Civil Asset Forfeiture Is Theft (23:26)

by The Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6aoh9a-civil-asset-forfeiture-is-theft-by-the-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



More Americans Died Due To COVID 19 Injections Than In WWI, WWII, And The Vietnam War Combined

This simple fact is astounding. There are approximately 38,000 reported deaths from COVID 19 injections in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) system. Based on studies, the under reporting in VAERS can be anywhere from 1 of 30, to 1 of 100 cases reported. This could put the number of Americans murdered via COVID 19 injections at 3.8 million.

by Dr. Joseph Sansone

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/more-americans-died-due-to-covid



Syria’s Future And The UK Craven Hypocrisy (12:51)

My reports for UK Column 15th January

I am slow to get articles written at the moment due to a bad fall in Beirut which means my left arm is fairly useless for a few weeks. Apologies. Very frustrating, typing with one hand. On Saturday I will be speaking with Mike Robinson of UK Column – Syria Podcast 5 – more details on the events that led to the shocking fall of Syria. I will try to compensate with more audio interviews with guests in the next few days. Thank you for your patience.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/syrias-future-and-the-uk-craven-hypocrisy



Iran, Russia Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement

The presidents of Iran and Russia have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement for long-term cooperation.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/17/741089/Iran-Russia-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-agreement



The North American Technate: Elon’s Past, Trump’s Future? (14:10)

Hey internet friends. Are we facing the DON of a new age?

by Really Graceful

https://rumble.com/v6aczna-the-north-american-technate-elons-past-trumps-future.html



The Great Gender Return

Exposing the Woke Agenda as a tool of defamation, philosopher Alexander Dugin calls for the restoration of traditional values and the Great Return of Gender to the Natural Order.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-great-gender-return-restoring



A Curious Outlier Repost: Chlorine Dioxide For Skin Diseases And Skin Conditions (Text and Audio 7:47)

A pictorial review of testimonies and simple instructions for the spray and skin protocol

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/3415-a-curious-outlier-repost-chlorine



