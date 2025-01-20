EarthNewspaper.com

Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue (16:51)

https://rumble.com/v6bd62s-dave-chappelles-snl-monologue.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



If You Are Over 50 Your Government Wants You Dead

In Britain, it is now official Government policy to ignore the needs of the elderly. This policy is common throughout the world. Doctors and nurses are told to let old people die - and to withhold treatment which might save their lives. Hospital staff are told to deprive the elderly of food and water so that they die rather than take up hospital beds. Nursing home staff have even been given the right to sedate elderly patients without their knowledge.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/If-You-Are-Over-50-Your-Government-Wants-You-Dead-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Trump America II

The nation owed $20 trillion when Trump first came into the White House in 2017 and $27 trillion when he left in 2021. There was little appreciable change of direction in domestic or foreign policy.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/trump-america-ii



Pepe Escobar: Trump's Masterplan Unfolds: A Game-Changing Strategy? (1:15:55)

https://rumble.com/v6ads4a-pepe-escobar-trumps-masterplan-unfolds-a-game-changing-strategy.html



At 11th Hour, Biden Pardons Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley And Entire Jan 6 Committee: This Applies On To Federal Prosecution. Supreme Court Says Accepting Means Admission Of Guilt

Speaking On Behalf Of First Generation HIV Dissidents Who Tried To Sound National Alarm On Fauci And All The HIV-AIDS Criminals Since 1987, This Pardon Is A Vindication But No Comfort To The Dead

by Celia Farber

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/at-11th-hour-biden-pardons-anthony



ACH (2499) I'm Talking To YOU #168 - Monday January 20th 2025 - Inauguration Day (Audio 45:49)

In today's 46 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 20th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, "Inauguration Day" and I hope YOU enjoy it.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/20/ach-2499-im-talking-to-you-168-monday-january-20th-2025-inauguration-day



Is Australia Willing To Serve As A 'Beachhead' For The US?

"I see Australia as the beachhead to counter China… That's why AUKUS is so important," said Michael McCaul, the chairman of the Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee, in a roundtable meeting on Wednesday.

by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202501/1326983.shtml



The Whitewashing Of Western Crimes In Syria

Freezing the conflict in Syria was the biggest mistake by Assad and the former government, which took too humane a position on terrorists.

by Sonja van den Ende

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/01/18/whitewashing-western-crimes-in-syria



Holocaust Encyclopedia

Uncensored and Unconstrained

This encyclopedia gives you an uncensored and unconstrained look at all the pertinent evidence that upholds the orthodox Holocaust narrative: the true, the false, and the mendacious. It also exposes the various forces and influences that have dictated how this narrative was formed, and how it is protected from skeptical prying eyes. If you ever wanted to understand the postwar world we live in, this is a good starting point. Learn about the biggest propaganda campaign mankind has ever seen, and how it braced the postwar world psychologically. This encyclopedia gives you all the information you ever wanted, and information you didn’t even know exists, right at your fingertips. The book has 634 pages, 579 entries, 357 illustrations, an introduction, bibliography, and a names index (printed version only).

by ARG LTD and CODOH

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Bob Dylan

https://BobDylan.com



Blood On The Tracks (Full Album 51:46)

Released January 20, 1975

by Bob Dylan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



“The object of terrorism is terrorism.

The object of oppression is oppression.

The object of torture is torture.

The object of murder is murder.

The object of power is power.

Now do you begin to understand me?”

George Orwell, 1984

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Truthstream Media

by Aaron and Melissa Dykes

https://TruthstreamMedia.com



