February 9, 2026, AI Scientists Think There's A Monster Inside ChatGPT (11:14) by Species Documenting AGI
"We know that we are of God, and that the whole world lies in the power of the evil one." 1 John 5:19
The Nobel Prize winning scientist and grandfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton,
states in this video, that AI has more than a 50% chance of ending humanity.
By the way, a few years ago Geoffrey Hinton stated there was a 10% chance,
then a couple of years ago a 20% chance, now he says it’s over a 50% chance.“
Mark R. Elsis
