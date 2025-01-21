January 21, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. "I'm Not Christian." Donald J. Trump (0:25)
Zionism Versus The World by Paul Cudenec, Fluoridegate by Dr. David C. Kennedy (1:05:04), We've Been Trumped by Deanna Spingola, and Michael Collins Piper On Hellstorm by Thomas Goodrich (32:03)
"I'm Not Christian." Donald J. Trump (0:25)
Zionism Versus The World
As I have said before, Israel’s current long-planned genocidal landgrab – and the complicity of world puppet “leaders” – has fatally exposed the nature of the single global mafia. The sheer horror of what has been unfolding in Gaza and Syria has, for many of us, swept away any remaining hesitation about condemning the Zionist entity, which for decades has been using the suffering of Jews under Nazism as a shield against criticism of its own murderous activities.
by Paul Cudenec
Fluoridegate An American Tragedy (1:05:04)
Fluoridegate An American Tragedy is documentary film that reveals the tragedy of how the United States government, industry, and trade associations protect and promote a policy known to cause harm to our country and especially to small children who suffer more than any other segment of the population. While the basis of their motivation remains uncertain, the outcome is crystal clear, fluoridation policy is destroying our nation.
by Dr. David C. Kennedy
(((Cloward, Piven, Alinsky))) And The Deliberate Takedown Of America
Among the various conspiracy realities is the Cabal’s interest in raiding and dissolving worker pensions. For example, the state of Illinois announced payments to pensioners will be “delayed.” The same for Dallas police. The news should be alarming to other pensioners around the U.S. One could be forgiven for speculating that this is a straight-up demolition project.
by Russ Winter
We’ve Been Trumped
PNAC Policies Persist
Kissinger and Trump met in New York on November 17, 2016 where their conversation focused on Russia, China, Iran and the European Union. Why not on the United States? After all, Trump was “elected” to govern America. The two individuals have known each other for years. Trump said, “I have tremendous respect for Dr. Kissinger and appreciate him sharing his thoughts with me.”
by Deanna Spingola, November 19, 2016
Michael Collins Piper On Hellstorm by Thomas Goodrich (32:03)
UK Knew About Israel’s Brutal Torture Of Palestinian Detainees 50 Years Ago, But Refused To Act, British Documents Reveal
The UK knew about Israel’s brutal torture of Palestinian and Arab detainees nearly 50 years ago but refused to act, British documents reveal. The papers, unearthed by MEMO in the British National Archives, also reveal that the US opted to address the issue solely through non-governmental organisations.
by Amer Sultan
The Holocaust Narrative
From the author of culture shifting tomes such as Logos Rising, Barren Metal, and The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit, Dr. E. Michael Jones is releasing his most anticipated and controversial work ever, The Holocaust Narrative. Holocaust refers to being burnt whole. Elie Wiesel writes in Night that Jews were killed in flaming pits. We don’t hear about that anymore, do we? There were many imaginative descriptions of what happened that had to get formalized into a coherent narrative, and that was never accomplished. When the stories that make up the narrative can no longer be defended as factual, discussion about the Holocaust is criminalized, and that is where we find ourselves today. In The Holocaust Narrative, Dr. Jones returns to his roots in literary criticism where he determines the stories’ origins and purpose and pernicious impact on global culture.
by E. Michael Jones
On January 21, 1966, George Harrison married Patti Boyd at Leatherhead Register Office in Surrey with Paul McCartney as Best man. George had first met Patti on the set of The Beatles movie A Hard Day's Night. She left Harrison in the mid-'70s and started an affair with Harrison's friend Eric Clapton, who wrote the song 'Layla' about her. The two married in May 1979 but split in 1988. Harrison and Clapton remained close friends with Harrison, taking to calling Clapton his "husband-in-law".
Meetings And Stories Chapter 7, Pattie Boyd
Something
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com/Pattie-Boyd-by-Mark-R-Elsis
George Harrison (212 Videos)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
"The coming of the lawless one will be accompanied by the working of Satan, with every kind of power, sign, and false wonder, and with every wicked deception directed against those who are perishing, because they refused the love of the truth that would have saved them. For this reason God will send them a powerful delusion so that they believe the lie, in order that judgment may come upon all who have disbelieved the truth and delighted in wickedness."
2 Thessalonians 2:10–12
