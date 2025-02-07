EarthNewspaper.com

Featured News

Imagining The Gaza Riviera And Other Follies

The problem is that those folks who are looking nervously at what President Donald Trump is doing to reshape the Middle East to the benefit of Israel are not looking deeply enough into the US domestic policy changes that are also being promoted that will strip Americans of fundamental rights like freedom of speech or association in any situation in which Israel or Jewish groups are involved, even marginally.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Imagining-The-Gaza-Riviera-And-Other-Follies-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Trump Hands “Best Friend” Israel Gift For False-Flag Assassination

[Bibi giving Trump the golden pager… I took this at face value for what it undoubtedly is, a veiled death warning to him, disguised as a demonic gift. To make matters horribly worse, this poor sucker doesn't seem to fully comprehend who he's playing with, and in his consistently bombastic way, has unwittingly set up a perfect scenario for his own assassination and given it to the devil incarnate on a golden platter.]

Trump’s rashly outspoken arrangement to destroy Iran if he is assassinated just handed Israel a nefarious, golden opportunity.

by Finian Cunningham

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/02/06/trump-hands-best-friend-israel-gift-for-false-flag-assassination



Trump In Gaza, Jolani Self-Proclaimed President, South Lebanon And Russia To Pay Reparations, Not Israel (Text and Video 27:05)

My reports for UK Column.

I will be writing a report on my trip to the south of Lebanon over the next few days. I do cover it in my UK Column reports. Here are a few of the photos taken in Khiam: You can watch the news at UK Column webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1pm UK time. I recommend reading this earlier report from Lebanese journalist Myriam Charabaty who also accompanied me on Monday: On January 26, 2025, the people of southern Lebanon, the people of Jabal Amel, marched toward their Israeli-occupied border towns after the 60-day period agreed upon by the Lebanese government as part of a ceasefire agreement had expired.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/trump-in-gaza-jolani-self-proclaimed



Trump Announces ‘Levantine Riviera’: The Ethnic Cleansing And Terraforming Mega-Project Of Tomorrow! (Text and Videos)

(Don’t Worry It’s for the People!)

Trump stunned the world today with his blithely unapologetic plans for the mass ethnic cleansing and terraforming of Gaza, after receiving a “golden pager” memento from a smirking Netanyahu—a more cretinous tableau could hardly be imagined: The amount of contradiction leaves one’s head spinning like a dreidel. “No one can live there, the place is hell,” a hangdog, puffy-eyed Trump explains, only moments before triumphantly declaring that the place will be turned into a casino-like ‘Levantine Riviera’ for “the people of the world”; might those be chosen people, mayhaps?

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/trump-announces-levantine-riviera



The Deportation Numbers Are Already Falling (17:33)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6hgsdg-the-deportation-numbers-are-already-falling.html



The Gaza ‘War’ Was A Lie, As Is The Ceasefire. Trump Just Told You

During Netanyahu’s visit, Trump dropped Washington’s sugar coating of Israel’s 15-month genocidal destruction of Gaza. This was always about ethnic cleansing

Trump may even have let slip inadvertently the true death toll inflicted by Israel’s rampage. He referred to “all of them – there’s 1.7 million or maybe 1.8 million people” being forced out of Gaza. The population count before 7 October 2023 was between 2.2 and 2.3 million. Where are the other half a million Palestinians? Under the rubble? In unmarked graves? Eaten by feral dogs? Vaporised by 2,000lb US bombs?

by Jonathan Cook

https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/gaza-war-lie-ceasefire-trump-just-told-you



Sacred Geometry

Language of the Angels

Reveals how the number science found in ancient sacred monuments reflects wisdom transmitted from the angelic orders. Explains how the angels transmitted megalithic science to early humans to further our conscious development. Decodes the angelic science hidden in a wide range of monuments, including Carnac in Brittany, the Great Pyramid in Egypt, early Christian pavements, the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Stonehenge in England, and the Kaaba in Mecca. Explores how the number science behind ancient monuments gave rise to religions and spiritual practices. The angelic mind is founded on a deep understanding of number and the patterns they produce. These patterns provided a constructive framework for all manifested life on Earth. The beauty and elegance we see in sacred geometry and in structures built according to those proportions are the language of the angels still speaking to us.

by Richard Heath

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



