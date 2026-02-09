The Nobel Prize winning scientist and grandfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton,

states in this video, that AI has more than a 50% chance of ending humanity.

By the way, a few years ago Geoffrey Hinton stated there was a 10% chance,

then a couple of years ago a 20% chance, now he says it’s over a 50% chance.“

AI Scientists Think There’s A Monster Inside ChatGPT (11:14)

by Species Documenting AGI

https://rumble.com/v75i6si-ai-scientists-think-theres-a-monster-inside-chatgpt-by-species-documenting-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



