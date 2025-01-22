EarthNewspaper.com

Ave Maria

Hail Mary,

Full of Grace,

The Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women,

and blessed is the fruit

of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary,

Mother of God,

pray for us sinners now,

and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Ave Maria

Composed by Franz Schubert in 1825

by Luciano Pavarotti, and by Andrea Bocelli

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Ever The Victim (6:15)

by DuckStreetStudios

https://rumble.com/v6c6agg-ever-the-victim-by-duckstreetstudios.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Donald Trump: Rebranding Globalism As Nationalism

Many assumed Trump’s remarks were only facetious. Or were they? Just two days later, at a press conference, Trump said he wanted to incorporate Greenland into the United States. Although this, too, was widely dismissed as absurd, Trump quickly underscored his seriousness by sending Donald Trump, Jr., on a trip to Greenland. All this is being heralded to the President’s followers as part of his plan to “Make America Great Again.” To the contrary, Trump’s ambition to expand America is nothing more than a repackaging of an old satanic plan to establish world government through regional stepping stones.

by James Perloff

https://jamesperloff.net/donald-trump-rebranding-globalism-as-nationalism



Paris Climate: Difficult To Get Out, But USA Never Ratified (16:37)

Now that Trump has issued an order to get out of the Paris Climate Accord, how long will it take? Trump played by the difficult rules to get out in his first term and we were only “out” for 2 months. But we were NEVER in it legally. So what’s going on now?

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6by4p1-paris-climate-difficult-to-get-out-but-usa-never-ratified.html



On The Eve Of Trump, Iran And Russia Launch Historical Deal

In a detailed strategic partnership agreement signed last week in Moscow, Eurasian powers Russia and Iran issued a challenge to the US-led global order and placed its incoming new president on notice. Timing is everything in geopolitics. This past Friday in Moscow, only three days before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Washington, top BRICS member leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, detailed in 47 articles, twice as many as in the recent Russian–North Korean deal.

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/on-the-eve-of-trump-iran-and-russia-launch-historical-deal



The Illuminati And CFR Speech (1967) (2:32:45)

by Myron C. Fagan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMxjeDPGkb4f



Behind ‘Salt Typhoon’ – US Intelligence Agencies’ Mass Surveillance Of Its Citizens

Following the US hype of the so-called “Volt Typhoon” false narrative to discredit China in the first half of 2024, by the end of 2024, the US fabricated another so-called “hacker group associated with the Chinese government” – the “Salt Typhoon,” promoting the narrative of “Chinese cyber threats.”

by GT Staff Reporters

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1327097.shtml



Refaat Alareer: Gaza’s Beloved Poet Who Gave Voice To Palestinian Pain And Resilience

“Death and war. War and Death. These two are persona non grata, yet we can’t force them to leave. To let us be.” ~ Refaat Alareer

by Humaira Ahad

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/12/07/738617/refaat-alareer-gaza-beloved-poet-voice-palestinian-pain-resistance



The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion|

World Conquest Through World Jewish GovernmentOf the Protocols themselves little need be said in the way of introduction. The book in which they are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905. A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception August 10, 1906. All copies that were known to exist in Russia were destroyed in the Kerensky regime, and under his successors the possession of a copy by anyone in Sovietland was crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s being shot on sight. The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols. The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery, leaving it to be understood that Professor Nilus, who embodied them in a work of his own, had concocted them for his own purposes. Mr. Henry Ford, in an interview published in the New York World, February 17, 1921, put the, case for Nilus tersely and convincingly thus: The only statement I care to make about the Protocols is that they fit in with what is going on. They are sixteen years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time. They fit it now.

Translated From The Russian Of Nilus by Victor E. Marsden

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"A strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of higher obligation. To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law, would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus absurdly sacrificing the end to the means."

Thomas Jefferson to John B. Colvin, September 20, 1810

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



DuckStreetStudios

DuckStreet.uk is a repository of the work of Sean Naughton.

As a Catholic and as someone deeply influenced and inspired by the work of the great American scholar, Dr. E. Michael Jones, I want to share my work, which may assist you to better understand the world as we find it today. DuckStreet.uk is a platform dedicated to uncovering the hidden grammar of history and of current events. We all want the truth. My intention is to help each visitor to find the truth and to to live by the truth. Ave Maria

http://DuckStreet.uk



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis