Putin: Ukraine Crisis Could Have Been Avoided If 2020 US Election Wasn’t Stolen
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he is ready to talk calmly with US President Donald Trump on all areas that are of interest to both countries.
“We should meet, based on today’s realities, to talk calmly about all those areas that are of interest to both the US and Russia. We are ready, but, I repeat, this depends first of all on the decisions and choices of the current US administration,” Putin said during his visit to Moscow State University.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/putin-ukraine-crisis-could-have-been-avoided-if-2020-us-election-wasnt-stolen-1121487752.html
Syria Podcast Episode 5 – Syria After The Coup (Audio 45:40)
Another in a series of conversations with Mike Robinson of UK Column
We cover what might Syria’s future look like short and mid-term as the dust settles on a CIA MI6 Mossad coup that finally overthrew the Syrian leadership.
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/syria-podcast-episode-5-syria-after
The World Bank – Formed By A Jewish Traitor, A Communist, And A Liberal
The World Bank founders were John Maynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White. Harry Dexter White was a senior U.S. Treasury Department official. White Worked closely with the Secretary of the Treasury, Henry Morgenthau Jr., the Jewish banker who advised FDR in his installation of the communist New Deal for the destruction of America. The Jewish communist who was accused of espionage for passing classified information to the Bolsheviks of the Soviet Union. Dexter White was also a confirmed traitor to the US passing classified documents.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-world-bank-formed-by-a-jewish
They're Pushing For A Colorblind Meritocracy (41:46)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6cql2y-theyre-pushing-for-a-colorblind-meritocracy.html
Trump Invokes Emergency Powers For Warrantless Immigration Raids On Homes, Churches, And Schools As Private Prison Stock Soars
As I wrote on Inauguration Day earlier this week, President Donald Trump is beginning his second term by invoking three major “emergency orders” which give him the power to take broad and sweeping actions to accomplish his goals that would otherwise be illegal if a “state of emergency” had not been declared to grant these alleged “emergency powers”.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/trump-invokes-emergency-powers-for-warrantless-immigration-raids-on-homes-churches-and-schools-as-private-prison-stock-sores
Barbara Villiers: A History Of Monetary Crimes
This book reveals how the Bank of England was set up by using prostitutes to compromise British lords and politicians. Then, using blackmail and bribes to ensure the "cooperation" of these elite members of parliament, the Bank of England was created. The entire banking industry still operates on these principles, and the public actually believes that the business of banking is respectable. Barbara Villiers was the bankers' prostitute. This is probably why the Bible refers to the international bankers as the "great whore of mystery Babylon."
by Alexander Del Mar
Reflections Of My Life
by Marmalade
Reflections of My Life was a 1969/1970 hit single for the Scottish band, Marmalade. It was written by their lead guitarist Junior Campbell and singer Dean Ford (credited to his birth name, Thomas McAleese). Released in late 1969, it was the band's first release on Decca following an earlier spell at CBS. The song went on to chart worldwide, reaching number three in the UK in 1969, No. 10 in the US in 1970 on the Billboard Hot 100.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reflections_of_My_Life
Reflections of My Life is one of those songs I thought was great the first time I heard it. Now, fifty-four years later, it still has a special timeless feeling that resonates with me. It seems that it has had the same effect on tens of millions of others. Here are five versions.
"The eternal difference between right and wrong does not fluctuate, it is immutable."
Patrick Henry
Vanessa Beeley
Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East – on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. The pursuit of peace and progress, with its trials and its errors, its successes and its setbacks, can never be relaxed and never abandoned.
https://Beeley.Substack.com
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
