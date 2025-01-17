January 17, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Timothy J. Gordon Interviews Dr. E. Michael Jones (1:08:27)
The Genocide Generation by Chuck Baldwin, White Slavery by Third Paradigm (24:07), The Ceasefire Charade by Chris Hedges
Timothy J. Gordon Interviews Dr. E. Michael Jones (1:08:27)
https://rumble.com/v6aazb4-timothy-j.gordon-interviews-dr.-e.-michael-jones.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Genocide Generation
Whatever Joe Biden did or didn’t do during his four years as president will always be overshadowed by his calloused complicity to the Gazan genocide. He will forever be known as Genocide Joe. THAT is his legacy. Likewise, history will always remember the complicity of the evangelical churches in America to Isarel’s genocide in Gaza. It is a stain that will only worsen with time. I was pleasantly stunned to read a missive written by a Palestinian Christian—NOT because of the man who wrote it, but because it was published on a Baptist website. Baptists and Charismatics have formed the largest group of evangelicals supporting the genocide in Gaza—or at least refusing to condemn it. So, it is refreshing to know that there is at least one Baptist editor or publisher that will give a Palestinian Christian a public platform from which to tell Christians the truth about the vile sin of silence over the Israeli genocide in Gaza that has enveloped a majority of America’s evangelical Christians.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://EarthNewspaper.com//The-Genocide-Generation-by-Chuck-Baldwin
White Slavery (24:07)
Chapter Three of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, shows how slavery subjugated whites before it subjugated blacks. Slavery was not about race but about economics. Racism was a result of slavery, slavery was not a result of racism. I look at the 1600's with the 'kid nabbing' of Irish children, and 'transportation' of rebels. I quote from Derrick Jensen, Eric Williams, David Graeber, Don Jordan & Michael Walsh, John Isbister and Kate McCafferty.
by Third Paradigm
https://rumble.com/v69vu2d-03.-white-slavery.html
The Ceasefire Charade
Israel plays a cynical game. It makes phased agreements with the Palestinians that ensure it immediately gets what it wants. It then violates every subsequent phase and reignites its military assault. Israel, going back decades, has played a duplicitous game. It signs a deal with the Palestinians that is to be implemented in phases. The first phase gives Israel what it wants – in this case the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza – but Israel habitually fails to implement subsequent phases that would lead to a just and equitable peace.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-ceasefire-charade
Syria: The Fate Of Russian Military Bases And Türkiye’s Role
There has yet to be a final decision on maintaining Russian military bases in Syria, although the Russian factor in the Middle East and Syria remains. In 2015, in accordance with the norms of international law and the official request of the legitimate Syrian authorities for military assistance to counter international terrorism (particularly ISIL*) and the radical opposition, Russia deployed a limited number of forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Navy to Syria.
by Alexandr Svaranc
https://journal-neo.su/2025/01/16/syria-the-fate-of-russian-military-bases-and-turkiyes-role
The Jewish Slave Trade Of Africans (2:11:22)
by Professor Tony Martin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANLYnNMPgX4y
OpenAI Whistleblower’s Mother Disputes His ‘Suicide’
Poornima Ramarao has told journalist Tucker Carlson that her son Suchir Balaji had documents that could damage the tech company. The mother of late OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has questioned the official ruling on her son’s death and called for a full investigation, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, released on Thursday. Poornima Ramarao argued that crucial evidence contradicts the suicide determination, and said her son was troubled by OpenAI’s alleged unethical practices before his death.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/610996-openai-whistleblower-mother-carlson
Netanyahu Has Breached Evil
Netanyahu claims HAMAS breached the ceasefire deal after the IDF murdered 21 children and 67 adults last night. Syrian HTS government tells Israel to get out and put the UN back in control of Golan Heights. Qatar agrees with HTS and demands all sanctions be lifted from Syria. Israel gives the world an Fyou, launches more bombs and wonders why they are always the victim.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/netanyahu-has-breached-evil
Dr. Mary's Monkey
How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey ... Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics. The 1964 murder of a nationally known cancer researcher sets the stage for this gripping exposé of medical professionals enmeshed in covert government operations over the course of three decades. Following a trail of police records, FBI files, cancer statistics, and medical journals, this revealing book presents evidence of a web of medical secret-keeping that began with the handling of evidence in the JFK assassination and continued apace, sweeping doctors into coverups of cancer outbreaks, contaminated polio vaccine, the arrival of the AIDS virus, and biological weapon research using infected monkeys.
by Edward T. Haslam
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Pink Floyd
https://PinkFloyd.com
I attended the United States premiere for the film, The Wall, on August 6, 1982, at The Ziegfeld Theatre on West 54th Street in Manhattan.
Hey You (4:38) (1979)
by Pink Floyd
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
“Many people have a wrong idea of what constitutes true happiness.
It is not attained through self-gratification but through fidelity to a worthy purpose.”
Helen Keller
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Hind Rajab Foundation
The Hind Rajab Foundation is devoted to breaking the cycle of Israeli impunity and honoring the memory of Hind Rajab and all those who have perished in the Gaza genocide. We are driven by a profound commitment to justice, seeking to hold perpetrators accountable and ensuring that the stories of the victims are never lost to history. Through our efforts, we aim to build a world where such tragedies are not only remembered but prevented, fostering a future rooted in accountability, dignity, and justice for all.
https://HindRajabFoundation.org
