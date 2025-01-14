January 14, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. How Does The H-1B Visa System Work? by American Renaissance (11:40)
Iran, Russia To Sign Strategic Partnership Deal On Friday: Kremlin by PressTV and What The Media Won’t Tell You: L.A. Fires by Really Graceful (14:15)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
36,910 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
How Does The H-1B Visa System Work? (11:40)
by American Renaissance
https://rumble.com/v698jya-how-does-the-h-1b-visa-system-work-by-american-renaissance.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Iran, Russia To Sign Strategic Partnership Deal On Friday: Kremlin
The presidents of Iran and Russia will sign a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin says.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/13/740841/Iran-Russia-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-deal-Kremlin
What The Media Won’t Tell You: L.A. Fires (14:15)
What the media won’t tell you–there’s a lot of ground to cover. Here’s what I assume will end up being Part 1.
by Really Graceful
https://rumble.com/v694lzv-what-the-media-wont-tell-you-l.a.-fires.html
Russia-China Trade Value Hits Record High – Beijing
Turnover between the two nations topped $244 billion in 2024, according to customs data
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/610798-russia-china-trade-record-2024
Haz X Dugin: Fascism, Žižek And Lacan (41:12)
Dugin is given the opportunity, in his own words, to explain in his real political outlook in contrast to the various libelous claims made by the Western mainstream media and online bad faith actors.
by Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/haz-x-dugin-fascism-zizek-and-lacan
Our [Pro-Life] Ads Under Attack; We Need Your Help!
In PROLIFE Across AMERICA’s 35 years of sponsoring pro-life billboards, we’ve never seen such an explosion of attacks like we’ve had recently: Thank you for your support, and may God bless you!
by Mary Ann Kuharski
https://prolifeacrossamerica.org/our-ads-under-attack-we-need-your-help
Book Of The Day
Dissolving Illusions
Disease, Vaccines, And The Forgotten History
Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, "What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?"
by Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
David Bowie
https://DavidBowie.com
Low is the eleventh studio album by the English musician David Bowie,
it was released on January 14, 1977 through RCA Records.
The first single released was, Sound and Vision.
Sound And Vision (6:03)
David Bowie live from Sony Music Studios, New York, June 15, 2002
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Quote Of The Day
"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."
Thomas Jefferson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Free Palestine TV
"Free Palestine TV will be able to fill a large gap in the media battle with the enemy, at a time when it is difficult for our expatriate communities to defend our resistance without being subjected to persecution or harm that amounts to imprisonment or even death, and in the absence of media supporting the resistance forces in the English language due to the ban in the West, or the lack of media outlets that have live broadcasts from the front. We all hope that you will support this promising and vital project by providing it with sufficient support in order to convey our voice to the entire world and support the resistance everywhere." ~ FPTV Founder Laith Marouf
https://FreePalestine.video
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis