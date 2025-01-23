EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Against The Interest Of Israel (5:52)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6cl0ra-against-the-interest-of-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Music Of The Day

Downtown by Petula Clark

Sixty years ago today, January 23, 1965, the song Downtown made Petula Clark the first British female singer to score a US No.1 hit since Vera Lynn in 1952. The irresistible tune, which peaked at No.2 in the UK, featured instrumentation from future Led Zeppelin guitarist, Jimmy Page, who was a young session musician at the time.

As a seven-year-old boy, I fell in love with this song.

Listening to it now, at sixty-seven, I still think it is a most wonderful song.

Petula Clark

https://PetulaClark.net

The Petula Clark Story (58:02)

Petula Clark This Is Your Life BBC 1996 (29:51)

Downtown (1964) (3:02)Downtown (The Dean Martin Show Episode 50, January 26, 1967) (3:05)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Lead Post

The Hill To Die On

Whatever the consequences, however inconvenient, however scary: resist, refuse, do not comply with digital ID

Our children are condemned to the ultimate unbreakable dystopian nightmare unless we all put our foot down on this one. No compromise! Prison? Essentially-eternal prison in 15 minute concentration camps, for all we love is worse. Compulsory jabs to be allowed to eat, no travel, Net Zero carnage. Every purchase ‘approved’ from the BIS at point of purchase – or not.

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-hill-to-die-on



A.I. Grid And mRNA Shots Announced On Trump’s 2nd Day In Office (Transcript and Video 5:59)

From Operation Warp Speed To Stargate AI

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-grid-and-mrna-shots-announced



Khazarian Jew Theory Under A Jewmerica White House

The concept that Jews are actually descendants of Khazarian’s has been disputed by Jews who are Khazarian, including geneticist, Doron Behar. Why is it so important for the Ashkenazi Jews of today to deny their true heritage? Because it would completely upend their claimed right to Israel and Palestine. Genesis 10:3 references the sons of Gomer as Ashkenaz, Riphath and Togarmah. According to Khazar records, Togarmah is regarded as the ancestor of the Turkic-speaking peoples.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.net/2025/01/22/khazarian-jew-theory-in-a-jewmerica-white-house



Biden Pardons Capitol Officer [Michael Byrd] Who Killed Unarmed January 6th Protester [Ashli Babbitt]

Joe Biden, the outgoing US president, pardoned on Monday various officials and politicians, including Michael Byrd, the officer who killed protester Ashli Babbitt.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/20/741284/Biden-pardons-officer-murdered-unarmed-dissident



J6 Political Prisoner Says He Has Evidence Proving Skeletor Pelosi Was Behind J6 (1:56)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brEDHUfPMO0Y



Trump Nominee For UN Ambassador Says Jews Have ‘Biblical Right’ To Occupied West Bank

Representative Elise Stefanik from New York began receiving large donations from Republican Jewish donors after casting herself as a champion in the fight against alleged antisemitism

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/trump-nominee-for-un-ambassador-says-jews-have-biblical-right-to-occupied-west-bank



Book Of The Day

The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (Audiobook)

World Conquest Through World Jewish Government

Of the Protocols themselves little need be said in the way of introduction. The book in which they are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905. A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception August 10, 1906. All copies that were known to exist in Russia were destroyed in the Kerensky regime, and under his successors the possession of a copy by anyone in Sovietland was crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s being shot on sight. The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols. The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery, leaving it to be understood that Professor Nilus, who embodied them in a work of his own, had concocted them for his own purposes. Mr. Henry Ford, in an interview published in the New York World, February 17, 1921, put the, case for Nilus tersely and convincingly thus: The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on. They are sixteen years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time. They fit it now.

Translated From The Russian Of Nilus by Victor E. Marsden

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

“When a population becomes distracted by trivia, when cultural life is redefined as a perpetual round of entertainments, when serious public conversation becomes a form of baby-talk, when, in short, a people become an audience, and their public business a vaudeville act, then a nation finds itself at risk; culture-death is a clear possibility.”

Neil Postman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Roger Scruton

This website was created by Roger Scruton and we continue to update it in order to display the lasting impact of his incredible career and life.

Here you can find; information and application forms for the ongoing Scrutopia Summer School, a vast selection of Roger’s books in the Bookshop, more about Roger's career and tributes, recent news plus ARTICLES and archive material. Finally Affiliations with the wide network Roger created that continues to grow including The Roger Scruton legacy Foundation.

https://Roger-Scruton.com



Roger Scruton was an English philosopher, writer, and social critic who specialised in aesthetics and political philosophy, particularly in the furtherance of conservative views.



If you have never watched, Why Beauty Matters, I highly recommend you do.



Why Beauty Matters (2009) (58:59)

by Roger Scruton

https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



