January 12, 2025, 12 Posts Published And Archived. The Secret Team by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty (15:44)
9,512 Videos Have Been Published On My Three Free Speech Channels.
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
36,860 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Secret Team (15:44)
by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty
https://rumble.com/v68jf8p-the-secret-team-by-colonel-l.-fletcher-prouty.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
EarthNewspaper.com Three Free Speech Video Platforms
9,500 Videos Published | 32,000,000 Views | 49,000 Subscribers
Subscribe For Edifying New Videos Published Every Day.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
https://Rumble.com/EarthNewspaper
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Book Of The Day
The Secret Team
The CIA and Its Allies in Control of the United States and the World
The Secret Team, L. Fletcher Prouty's CIA exposé, was first published on November 30, 1972, but virtually all copies of the book disappeared upon distribution, purchased en masse by shady "private buyers." Certainly Prouty's amazing allegations-that the U-2 Crisis of 1960 was fixed to sabotage Eisenhower-Khrushchev talks, and that President Kennedy was assassinated to keep the U.S., and its defense budget, in Vietnam-cannot have pleased the CIA. Though suppressed (until now), The Secret Team was an important influence for Oliver Stone's Academy Award-winning film JFK and countless other works on U.S. government conspiracies, and it raises the same crucial question today that it did on its first who, in fact, is in control of the United States and the world?
by Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Website Of The Day
Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty
The Colonel. L Fletcher Prouty Reference Site is a focal point where researchers can locate and retrieve articles, books, videos, and tapes on a variety of subjects which Fletcher has written and participated in. "This is the Official Site for all things Fletcher Prouty." He was the model for the 'Man X' in Oliver Stone's film 'JFK.' Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty spent 9 of his 23 year military career in the Pentagon (1955-1964): 2 years with the Secretary of Defense, 2 years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 5 years with Headquarters, U.S. Air Force. In 1955 he was appointed the first "Focal Point" officer between the CIA and the Air Force for Clandestine Operations per National Security Council Directive 5412. He was Briefing Officer for the Secretary of Defense (1960-1961), and for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
https://Prouty.org
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
L. Fletcher Prouty’s book The Secret Team can be found. It was republished in 2011, so it is impossible to tell how much of the original has been watered down in this latest edition. Operation Mockingbird has been a huge success for the CIA, even infiltrating our minds while we sleep.
We're told that after the war
The Nazis vanished without a trace
But battalions of fascists
Still dream of a master race
The history books they tell
Of their defeat at '45
But they all came out of the woodwork
On the day the Nazi died
They say the prisoner at Spandau
Was a symbol of defeat
Whilst Hess remained imprisoned
And the facists; they were beat
So the promise of an Aryan world
Would never materialize
So why did they all come out of the woodwork
On the day the Nazi died
The world is riddled with maggots
The maggots are getting fat
They're making a tasty meal of all
The bosses and bureaucrats
They're taking over the boardrooms
And they're fat and full of pride
And they all came out of the woodwork
On the day the Nazi died
So if you meet with these historians
I'll tell you what to say
Tell them that the Nazis
Never really went away
They're out there burning houses down
And peddling racist lies
And we'll never rest again...
Until every Nazi dies