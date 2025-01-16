EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

36,960 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Music Of The Day

Producer of the Wall of Sound production method

and the greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll producer ever,

Phil Spector, passed four years ago today.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Video Of The Day

Candace Owens: Ian Carrol Schools Musk On Israel (11:35)

https://rumble.com/v69yia4-candace-owens-ian-carrol-schools-musk-on-israel.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Al Mayadeen Obtains Terms Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Al Mayadeen has obtained the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, with key terms regarding the release of Palestinian detainees and the rehabilitation of Gaza’s hospitals.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/al-mayadeen-obtains-terms-of-gaza-ceasefire-deal



ACH (2495) I’m Talking To YOU #165 – Thursday January 16th 2025 – John Carpenter’s 77th Birthday (Audio 30:30)

In today’s 30 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 16th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, “John Carpenter’s 77th Birthday” and I hope YOU enjoy it.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/16/ach-2495-im-talking-to-you-165-thursday-january-16th-2025-john-carpenters-77th-birthday



I’m Gonna MAGA You, Baby

No wonder Trump had to come up with a seductive, but still fraught with danger, larger than life psy op to imperatively change the narrative.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/01/14/im-gonna-maga-you-baby



Directed Energy Weapons Burning Homes To Ash (5:37)

Forensic Arborist Robert Brame shows his evidence.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/directed-energy-weapons-burning-homes



Israel, Hamas Agree To A Ceasefire Deal – Day 465

The text of the deal has not been officially released yet, but this is what we know so far.

by Israel-Palestine News

https://israelpalestinenews.org/breaking-israel-hamas-agree-to-a-ceasefire-deal-day-465



Book Of The Day

Germany’s War: The Origins, Aftermath And Atrocities Of World War II

Establishment historians characterize National Socialist Germany as a uniquely barbaric, vile and criminal regime that was totally responsible for starting World War II and carrying out some of the most heinous war crimes in world history. Germany’s War by John Wear refutes this characterization of Germany, bringing history into accord with the facts. Germany’s War documents that the Allied leaders of the Soviet Union, Great Britain and the United States were primarily responsible for starting and prolonging World War II—costing million of lives. Far from being the conqueror of Europe, Adolf Hitler saved it from Stalin.

by John Wear

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Love takes up where knowledge leaves off."

Saint Thomas Aquinas

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Patrick.net

An Antidote To Corporate Media

https://Patrick.net



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis