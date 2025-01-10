EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

36,823 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Joe Rogan Interviews Mel Gibson (2:20:58)

https://rumble.com/v67r30d-joe-rogan-interviews-mel-gibson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Pope Francis Should Go To Gaza!

It's time to end Israel's destruction of Christianity in Palestine

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Pope-Francis-Should-Go-To-Gaza-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Britain Is Heading, Inexorably, Into A Recession And Then A Deep Depression

The British Government is either full of morons (in the style of Gordon `the Moron' Brown) or else it is deliberately aiming to crash the British economy, put millions out of work, impoverish millions more and kill millions who cannot afford to eat or keep warm. You think I've gone mad? Consider this. No one disputes that the Labour Government's budget in October 2024 has done great damage to the economy.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://vernoncoleman.com/britainisheading.htm



Judge Andrew Napolitano Interviews Philip Giraldi (23:19)

https://rumble.com/v67fs6j-judge-andrew-napolitano-interviews-philip-giraldi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Hollywood Anti-Justice: The Morality Of Modern Depravity

The reason the boomers are the way they are, and the reason no one in the west fights back against their dispossession and replacement is an 80 year long program to indoctrinate an Ideology I call "Hollywood Anti-justice".

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/hollywood-anti-justice-the-morality



Is America Undead? FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:26:50)

Will America lurch back to life under Trump? Or will it keep getting ever-more zombified?

https://rumble.com/v65vw57-is-america-undead-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html



Religious Landscape Of Congress Reveals The Impotence And Irrelevance Of America’s Religious Institutions

The Christian G.W. Bush thoroughly brainwashed evangelicals into accepting his preemptive and perpetual war doctrines and his ubiquitous surveillance state. His war on terror in the Middle East and his creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the Military Commissions Act, etc., forever changed the spiritual mindset of evangelicals nationwide.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4689/Religious-Landscape-Of-Congress-Reveals-The-Impotence-And-Irrelevance-Of-Americas-Religious-Institutions.aspx



ACH (2486) I’m Talking To YOU #157 – Tuesday January 7th 2025 – January 20th Is Now The Official Release Date Of Forrest Trump 2 (Audio 36:33)

In today’s 37 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 7th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, “January 20th Is Now The Official Release Date Of Forrest Trump 2” and I hope YOU enjoy it.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/07/ach-2486-im-talking-to-you-157-tuesday-january-7th-2025-january-20th-is-now-the-official-release-date-of-forrest-trump-2



Book Of The Day

The International Jew

The World's Foremost Problem

The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles, originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.

Volume 1: The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem (1920)

Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)

Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)

Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)

by The Dearborn Publishing Company,

which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

Oliver Anthony

https://OliverAnthonyMusic.com



Rich Men North Of Richmond (3:10)

by Oliver Anthony

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Happy 80th Birthday Rod Stewart

https://RodStewart.com



Rod Stewart (40 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Quote Of The Day

"Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities

also has the power to make you commit atrocities."

Voltaire

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Alt-Market.us

The goal of this site has always been to educate the public on facts, evidence and philosophies that the mainstream establishment refuses to discuss in an honest way.

But beyond that, Alt-Market focuses on solutions, not just threat analysis.

https://Alt-Market.us



Memes Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



"This is some of the most astounding work on the internet!

It is a must-read if you truly want to know the truth.

Be prepared to have your mind blown into tiny pieces,

but no worries-it will all be put back together again,

and you'll be better informed."

Liam - A new paid subscriber of

https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis