Quote Of The Day

The Traitor

“A nation can survive its fools,

and even the ambitious.

But it cannot survive treason from within.

An enemy at the gates is less formidable,

for he is known and carries his banner openly.

But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely,

his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys,

heard in the very halls of government itself.

For the traitor appears not a traitor;

he speaks in accents familiar to his victims,

and he wears their face and their arguments,

he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.

He rots the soul of a nation,

he works secretly and unknown in the night

to undermine the pillars of the city,

he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist.

A murderer is less to fear.

The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Video Of The Day

The Truth About Trump's Greater Israel Plan Exposed (18:14)

by David Hearst

https://rumble.com/v6iivm1-the-truth-about-trumps-greater-israel-plan-exposed-by-david-hearst.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Trump’s Gaza Displacement Plan Doomed To Fail: Hezbollah

Hezbollah has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s call for forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, denouncing it as an extension of racist, eliminationist, and fascist ideologies that threaten humanity’s fundamental rights.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/02/08/742391/Lebanon-United-States-Hezbollah-Trump-Israel



Recess Appointments: Forgotten Constitutional Limits From The Founders (Show Links and Video 35:33)

Even Alexander Hamilton – no opponent of big, centralized government – held a far more restrictive view of executive power on “recess appointments” than most politicians and judges today. That tells you just how far things have gone off the rails. In this episode, we’re breaking down one of the most misunderstood parts of the Constitution – the Recess Appointments Clause. We’ll cover how the Founders viewed the clause, what they meant by recess, adjournment, and happen, and three key takeaways that expose how modern practices have strayed from the Constitution’s original design.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/02/recess-appointments-forgotten-constitutional-limits-from-the-founders



Pro-Palestine British Journalist Detained In Austria (Text and Video)

Richard Medhurst says officials told him he is suspected of being a member of Hamas – an allegation he strongly denies

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/612342-pro-palestinian-uk-journalist-detained-austria



Dictator Don's Ego Goes To War Against The First Amendment (9:47)

Conservatives once opposed Obama's FCC control over newsrooms. Now, they're silent as Trump weaponizes the FCC to attack "60 Minutes" over anon-existent scandal, prioritizing his ego over press freedom.Like the bump stock, the 60 Minutes interview is unimportant - but The Principle And The Precedent are vital.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6i843m-dictator-dons-ego-goes-to-war-against-the-first-amendment.html



NGO’s Operating As The US Federal Government

The Atlantic far left magazine receives donations from US State Department as well as the US Department of Energy. Like CSIS, they receive quite a bit of donations from foreign governments including; Qatar, UAE, Japan, Korea, Burisma/Ukraine, Viktor Pinchuck/Ukraine and even NATO. The Open Society, aka George Soros, receives funding from USAID and then redistributes the money to other far left NGO’s including The Atlantic. At what point are these NGO’s Foreign Agents?

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ngos-operating-as-the-us-federal



Censorship Is Getting Worse Under Trump (22:58)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6huqed-censorship-is-getting-worse-under-trump.html



Ex-Israeli War Chief Confirms Issuing Hannibal Directive To Kill Own Civilians, Soldiers On 7 Oct

Israeli forces used attack helicopters, drones, and tanks to kill their own civilians and soldiers while blaming the deaths on Hamas

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/ex-israeli-war-chief-confirms-issuing-hannibal-directive-to-kill-own-civilians-soldiers-on-7-oct



