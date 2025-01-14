EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

How Does The H-1B Visa System Work? (11:40)

by American Renaissance

https://rumble.com/v698jya-how-does-the-h-1b-visa-system-work-by-american-renaissance.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Iran, Russia To Sign Strategic Partnership Deal On Friday: Kremlin

The presidents of Iran and Russia will sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin says.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/13/740841/Iran-Russia-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-deal-Kremlin



What The Media Won’t Tell You: L.A. Fires (14:15)

What the media won’t tell you–there’s a lot of ground to cover. Here’s what I assume will end up being Part 1.

by Really Graceful

https://rumble.com/v694lzv-what-the-media-wont-tell-you-l.a.-fires.html



Russia-China Trade Value Hits Record High – Beijing

Turnover between the two nations topped $244 billion in 2024, according to customs data

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/610798-russia-china-trade-record-2024



Haz X Dugin: Fascism, Žižek And Lacan (41:12)

Dugin is given the opportunity, in his own words, to explain in his real political outlook in contrast to the various libelous claims made by the Western mainstream media and online bad faith actors.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/haz-x-dugin-fascism-zizek-and-lacan



Our [Pro-Life] Ads Under Attack; We Need Your Help!

In PROLIFE Across AMERICA’s 35 years of sponsoring pro-life billboards, we’ve never seen such an explosion of attacks like we’ve had recently: Thank you for your support, and may God bless you!

by Mary Ann Kuharski

https://prolifeacrossamerica.org/our-ads-under-attack-we-need-your-help



Book Of The Day

Dissolving Illusions

Disease, Vaccines, And The Forgotten History

Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, "What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?"

by Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

David Bowie

https://DavidBowie.com



Low is the eleventh studio album by the English musician David Bowie,

it was released on January 14, 1977 through RCA Records.

The first single released was, Sound and Vision.



Sound And Vision (6:03)

David Bowie live from Sony Music Studios, New York, June 15, 2002

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The Day

"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."

Thomas Jefferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Free Palestine TV

"Free Palestine TV will be able to fill a large gap in the media battle with the enemy, at a time when it is difficult for our expatriate communities to defend our resistance without being subjected to persecution or harm that amounts to imprisonment or even death, and in the absence of media supporting the resistance forces in the English language due to the ban in the West, or the lack of media outlets that have live broadcasts from the front. We all hope that you will support this promising and vital project by providing it with sufficient support in order to convey our voice to the entire world and support the resistance everywhere." ~ FPTV Founder Laith Marouf

https://FreePalestine.video



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis