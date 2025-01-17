EarthNewspaper.com

Featured News

The Genocide Generation

Whatever Joe Biden did or didn’t do during his four years as president will always be overshadowed by his calloused complicity to the Gazan genocide. He will forever be known as Genocide Joe. THAT is his legacy. Likewise, history will always remember the complicity of the evangelical churches in America to Isarel’s genocide in Gaza. It is a stain that will only worsen with time. I was pleasantly stunned to read a missive written by a Palestinian Christian—NOT because of the man who wrote it, but because it was published on a Baptist website. Baptists and Charismatics have formed the largest group of evangelicals supporting the genocide in Gaza—or at least refusing to condemn it. So, it is refreshing to know that there is at least one Baptist editor or publisher that will give a Palestinian Christian a public platform from which to tell Christians the truth about the vile sin of silence over the Israeli genocide in Gaza that has enveloped a majority of America’s evangelical Christians.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com//The-Genocide-Generation-by-Chuck-Baldwin



White Slavery (24:07)

Chapter Three of my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, shows how slavery subjugated whites before it subjugated blacks. Slavery was not about race but about economics. Racism was a result of slavery, slavery was not a result of racism. I look at the 1600's with the 'kid nabbing' of Irish children, and 'transportation' of rebels. I quote from Derrick Jensen, Eric Williams, David Graeber, Don Jordan & Michael Walsh, John Isbister and Kate McCafferty.

by Third Paradigm

https://rumble.com/v69vu2d-03.-white-slavery.html



The Ceasefire Charade

Israel plays a cynical game. It makes phased agreements with the Palestinians that ensure it immediately gets what it wants. It then violates every subsequent phase and reignites its military assault. Israel, going back decades, has played a duplicitous game. It signs a deal with the Palestinians that is to be implemented in phases. The first phase gives Israel what it wants – in this case the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza – but Israel habitually fails to implement subsequent phases that would lead to a just and equitable peace.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-ceasefire-charade



Syria: The Fate Of Russian Military Bases And Türkiye’s Role

There has yet to be a final decision on maintaining Russian military bases in Syria, although the Russian factor in the Middle East and Syria remains. In 2015, in accordance with the norms of international law and the official request of the legitimate Syrian authorities for military assistance to counter international terrorism (particularly ISIL*) and the radical opposition, Russia deployed a limited number of forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Navy to Syria.

by Alexandr Svaranc

https://journal-neo.su/2025/01/16/syria-the-fate-of-russian-military-bases-and-turkiyes-role



The Jewish Slave Trade Of Africans (2:11:22)

by Professor Tony Martin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANLYnNMPgX4y



OpenAI Whistleblower’s Mother Disputes His ‘Suicide’

Poornima Ramarao has told journalist Tucker Carlson that her son Suchir Balaji had documents that could damage the tech company. The mother of late OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has questioned the official ruling on her son’s death and called for a full investigation, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, released on Thursday. Poornima Ramarao argued that crucial evidence contradicts the suicide determination, and said her son was troubled by OpenAI’s alleged unethical practices before his death.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/610996-openai-whistleblower-mother-carlson



Netanyahu Has Breached Evil

Netanyahu claims HAMAS breached the ceasefire deal after the IDF murdered 21 children and 67 adults last night. Syrian HTS government tells Israel to get out and put the UN back in control of Golan Heights. Qatar agrees with HTS and demands all sanctions be lifted from Syria. Israel gives the world an Fyou, launches more bombs and wonders why they are always the victim.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/netanyahu-has-breached-evil



Dr. Mary's Monkey

How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey ... Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics. The 1964 murder of a nationally known cancer researcher sets the stage for this gripping exposé of medical professionals enmeshed in covert government operations over the course of three decades. Following a trail of police records, FBI files, cancer statistics, and medical journals, this revealing book presents evidence of a web of medical secret-keeping that began with the handling of evidence in the JFK assassination and continued apace, sweeping doctors into coverups of cancer outbreaks, contaminated polio vaccine, the arrival of the AIDS virus, and biological weapon research using infected monkeys.

by Edward T. Haslam

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



