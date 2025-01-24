EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

37,142 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Stonehenge The Mystery Deepens (1:08:34)

by Randall Carlson

https://rumble.com/v6cz5yy-stonehenge-the-mystery-deepens-by-randall-carlson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Music Of The Day

Graham Parker

https://GrahamParker.net

Who's the most underrated Rock 'n' Roll singer-songwriter for the last fifty years? With his wondrously wide variety of musical styles, thought-provoking lyrics, and heartfelt, soulful, punk-rock raspy voice, I'd say it is Graham Parker. I started to follow Graham in late 1976 when he released two superb albums, Howlin' Wind and Heat Treatment, and throughout the ensuing decades, I went to many of his concerts. While going into The Ritz nightclub to see Graham Parker in 1982, I briefly met Andy Warhol. I even traveled to the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to see him play. I did this because I thought Bruce Springsteen might show up since they recently worked together. And in 1995, I saw Graham play a great concert at The Bottom Line. After the show, Graham and I talked for a few minutes. And finally, about twenty-five years ago, I had an hour or so phone call with Graham, and I found him to be an articulate, knowledgeable, and all-around good guy.

Meeting And Stories Chapter 2, Andy Warhol

Fifteen Seconds With Andy Warhol

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com/Andy-Warhol-by-Mark-R-Elsis

The Up Escalator is an album by Graham Parker and the Rumour, released on May 23, 1980 by Stiff Records. In the USA, the album was released by Arista. Released after Parker's successful 1979 album Squeezing Out Sparks, the album features production by Jimmy Iovine. The following are two songs from this album. Stupefaction was released as a single.

The Beating Of Another Heart (4:32)

Stupefaction (3:33)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Lead Post

The Age Of Interplanetary Exceptionalism

Only the U.S. can rebrand a genocide into a great real estate opportunity in a “phenomenal location”.

Let’s start with the key take away: Manifest Destiny reaching the stars. Literally. Trump 2.0 – the greatest show on earth – did start with a (big) bang: “We will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars.” And that means planting the American flag on Mars. The real thing. Not a Netflix flick. No wonder platinum sidekick Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, achieved instant rapture. Welcome to Interplanetary Exceptionalism. Literally. As in the land of the free, home of the brave, in this new golden era, will be “far more exceptional than ever before”. Imperial decline is over.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/01/22/the-age-of-interplanetary-exceptionalism



Elon Musk Crashes Out Over H-1B Visas (37:48)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6c0v34-elon-musk-crashes-out-over-h-1b-visas.html



New Congress’s First Order Of Business: Protect Israel

It seems that among the first orders of business at the beginning of each new Congress is to pass legislation protecting, promoting or pandering to Israel. And it doesn’t matter one iota which party controls Congress. Well, it happened once again. One of the newly installed 119th Congress’s very first orders of business was to pass legislation attempting to protect Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the crime of genocide.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4697/New-Congresss-First-Order-Of-Business-Protect-Israel.aspx



It’s About Depopulation, Numpty George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges (16:47)

Christian fascism, magical thinking that Palestinians do not exist.

Chris Hedges on how it doesn’t stop here and how Israel aims for a religiously pure state.

https://rumble.com/v6ccfzv-interview-its-about-depopulation-numpty.html



Gaza’s Unbreakable Resistance: A Historical Perspective On The War And Its Aftermath

The problem with political analysis is that it often lacks historical perspective and is mostly limited to recent events. The current analysis of the Israeli war on Gaza falls victim to this narrow thinking. The ceasefire agreement, signed between Palestinian groups and Israel under Egyptian, Qatari and US mediation in Doha on 15 January is one example.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250122-gazas-unbreakable-resistance-a-historical-perspective-on-the-war-and-its-aftermath



Germar Rudolf On Being Repeatedly Incarcerated For Doing Historical Research (54:18)

by Kevin Barrett

https://rumble.com/v6anvpg-germar-rudolf-on-being-repeatedly-incarcerated-for-doing-historical-researc.html



Book Of The Day

State Of The Nullification Movement Report

“Let us remember that if we suffer tamely a lawless attack upon our liberty, we encourage it, and involve others in our doom!” Writing as Candidus in the Boston Gazette on Oct. 14, 1771, Samuel Adams recognized an important and timeless truth. Turning a blind eye to an attack on liberty only guarantees that more attacks will follow in the future. The same goes for violations of the Constitution, which the Founders often referred to as “usurpations,” or the exercise of “arbitrary power.” History bears out this truth. Step-by-step, the federal government has expanded its own power and chipped away our liberties as most people turned a blind eye. In his 1791 Opinion on the Constitutionality of a National Bank, Thomas Jefferson agreed with Adams in principle when he wrote: “I consider the foundation of the Constitution as laid on this ground: That ‘all powers not delegated to the United States, by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States or to the people.’ [10th Amendment] To take a single step beyond the boundaries thus specifically drawn around the powers of Congress is to take possession of a boundless field of power, no longer susceptible of any definition.”

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"When illness is blamed on bacteria, so-called "viruses" and genes, not only are enormous profits generated for the pharmaceutical industry selling their antibiotics, antivirals, vaccines and the myriad of other related drugs, but it also protects the other hand of the same industry that sells herbicides, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, preservatives, etc... as it obscures one of the fundamental causes of illness... our nutrient-deficient and poison laden foods."

T. C. Fry, Founder of Life Science Institute

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://NicholasJFuentes.com

https://Rumble.com/c/NickJFuentes



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis