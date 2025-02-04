February 4, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Scofield Bible Prophecy Wrongly Dividing The Word Of Truth by Pastor Chuck Baldwin (1:07:14)
Lose-Lose Deals by Bill Bonner, Tariff Disaster: Taxes Rise, Jobs Fall As Government Rakes In Billions by David Knight Show (14:46), Trump’s Vision For Palestine: No Palestinians by Murad Sadygzade
Scofield Bible Prophecy Wrongly Dividing The Word Of Truth (1:07:14)
by Pastor Chuck Baldwin
https://rumble.com/v6gx94s-scofield-bible-prophecy-wrongly-dividing-the-word-of-truth-by-pastor-chuck-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Lose-Lose Deals
The idea of punishing trade is silly; specialization is the sine qua non of prosperity. One man grows tomatoes so another can focus on corn. One takes advantage of long summers to welcome tourists. Investors sat on the edge of their chairs on Friday. Trump said he was going to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Both countries promised to retaliate. The madness of it was just beginning to become clear. There are win-win deals. There are win-lose deals. And there are lose-lose deals. Mr. Trump has found one — a deal so bad that a poll of ’39 of the nation’s leading economists’ found not a single one who approved of it.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/lose-lose-deals
Tariff Disaster: Taxes Rise, Jobs Fall As Government Rakes In Billions (14:46)
[Over The Next Decade The US Government Is Projected To Profit 1.4 Trillion From These Tariffs.]
Under Trump 1.0, America faced a catastrophic economic fallout from tariffs – a staggering 10% drop in exports, a 24% surge in the trade deficit, and a devastating loss of 245,000 jobs!
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6gl6ij-tariff-disaster-taxes-rise-jobs-fall-as-government-rakes-in-billions.html
Trump’s Vision For Palestine: No Palestinians
The US president has kicked off his new term with another ‘peace initiative’ that is really just a gift for Israel
by Murad Sadygzade
https://www.rt.com/news/612115-trump-wants-expel-palestinians
We Deceived People Into Believing Russia Could Be Defeated (20:15)
US admits the Ukraine war was a lie. Where are the missing billions and who grabbed them? And Netanyahu will reorder the Middle East. He means level it.
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v6g9k87-we-deceived-people-into-believing-russia-could-be-defeated.html
Questions Plague The Washington Airport Disaster (Text and Videos)
That’s right, I’m not an aviation expert. But I’ll quote some people who are. And what I say should be understood as raising questions, not making assertions. I also want to thank some people, who will remain anonymous, who helped me put this together.
by James Perloff
https://jamesperloff.net/questions-plague-the-washington-airport-disaster
The Scofield Bible: The Book That Made Zionists Of America’s Evangelical Christians
More than any other factor, it is Scofield’s notes that have induced generations of American evangelicals to believe that God demands their uncritical support for the modern State of Israel.
by Maidhc Ó. Cathail
https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-scofield-bible-the-book-that-made-zionists-of-americas-evangelical-christians
The Incredible Scofield And His Book
This powerful and fully documented study exposes the questionable background and faulty theology of the man responsible for the popular Scofield Reference Bible, which did much to promote the dispensational system. The story is disturbing in its historical account of the illusive personality canonized as a dispensational saint and calls into question the seriousness of his motives and scholarship. Back of Book: Almost everyone knows about the Scofield Bible. But no one before this has worked out a detailed account of the life of Cyrus I. Scofield. And yet there is such an amazing amount of material that should be known about this man that everyone who is at all interested in the dispensational system should read this book. This is a powerful book. The material is well documented. Anyone who gets this book and reads it will find here some amazing things about a man whose book is well known, but whose life we believe concerning many of its most features has been purposely concealed lest it be found to contradict his teachings.
by Joseph M. Canfield
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Across The Universe
by The Beatles
On February 4, 1968 while working at Abbey Road studios, London, The Beatles recorded Across The Universe. John and Paul decided the song needed some falsetto harmonies so they invited two girl fans into the studio to sing on the song. The two were Lizzie Bravo, a 16-year-old Brazilian living near Abbey Road and 17-year-old Londoner Gayleen Pease.
Across The Universe (3:48)
Recorded February 4 and 8 1968, and October 2, 1969
Released December 12, 1969
32,000,000 views
"Study hard what interests you the most
in the most undisciplined,
irreverent and original manner possible."
Richard P. Feynman
Global Times
The Global Times was launched in April 2009. From the day it was launched, the Global Times tentatively broke away from the journalistic tradition seen as normal in the Chinese media landscape, which avoids touching upon conflict and confrontation. It, however, distances itself from the other extreme, namely, designed provocation that is common in Western media’s China reportage. Given the circumstances in China, the Global Times takes great pains to present facts and views that could help the readers better understand China.
https://GlobalTimes.cn
