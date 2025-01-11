EarthNewspaper.com

Toward A Post-Human World (4:39)

by Patrick M. Wood

https://rumble.com/v687iam-toward-a-post-human-world-by-patrick-m.-wood.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Gaza Death Toll 40% Higher Than Recorded, Lancet Study Estimates

A new study published in the UK’s Lancet medical journal estimates that Gaza’s death toll during the first nine months of the war was about 40 percent higher than figures reported by the Palestinian health ministry.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/10/740621/Gaza-death-toll-40–higher-than-recorded,-Lancet-study-estimates



Most Important Inaugural Address: Forgotten Principles Of Jefferson (Show Links and Video 31:18)

The 10th Amendment, peace, cutting spending and debt, and eliminating taxes - these are just a few of the key principles Thomas Jefferson outlined in his first inaugural address.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/01/most-important-inaugural-address-forgotten-principles-of-jefferson



Burn Back Better (Text and Videos)

The Mayor Of LA Was A Leading Member Of A Radical Organization With Ties To Another Terrorist Group That Blew Up US Capitol In 1983, And Went On To Launder Money For BLM

by Celia Farber

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/burn-back-better-the-mayor-of-la



ACH (2487) I'm Talking To YOU #158 - I'm Sorry To Say I Told You So But I Just Did! (Audio 34:28)

In today's 34 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 8th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, "I'm Sorry To Say I Told You So But I Just Did!" and I hope YOU enjoy it.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/08/ach-2487-im-talking-to-you-158-wednesday-january-8th-2025-im-sorry-to-say-i-told-you-so-but-i-just-did



How To Survive “The Great Taking” In 2025|

It’s a “scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt.”

by Nick Giambruno

https://financialunderground.com/articles/how-to-survive-the-great-taking



News Chopper Captures Scenes Over Pacific Palisades (0:57)

"I've never seen such destruction… it looks like a war zone."

https://rumble.com/v67p111-shocking-footage-news-chopper-captures-scenes-over….html



Netanyahu Committee Says Israel Must Prepare For War With Turkey

The ousting of Syrian President Bashar al Assad has put the United States, Israel and Turkey on a fast-track to a broader and more violent conflagration.

by Mike Whitney

https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/netanyahu-committee-says-israel-must-prepare-for-war-with-turkey



Joe Rogan Interviews Mel Gibson (2:20:58)

https://rumble.com/v67r30d-joe-rogan-interviews-mel-gibson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Dr. Vernon Coleman’s Vaccine Challenge

In the 1660s, the richest doctor in England was a man called Thomas Willis. His most popular prescription was a drink made of the dung of horses, pigeons, cocks and oxen.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://vernoncoleman.com/vaccinechallenge.htm



The International Jew (Audiobook 51:19:38)

The World's Foremost Problem

The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles,

originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.

Volume 1: The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem (1920)

Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)

Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)

Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)

by The Dearborn Publishing Company,

which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

Narrated with interstitial comments by Alex Linder, https://vnnforum.com

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Tennessee Jet

https://TennesseeJet.com



2 + 2 (3:36)

Why the fuck we playin’ nice?

by Tennessee Jet

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



"O Lord, make me an instrument of Thy Peace.

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is discord, harmony;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light, and

Where there is sorrow, joy.



Oh Divine Master, grant that I may not

So much seek to be consoled as to console;

To be understood as to understand;

To be loved as to love;

For it is in giving that we receive;

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

And it is in dying;

That we are born to Eternal Life."

Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Technocracy News And Trends

Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.

https://Technocracy.news



Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



