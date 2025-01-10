January 10, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Happy 80th Birthday Rod Stewart. Joe Rogan Interviews Mel Gibson (2:20:58).
Pope Francis Should Go To Gaza! by Philip Giraldi and Britain Is Heading, Inexorably, Into A Recession And Then A Deep Depression by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
36,823 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Joe Rogan Interviews Mel Gibson (2:20:58)
https://rumble.com/v67r30d-joe-rogan-interviews-mel-gibson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Pope Francis Should Go To Gaza!
It's time to end Israel's destruction of Christianity in Palestine
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Pope-Francis-Should-Go-To-Gaza-by-Philip-Giraldi
Lead Post
Britain Is Heading, Inexorably, Into A Recession And Then A Deep Depression
The British Government is either full of morons (in the style of Gordon `the Moron' Brown) or else it is deliberately aiming to crash the British economy, put millions out of work, impoverish millions more and kill millions who cannot afford to eat or keep warm. You think I've gone mad? Consider this. No one disputes that the Labour Government's budget in October 2024 has done great damage to the economy.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://vernoncoleman.com/britainisheading.htm
Judge Andrew Napolitano Interviews Philip Giraldi (23:19)
https://rumble.com/v67fs6j-judge-andrew-napolitano-interviews-philip-giraldi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Hollywood Anti-Justice: The Morality Of Modern Depravity
The reason the boomers are the way they are, and the reason no one in the west fights back against their dispossession and replacement is an 80 year long program to indoctrinate an Ideology I call "Hollywood Anti-justice".
by Kulak
https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/hollywood-anti-justice-the-morality
Is America Undead? FFWN With Cat McGuire (1:26:50)
Will America lurch back to life under Trump? Or will it keep getting ever-more zombified?
https://rumble.com/v65vw57-is-america-undead-ffwn-with-cat-mcguire.html
Religious Landscape Of Congress Reveals The Impotence And Irrelevance Of America’s Religious Institutions
The Christian G.W. Bush thoroughly brainwashed evangelicals into accepting his preemptive and perpetual war doctrines and his ubiquitous surveillance state. His war on terror in the Middle East and his creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, the Military Commissions Act, etc., forever changed the spiritual mindset of evangelicals nationwide.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4689/Religious-Landscape-Of-Congress-Reveals-The-Impotence-And-Irrelevance-Of-Americas-Religious-Institutions.aspx
ACH (2486) I’m Talking To YOU #157 – Tuesday January 7th 2025 – January 20th Is Now The Official Release Date Of Forrest Trump 2 (Audio 36:33)
In today’s 37 minute show originally recorded and broadcast on January 7th 2025, I offer YOU a show entitled, “January 20th Is Now The Official Release Date Of Forrest Trump 2” and I hope YOU enjoy it.
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/01/07/ach-2486-im-talking-to-you-157-tuesday-january-7th-2025-january-20th-is-now-the-official-release-date-of-forrest-trump-2
Book Of The Day
The International Jew
The World's Foremost Problem
The International Jew is a four-volume set of booklets, totaling eighty articles, originally published and distributed in 1920, 1921, and 1922.
Volume 1: The International Jew: The World's Foremost Problem (1920)
Volume 2: Jewish Activities in the United States (1921)
Volume 3: Jewish Influence in American Life (1921)
Volume 4: Aspects of Jewish Power in the United States (1922)
by The Dearborn Publishing Company,
which was owned by Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
Oliver Anthony
https://OliverAnthonyMusic.com
Rich Men North Of Richmond (3:10)
by Oliver Anthony
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Happy 80th Birthday Rod Stewart
https://RodStewart.com
Rod Stewart (40 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Quote Of The Day
"Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities
also has the power to make you commit atrocities."
Voltaire
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Alt-Market.us
The goal of this site has always been to educate the public on facts, evidence and philosophies that the mainstream establishment refuses to discuss in an honest way.
But beyond that, Alt-Market focuses on solutions, not just threat analysis.
https://Alt-Market.us
Memes Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
"This is some of the most astounding work on the internet!
It is a must-read if you truly want to know the truth.
Be prepared to have your mind blown into tiny pieces,
but no worries-it will all be put back together again,
and you'll be better informed."
Liam - A new paid subscriber of
https://earthnewspaper.substack.com/subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Even Mother Teresa went to Sarajevo! Pope Francis doesn’t have what it takes. He might be looking for a double. I mean, nobody trusts the genocidal Israeli maniacs.