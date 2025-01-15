EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

36,935 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Exposing The Plan To Extort Dr. Sam (19:47)

https://rumble.com/v69l7ty-exposing-the-plan-to-extort-dr.-sam.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The CIA Going Underground For US Terrorism 2025

The terrorists are the CIA. A unit that has been rogue since its inception.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-cia-going-underground-for-us



Featured News

Healing Prayer

My greatest desire is to return to healing on a larger scale. Over the past few years healing has not been plentiful in my life. Yet, I believe everyone prays and prays all the time. How is that possible? Spirit is your mind at its highest level. Below that is the level of psyche which is your unique individuation or incarnation of the Spirit of God. If we are part of God and could not exist if we did not share His Being, then we are simultaneously part of both the Creator and Creation. If everyone prays and prays all the time, then their life is their prayer. Prayer works itself out into the lives we live at work, at home with our families and through love and service to others.

by Horse237

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Healing-Prayer-by-Horse237



10th Amendment Explained: Tench Coxe On State vs Federal Power (Show Links and Video 24:38)

"Independent of the control or interference of the federal government." That's how Tench Coxe described the vast majority of power under the Constitution - reserved to the states and completely off-limits to the federal government. In this episode, we're diving into his powerful insights: specific powers reserved to the states and the limits placed on federal power. Living under the largest government in history, this 10th Amendment foundation of the Constitution is more important than ever.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/01/10th-amendment-explained-tench-coxe-on-state-vs-federal-power



Glimmers Of Hope In The Darkest Of Times...

This might be our last chance to learn the lessons we need to learn

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/glimmers-of-hope-in-the-darkest-of



Trump Should Not Raise Tariffs But Kill Unratified Paris Climate "Treaty" (8:24)

Aides say Trump is considering invoking an "emergency" to impose tariffs.

He and Trudeau both have a history of invoking "emergency powers" when there is no emergency.Tariffs will harm consumers and small business.The Paris Climate treaty which was never ratified will destroy all manufacturing and is the basis for "green" mandates and bans.|

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v67zvjs-trump-should-not-raise-tariffs-but-kill-unratified-paris-climate-treaty.html



deregulating barn raising fixes this

disaster recovery is when you need free markets most of all

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/deregulating-barn-raising-fixes-this



Book Of The Day

The Babylonian Talmud

The Talmud is Judaism’s holiest book (actually a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this may be found in the Talmud itself, Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): “My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old Testament).” The supremacy of the Talmud over the Bible in the Israeli state may also be seen in the case of the black Ethiopian Jews. Ethiopians are very knowledgeable of the Old Testament. However, their religion is so ancient it pre-dates the Scribes’ Talmud, of which the Ethiopians have no knowledge. According to the N.Y. Times of Sept. 29, 1992, p.4: “The problem is that Ethiopian Jewish tradition goes no further than the Bible or Torah; the later Talmud and other commentaries that form the basis of modern traditions never came their way.” Because they are not traffickers in Talmudic tradition, the black Ethiopian Jews are discriminated against and have been forbidden by the Zionists to perform marriages, funerals and other services in the Israeli state.

by Pharisees

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

I Can’t Explain, was the first single released by The Who in the UK, sixty years ago today, January 15, 1965.



The Who

https://TheWho.com

I wrote a letter and mailed it to Pete Townshend shortly after the following happened to him back in 2003: Pete Townshend of The Who has revealed Keir Starmer was the lawyer who challenged him (in Townshend’s infamous child pornography case). My letter didn’t bring this matter up, but was about his musical career, how my small gang of friends in Elmhusrt, NYC, called ourselves The Who, that my first concert was The Who at Madison Square Garden in June of 1974, and how the English secretary for my father (who was head of advertising and marketing at GO Magazine, the first international Rock ‘n’ Roll magazine in the world) helped bring The Who to America. And, a few months later, I received a rather long handwritten letter from Pete.



I Can’t Explain is a song by English rock band The Who, written by Pete Townshend and produced by Shel Talmy. It was released as a single in the United States on December 19, 1964 by Decca and on January 15, 1965 in the United Kingdom by Brunswick. It was the band’s second single release and first under The Who name.

The song has been covered by other artists, including David Bowie.



I Can’t Explain (2:05)

by The Who

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The Day

"There's hardly humans in humanity"

Jesse Welles

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



United Health (1:27)

by Jesse Welles

https://rumble.com/v5z2d7n-united-health-by-jesse-welles.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Website Of The Day

Israel-Palestine News

We post news and analysis from diverse sources. We also post occasional action items from and about our organization.

https://IsraelPalestineNews.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis