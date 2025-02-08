February 8, 2025, 21 Posts Published And Archived. The Traitor by Marcus Tullius Cicero, and The Truth About Trump's Greater Israel Plan Exposed by David Hearst (18:14)
Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan Doomed To Fail: Hezbollah by PressTV and Pro-Palestine British Journalist Detained In Austria by RT (Text and Video)
Quote Of The Day
The Traitor
“A nation can survive its fools,
and even the ambitious.
But it cannot survive treason from within.
An enemy at the gates is less formidable,
for he is known and carries his banner openly.
But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely,
his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys,
heard in the very halls of government itself.
For the traitor appears not a traitor;
he speaks in accents familiar to his victims,
and he wears their face and their arguments,
he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.
He rots the soul of a nation,
he works secretly and unknown in the night
to undermine the pillars of the city,
he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist.
A murderer is less to fear.
The traitor is the plague.”
Marcus Tullius Cicero
Video Of The Day
The Truth About Trump's Greater Israel Plan Exposed (18:14)
by David Hearst
https://rumble.com/v6iivm1-the-truth-about-trumps-greater-israel-plan-exposed-by-david-hearst.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan Doomed To Fail: Hezbollah
Hezbollah has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s call for forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, denouncing it as an extension of racist, eliminationist, and fascist ideologies that threaten humanity’s fundamental rights.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/02/08/742391/Lebanon-United-States-Hezbollah-Trump-Israel
Recess Appointments: Forgotten Constitutional Limits From The Founders (Show Links and Video 35:33)
Even Alexander Hamilton – no opponent of big, centralized government – held a far more restrictive view of executive power on “recess appointments” than most politicians and judges today. That tells you just how far things have gone off the rails. In this episode, we’re breaking down one of the most misunderstood parts of the Constitution – the Recess Appointments Clause. We’ll cover how the Founders viewed the clause, what they meant by recess, adjournment, and happen, and three key takeaways that expose how modern practices have strayed from the Constitution’s original design.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/02/recess-appointments-forgotten-constitutional-limits-from-the-founders
Pro-Palestine British Journalist Detained In Austria (Text and Video)
Richard Medhurst says officials told him he is suspected of being a member of Hamas – an allegation he strongly denies
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/612342-pro-palestinian-uk-journalist-detained-austria
Dictator Don's Ego Goes To War Against The First Amendment (9:47)
Conservatives once opposed Obama's FCC control over newsrooms. Now, they're silent as Trump weaponizes the FCC to attack "60 Minutes" over anon-existent scandal, prioritizing his ego over press freedom.Like the bump stock, the 60 Minutes interview is unimportant - but The Principle And The Precedent are vital.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6i843m-dictator-dons-ego-goes-to-war-against-the-first-amendment.html
NGO’s Operating As The US Federal Government
The Atlantic far left magazine receives donations from US State Department as well as the US Department of Energy. Like CSIS, they receive quite a bit of donations from foreign governments including; Qatar, UAE, Japan, Korea, Burisma/Ukraine, Viktor Pinchuck/Ukraine and even NATO. The Open Society, aka George Soros, receives funding from USAID and then redistributes the money to other far left NGO’s including The Atlantic. At what point are these NGO’s Foreign Agents?
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ngos-operating-as-the-us-federal
Censorship Is Getting Worse Under Trump (22:58)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6huqed-censorship-is-getting-worse-under-trump.html
Ex-Israeli War Chief Confirms Issuing Hannibal Directive To Kill Own Civilians, Soldiers On 7 Oct
Israeli forces used attack helicopters, drones, and tanks to kill their own civilians and soldiers while blaming the deaths on Hamas
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/ex-israeli-war-chief-confirms-issuing-hannibal-directive-to-kill-own-civilians-soldiers-on-7-oct
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis