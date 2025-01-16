January 16, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Music Of The Day: Requiescat In Pace, Phillip
Candace Owens: Ian Carrol Schools Musk On Israel (11:35) and Al Mayadeen Obtains Terms Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
Producer of the Wall of Sound production method
and the greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll producer ever,
Phil Spector, passed four years ago today.
Candace Owens: Ian Carrol Schools Musk On Israel (11:35)
https://rumble.com/v69yia4-candace-owens-ian-carrol-schools-musk-on-israel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Al Mayadeen Obtains Terms Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Al Mayadeen has obtained the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with key terms regarding the release of Palestinian detainees and the rehabilitation of Gaza’s hospitals.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/al-mayadeen-obtains-terms-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal
ACH (2495) I’m Talking To YOU #165 – Thursday January 16th 2025 – John Carpenter’s 77th Birthday (Audio 30:30)
In today’s 30 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 16th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, “John Carpenter’s 77th Birthday” and I hope YOU enjoy it.
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/16/ach-2495-im-talking-to-you-165-thursday-january-16th-2025-john-carpenters-77th-birthday
I’m Gonna MAGA You, Baby
No wonder Trump had to come up with a seductive, but still fraught with danger, larger than life psy op to imperatively change the narrative.
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/01/14/im-gonna-maga-you-baby
Directed Energy Weapons Burning Homes To Ash (5:37)
Forensic Arborist Robert Brame shows his evidence.
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/directed-energy-weapons-burning-homes
Israel, Hamas Agree To A Ceasefire Deal – Day 465
The text of the deal has not been officially released yet, but this is what we know so far.
by Israel-Palestine News
https://israelpalestinenews.org/breaking-israel-hamas-agree-to-a-ceasefire-deal-day-465
Germany’s War: The Origins, Aftermath And Atrocities Of World War II
Establishment historians characterize National Socialist Germany as a uniquely barbaric, vile and criminal regime that was totally responsible for starting World War II and carrying out some of the most heinous war crimes in world history. Germany’s War by John Wear refutes this characterization of Germany, bringing history into accord with the facts. Germany’s War documents that the Allied leaders of the Soviet Union, Great Britain and the United States were primarily responsible for starting and prolonging World War II—costing million of lives. Far from being the conqueror of Europe, Adolf Hitler saved it from Stalin.
by John Wear
"Love takes up where knowledge leaves off."
Saint Thomas Aquinas
Patrick.net
An Antidote To Corporate Media
https://Patrick.net
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
