February 5, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Trump Claims US Will Take Ownership Of Palestine by Greg Reese (5:10)
The Assassination Of Trump Would Give The War Machine All The Excuse It Needs To Attack Iran by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
"I am aware how almost impossible it is in this country
to carry out a foreign policy not approved by the Jews."
John Foster Dulles, Secretary of State
Trump Claims US Will Take Ownership Of Palestine (5:10)
by Greg Reese
The Assassination Of Trump Would Give The War Machine All The Excuse It Needs To Attack Iran
The US president should turn his attention to those with the biggest motive to target him. President Trump might have just written his suicide note. He has declared that Iran, the country with zero to gain by assassinating him, would be “obliterated” if it did so. This announcement has both Israel and the CIA rubbing their hands together. Iran does not have a track record of killing officials like those other parties do. Trump made a huge mistake when he ordered the assassination of General Soleimani because this enables a narrative that Iran is seeking revenge.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/the-assassination-of-trump-would
US Pulls Out Of UN Human Rights Council, Cancels Funding To UNRWA
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA, the refugee agency that works primarily with the Palestinians being oppressed by the Israeli regime.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/02/04/742208/US-pulls-out-of-UN-human-rights-council,-cancels-funding-to-UNRWA
How The Prisoner Exchange Turned Into Hamas’s Show Of Victory (36:08)
This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada’s livestream on day 12 of the Gaza ceasefire. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by Abed A. Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6g8udd-how-the-prisoner-exchange-turned-into-hamass-show-of-victory.html
Netanyahu Gives Trump ‘Hezbollah Pager’ – Media
The US president has reportedly described Israel’s devastating sting on the militant group’s network as a “tremendous operation”
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/612220-netanyahu-gifts-pagers-trump
Joe Kent Is An Asset Of The Deep State (30:49)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6h1dc7-joe-kent-is-an-asset-of-the-deep-state.html
Trump Says US Will ‘Take Over’ The Gaza Strip [Israel First Ethnic Cleansing]
The president said the US will ‘own’ Gaza and rebuild it and that Palestinians cannot return
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/02/04/trump-says-us-will-take-over-the-gaza-strip
The Income Tax: Root Of All Evil
Frank Chodorov was an extraordinary thinker and writer, and hugely influential in the 1950s. He wrote what became an American classic arguing that the income tax, more than any other legislative change in American history, made it possible to violate individual rights, one of the founding principles.He argues that income taxes are different from other forms because they deny the right of private property and presume government control over all things. The introduction is by former IRS commissioner J. Bracken Lee.
by Frank Chodorov
On February 5, 1929, Hal Blaine Was Born
Hal Blaine, American drummer and session musician was most known for his work with Phil Spector and the Wrecking Crew. Blaine played on numerous hits by Elvis Presley, John Denver, John Lennon, the Ronettes, Simon and Garfunkel, the Carpenters, The Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, and the 5th Dimension. Blaine has played on 40 No.1 hits, over 150 top ten hits and has recorded, by his own admission, on over 35,000 pieces of music over four decades of work. Blaine died of natural causes on March 11, 2019, at age 90, at his home in Palm Desert, California.
The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Encodes The Speed Of Light At Least Six Different Ways
The latitude at the center of the Grand Gallery inside the Great Pyramid is 29 degrees 58 minutes 45.28 seconds North. This equals 29.9792458 degrees North. The speed of light in a vacuum is 299,792,458 meters per second. These are precisely the same numbers. John Charles Webb Jr. first discovered this, to see for yourself click the link: Degrees, Minutes, Seconds To Decimal Degrees Conversion. Of course, this is not a coincidence, as some sold-out, dim-witted fools would try and have you believe.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GreatPyramidOfGiza.net
