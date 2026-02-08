February 8, 2026, Historic Humiliation Of Israel (18:47) by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Historic Humiliation Of Israel (18:47)
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the Gaza crisis as “genocide” in a keynote address at the Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, calling for comprehensive sanctions against Israel including an arms embargo, suspension of military cooperation, and trade bans. Araghchi argued that Israeli impunity has damaged the international legal order and warned that if Gaza is settled through destruction and forced displacement, annexation of the West Bank will follow. He described Israel’s strategic doctrine as “permanent inequality,” where one state arms without limits while others are demanded to disarm. The speech included a direct appeal to the Islamic world and Global South for coordinated legal, diplomatic, and economic action against what he called an expansionist project being pursued under the banner of security.
by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
https://rumble.com/v75gmwe-historic-humiliation-of-israel-by-irans-foreign-minister-abbas-araghchi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
