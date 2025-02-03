Bob Moran Art BobMoran.co.uk

Video Of The Day

The Myth Of The Spanish Inquisition (1994) (46:21)

by Timewatch

https://rumble.com/v6gk0xv-the-myth-of-the-spanish-inquisition-by-timewatch-1994.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Music Of The Day

The Day The Music Died

On this day in music, February 3, 1959, tragedy struck when Buddy Holly (aged 22), The Big Bopper (aged 28), and Ritchie Valens (aged 17) all lost their lives in a plane crash on their way to the next date of their Winter Party Dance Tour.

American Pie by Don McLean (1971) (8:32)

Everyday by Buddy Holly (1957) (2;09)

Donna by Ritchie Valens (1958) (2:58)

Chantilly Lace by The Big Bopper (1958) (2:26)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Lead Post

The Western Way Of Genocide

The genocide in Gaza portends the emergence of a dystopian world where the industrialized violence of the Global North is used to sustain its hoarding of diminishing resources and wealth.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-western-way-of-genocide



The Secret History Of JD Vance (24:07)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6fxwvy-the-secret-history-of-jd-vance.html



As World War III Winds Down, A Brief Prognosis

I believe the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has lost the quarter-century-long World War III that began with 9/11, i.e., the Neocons’ “New Pearl Harbor.” The U.S is now beginning its own solitary “long retreat” to “Fortress America.” Future wars are likely to be peripheral skirmishes.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/as-world-war-iii-winds-down-a-brief



EMJ Live 107: RIP Bishop Williamson: Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus (1:13:12)

by E. Michael Jones

https://rumble.com/v6fkc7v-emj-live-107-rip-bishop-williamson-extra-ecclesiam-nulla-salus.html



Over 61,700 Palestinians Killed In Israel’s Genocidal War, Local Authorities Say

At least 61,709 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, local authorities said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports. “Only 47,487 bodies were transferred to hospitals, while 14,222 remained missing under the rubble,” Salama Marouf, who heads Gaza’s government media office, told a news conference in Gaza City.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250202-over-61700-palestinians-killed-in-israels-genocidal-war-local-authorities-say



What The Hell Is That? (15:23)

The United States is building a massive megastructure in Lebanon, a country with the area and population of Yorkshire or Connecticut and just a tenth of the economy. It is called an Embassy but plainly it is not.

by Craig Murray

https://rumble.com/v6bxar4-what-the-hell-is-that.html



Life Expectancy Of Palestinians Down By An Unprecedented 11.5 Years – Ceasefire Day 12 (Text and Video)

Using estimates from the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2024, a study has found that Palestinian life expectancy at birth fell by 11.5 years between 2022 and 2023, from a respectable 76.7 years in 2022 to just 65.2 years in 2023.

by Israel-Palestine News

https://israelpalestinenews.org/life-expectancy-of-palestinians-down-by-an-unprecedented-11-5-years-ceasefire-day-12



Book Of The Day

The Spanish Inquisition : A Historical Revision

In this completely updated edition of Henry Kamen’s classic survey of the Spanish Inquisition, the author incorporates the latest research in multiple languages to offer a new?and thought-provoking?view of this fascinating period. Kamen sets the notorious Christian tribunal into the broader context of Islamic and Jewish culture in the Mediterranean, reassesses its consequences for Jewish culture, measures its impact on Spain’s intellectual life, and firmly rebuts a variety of myths and exaggerations that have distorted understandings of the Inquisition. He concludes with disturbing reflections on the impact of state security organizations in our own time.

by Henry Kamen

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Pour out your wrath on them; let your fierce anger overtake them."

Psalm 69:24

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Liberty Fund

Fostering ideas. Encouraging discussion. Creating an impact.

Liberty Fund inspires engaging conversations about the ideal of liberty through the ages and across cultures. It is a private educational foundation established to enrich the understanding and appreciation of the complex nature of a society of free and responsible individuals.Liberty Fund publishes insightful books, conducts engaging conferences, and offers thought-provoking online resources. These programs focus on the intellectual heritage of individual liberty from ancient times through our own. Liberty Fund does not engage in political activity or advocacy, nor in policy making.

https://LibertyFund.org



Featured Video

Joe Rogan Interviews Mel Gibson (2:20:58)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Featured Music

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (21 Videos)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Featured Archive

Sackler Family Archive With 27 Posts

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/sackler-family



Links

