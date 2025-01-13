EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Diego Ruzzarin Interviews Pepe Escobar On The Rules-Based Order (52:29)

https://rumble.com/v68w267-diego-ruzzarin-interviews-pepe-escobar-on-the-rules-based-order.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured Videos

The Cathars (41:28)

The Untold Story

by Paul Anthony Wallis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Lead Post

The Focus

Who controlled Winston Churchill? And why it still matters today.

Winston Churchill’s relationship with the Jewish people and Zionist causes was significant throughout his political career. Historical examinations of the benefits of these relationships to his personal life—particularly of a financial nature—have been revealed in several published books since late last century, but other than David Irving, nobody connects them to his actions and motivations or dares to question his loyalties.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/the-focus



The Final Pandemic – Audiobook (Text and Video 9:15)

We are pleased to announce that the audiobook version of The Final Pandemic – An Antidote to Medical Tyranny has been completed and approved for international distribution. When we first published the print and electronic versions in February 2024 we received a tremendous response and for a couple of days made it into the top 100 of all books being sold on Amazon! This was achieved even with many of our book sales going through lulu.com (20% discount code ‘BAILEY20’).

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/the-final-pandemic-audiobook



Jewish Churchill’s Mother, Jenny Jacobson

[When David Irving was a guest at my home in September 2012, the two of us talked about many historical issues, and I asked him quite a few questions, which he gratefully answered, some with lengthy explanations. One question was, is it true that Jenny “Jerome” Jacobson the mother of Winston Churchill, was Jewish? David talked to me for a couple of minutes about this one subject. To sum up his remarks, he told me yes, it was true, and this was one of the most forbidden secrets the Jewish oligarchy didn’t want known. Mark R. Elsis]

by Sanda Abramovici

https://myprivateselfmeandyou.blogspot.com/2012/05/jewish-churchills-mother.html



ACH (2492) I’m Talking To YOU #162 – Monday January 13th 2025 (34:06)

How Come The Mainstream Media’s Demonization Of Asian People Continues Unabated Despite Many Of Their Readers Being Jailed For Expressing Similar Sentiments Last Summer?

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/13/ach-2492-im-talking-to-you-163-monday-january-13th-2025-how-come-the-mainstream-medias-demonization-of-asian-people-continues-unabated-despite-many-of-their-readers-being-jailed-for



Featured News

The Secret Team (15:44)

by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/2025/01/12/The-Secret-Team-by-Colonel-L-Fletcher-Prouty-1544



Music Of The Day

Jesse Welles

https://WellesMusic.com



United Health (1:27) (2024)

by Jesse Welles

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Quote Of The Day

"Many Americans believe we now have an empire; but is it ours? If our Congress is bought by AIPAC and operating for Israel's purposes, and if our 1st Amendment has been negated as of yesterday by the U.S. Capitol Police, if all our wars for decades have been Israel's wars, and if Zionists control the administration of our universities and news media, isn't the empire Israel's? Isn't it clear that Netanyahu is our president's boss? Opposition to genocide is now defined as "antisemitism." If the once-proud USA not only stands idly by during a genocide of people who have never harmed us, but funds and munitions that genocide against the wills and interests of Americans, are we really free? If we fail to save the Amaleks now being genocided, we will all become Amalek at the hands of the same monsters."

Christopher and Mary Fogarty - http://IrishHolocaust.org

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Great Taking

It is about the taking of collateral (all of it), the end game of the current globally synchronous debt accumulation super cycle. This scheme is being executed by long-planned, intelligent design, the audacity and scope of which is difficult for the mind to encompass. Included are all financial assets and bank deposits, all stocks and bonds; and hence, all underlying property of all public corporations, including all inventories, plant and equipment; land, mineral deposits, inventions and intellectual property. Privately owned personal and real property financed with any amount of debt will likewise be taken, as will the assets of privately owned businesses which have been financed with debt. If even partially successful, this will be the greatest conquest and subjugation in world history.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Website Of The Day

The Great Taking

https://TheGreatTaking.com



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis