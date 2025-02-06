EarthNewspaper.com

The Ancient Germanic Swastika (45:11)

by Survive The Jive

Out Of The Asylum

The big news, of course, is Trump’s recent statement to the effect that the US, in complete contravention of international law, morality and common sense, will get rid of the Palestinians in Gaza (by somehow forcing one or more Arab or Muslim majority countries to take in the 1.5 to 2 million Palestinians that Trump would have to displace), redevelop the land, and presumably sell new real estate developments to whoever can afford the luxurious settlements that he has in mind for the territory’s future. Just so long as they are not Palestinian.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/out-of-the-asylum



Will Tariff Angry China Spike U.S. Medications? (25:50)

Abrupt tariffs on a country that makes most of the world’s medications could put Americans at risk for Chinese retaliation, especially when the U.S. uses 2/3 of the world’s pharmaceuticals. What can we do?

by Dr. Jane Ruby

https://rumble.com/v6gmikj-will-tariff-angry-china-spike-u.s.-medications.html



Trump’s ‘Gaza Takeover’ Plan Rejected By US Allies; Sparks Global Outrage

US President Donald Trump’s controversial suggestion to take over Gaza after relocating its entire population has been swiftly rejected by Washington’s allies and adversaries alike; and sparked global condemnation.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/02/05/742253/Trump-Gaze-take-over-sparks-global-condemnation



Forgotten Lessons from James Otis: Warnings We Ignored (Show Notes abd Video 20:48)

Years before the Declaration of Independence, James Otis Jr. laid the intellectual foundation for the American Revolution - championing natural rights, property rights, and the necessity of resisting tyranny. To commemorate his birthday on February 5, 1725, we're diving into five fundamental truths he taught - truths we ignore at our own peril.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/02/forgotten-lessons-from-james-otis-warnings-we-ignored



Moscow Rejects Trump’s Gaza Plan

Russia insists on a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, the Kremlin has said

Russia has rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over Gaza.” A two-state solution is the only way to settle the Middle East conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has reiterated.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/612224-moscow-rejects-trump-gaza-plan



The Vital Role Of Sacred Geometry In The Modern Age (27:00)

We the people of the so-called modern age are, to a great extent, ignoring the very important role that Sacred Geometry could be playing in our time. In this special episode, Randall explains what we’re missing and why.

by Squaring The Circle, A Randall Carlson Podcast

https://rumble.com/v6gjzim-special-episode-037-randall-carlson-explains-the-vital-role-of-sacred-geome.html



Shocking Discovery: Human Brain Contains 7 Grams Of Microplastics, 50% More Than Previous Estimates

Picture a sugar packet – that’s roughly how much microplastic is now accumulating in the average human brain, according to groundbreaking new research from the University of New Mexico. In a disturbing revelation published in Nature Medicine, scientists have documented a 50% increase in brain microplastic concentrations over just eight years, with the average human brain now harboring approximately 7 grams of microscopic plastic particles.

by Sayer Ji

https://greenmedinfo.com/content/shocking-discovery-human-brain-contains-7-grams-microplastics-50-more-previous



Letters From A Farmer In Pennsylvania

To the Inhabitants of the British Colonies

In a series of twelve letters widely published in late 1767 and early 1768, John Dickinson counsels leaders on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean on the economic folly and unconstitutionality of new British revenue laws that ignore the rights of Englishmen living in the American Colonies.

by John Dickinson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"With our love, we could save the world."

George Harrison

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



George Harrison Joins The Quarrymen

On February 6, 1958, George Harrison joined The Quarrymen, a British skiffle/rock group formed by John Lennon. Named after a line from Lennon’s school song at Allerton’s Quarry Bank High School, the group originally consisted of Lennon and several of his classmates. Paul McCartney, who joined the band in October 1957, recommended Harrison, despite Lennon’s initial resistance. By the turn of the decade, as they began to shift further toward rock‘n’roll, Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison would evolve into The Beatles. Don't Bother Me is a song by the English rock band The Beatles from their 1963 UK album With the Beatles. It was the first song written by George Harrison, the group's lead guitarist, to appear on one of their albums. A midtempo rock and roll song, it was originally released in the United States on the 1964 album Meet The Beatles!

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



George Harrison

First and foremost, George Harrison was a guitarist. He was a rock and roll, rhythm and blues junkie, with influences ranging from Fats Domino and Carl Perkins to Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions. Starting out in music, it was all about the guitar. He didn’t fancy himself a singer or songwriter, though in the end he managed to keep up with Lennon and McCartney at both. From early on in The Quarrymen, 15-year-old George’s guitar playing began to be recognised. On In Spite of All the Danger he was given equal writing credit with Paul after writing and playing the guitar solo. George was not a flashy guitarist by any means, but many still consider him one the best of all time. What he had was an amazing tonality, melodic sense and rhythm. He wrote lines that may seem simple, or tastefully restrained, in order to elevate whatever the music happened to be.

https://GeorgeHarrison.com



