January 18, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Civil Asset Forfeiture Is Theft by The Tenth Amendment Center (23:26)
More Americans Died Due To COVID 19 Injections Than In WWI, WWII, And The Vietnam War Combined by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
37,010 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Civil Asset Forfeiture Is Theft (23:26)
by The Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6aoh9a-civil-asset-forfeiture-is-theft-by-the-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles,
news stories, and videos online, with over 8,000 posts, and growing.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
More Americans Died Due To COVID 19 Injections Than In WWI, WWII, And The Vietnam War Combined
This simple fact is astounding. There are approximately 38,000 reported deaths from COVID 19 injections in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) system. Based on studies, the under reporting in VAERS can be anywhere from 1 of 30, to 1 of 100 cases reported. This could put the number of Americans murdered via COVID 19 injections at 3.8 million.
by Dr. Joseph Sansone
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/more-americans-died-due-to-covid
Syria’s Future And The UK Craven Hypocrisy (12:51)
My reports for UK Column 15th January
I am slow to get articles written at the moment due to a bad fall in Beirut which means my left arm is fairly useless for a few weeks. Apologies. Very frustrating, typing with one hand. On Saturday I will be speaking with Mike Robinson of UK Column – Syria Podcast 5 – more details on the events that led to the shocking fall of Syria. I will try to compensate with more audio interviews with guests in the next few days. Thank you for your patience.
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/syrias-future-and-the-uk-craven-hypocrisy
Iran, Russia Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement
The presidents of Iran and Russia have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for long-term cooperation.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/17/741089/Iran-Russia-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-agreement
The North American Technate: Elon’s Past, Trump’s Future? (14:10)
Hey internet friends. Are we facing the DON of a new age?
by Really Graceful
https://rumble.com/v6aczna-the-north-american-technate-elons-past-trumps-future.html
The Great Gender Return
Exposing the Woke Agenda as a tool of defamation, philosopher Alexander Dugin calls for the restoration of traditional values and the Great Return of Gender to the Natural Order.
by Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-great-gender-return-restoring
A Curious Outlier Repost: Chlorine Dioxide For Skin Diseases And Skin Conditions (Text and Audio 7:47)
A pictorial review of testimonies and simple instructions for the spray and skin protocol
by Robert Yoho, MD
https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/3415-a-curious-outlier-repost-chlorine
Music Of The Day
David Crosby passed two years ago today.
David Crosby was a founding member of both The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Book Of The Day
The Life And Death Of The Luftwaffe
Remarkable saga of the rise and fall of one of history's great air forces, as told by one of its most decorated and honored officers, Werner Baumbach. A key figure in the aerial campaigns over England, Russia, the Mediterranean, and the Arctic, Baumbach became head of the Luftwaffe's Bomber Command before his thirtieth birthday. Here he gives a detailed, frank, inside account of Germany's air war, seen from the top: Hitler as leader and strategist; assessments of key Luftwaffe figures as Göring, Milch, Udet, Jeschonnek, and Galland; and the great controversies over tactics and strategy that helped decide the war.
by Werner Baumbach
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
“The problem with the world is that
the intelligent people are full of doubts,
while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”
Charles Bukowski
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis