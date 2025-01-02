May we all have a healthful, loving, peaceful, and wondrous New Year.

If You Can, Please Support Free Speech

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate

https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper



Archive

8,019 articles, news stories, videos, memes, books, quotes, and music posts were published and archived in 2024.

789 Posts were published and archived in December.

36,597 informative posts have been published and archived since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured Video

We Will Not Survive AI (5:17)

by Jerry Day

https://rumble.com/v64qwud-we-will-not-survive-ai-by-jerry-day.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,800 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis