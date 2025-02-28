EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

The Pornographer Of The Year (7:36)

by DuckStreetStudios

https://rumble.com/v6pvoic-the-pornographer-of-the-year-by-duckstreetstudios.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Why Illegal Drugs Should Be Decriminalised

If cannabis, cocaine and heroin were available through legal channels there would be far few deaths, much less associated illness, considerably less crime and a good deal less misery. In addition, the cost to our society – in human as well as financial terms – would, for the following reasons, be vastly less. None of these drugs are particularly dangerous. (For example, the benzodiazepines are much more additive).

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Why-Illegal-Drugs-Should-Be-Decriminalised-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Lead Post

Trump Administration Pushed Israelis To Bomb Sayyed Nasrallah Funeral: Report (Text and Video)

Senior officials in the Trump administration encouraged the Israeli occupation to carry out attacks targeting Hezbollah officials during Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-admin-pushed-israelis-to-bomb-sayyed-nasrallah-funeral



Will Any Conservative Government Stop Immigration? (25:47)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6pv342-will-any-conservative-government-stop-immigration-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



World’s Longest-Serving Prisoner Freed After 44 Years In Israeli Prisons

After 44 years in Israeli prisons, the world’s longest-serving political prisoner was freed on Thursday as part of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Nael Barghouti’s time in prison saw him become one of the most prominent figures in the Palestinian prisoners’ movement.

by Mohammad Sio

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250227-worlds-longest-serving-prisoner-freed-after-44-years-in-israeli-prisons



Did We Betray The Founders? 5 Ignored Warnings Prove It (Show Links and Video 20:33)

The Founders knew the path to tyranny - and how to avoid it. So how did the former "land of the free" become home to the largest government in history? In this episode, learn about five key warnings from the Founders that explain how we got here. Understanding them is the first step toward turning things around for good.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/02/did-we-betray-the-founders-5-ignored-warnings-prove-it



Take Down The Deep State, Yes: 30 Families, Not Yet

Elon Musk stirred up a lot of controversy by revealing the US government paid out $4.7 trillion last year without checking if it was being spent legitimately and if the person receiving it was neither a fraudster nor a terrorist. He also revealed that the US has 62 million more active Social Security numbers than people living in the US.

by Video Rebel

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2025/02/27/take-down-the-deep-state-yes-30-families-not-yet



Quote Of The Day

"Enlighten the people generally,

and tyranny and oppressions of the body and mind

will vanish like evil spirits at the dawn of day."

Thomas Jefferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Inquisition

This impressive volume is actually three histories in one: of the legal procedures, personnel, and institutions that shaped the inquisitorial tribunals from Rome to early modern Europe; of the myth of The Inquisition, from its origins with the anti-Hispanists and religious reformers of the sixteenth century to its embodiment in literary and artistic masterpieces of the nineteenth century; and of how the myth itself became the foundation for a "history" of the inquisitions.

by Edward Peters

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On February 28, 1970, Simon & Garfunkel began a six-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The ballad, which also served as the title track of the folk duo’s fifth and final studio album, featured Art Garfunkel on lead vocals, while The Wrecking Crew provided “Wall of Sound” style instrumentation. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” became the act’s signature hit, winning the duo five Grammys (including Record and Song of the Year). It would eventually become one of the most performed songs of the 20th century, with notable recordings by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Aretha Franklin, among others.

Simon & Garfunkel Website

Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970) (4:53) (41,000,000 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Aleksandr Dugin

Aleksandr Dugin is a Russian philosopher and activist. As a founder of the Russian Geopolitical School and the Eurasian Movement, Dugin is considered as one of the most important exponents of modern Russian conservative thought in the line of slavophiles. He earned his PhD in Sociology, in Political sciences, and also in Philosophy. During six years (2008 – 2014), he was the head of the Department of Sociology of International Relations in Sociological Faculty of Moscow State University. His publications include more than sixty books such as Foundations of Geopolitics, Fourth Political Theory, Theory of Multipolar World, Noomakhia (24 volumes), Ethnosociology. The influence of Dugin’s thought on modern day Russia (including political leaders) is recognized by not only his followers but also his philosophical and political opponents. His ideas are sometimes judged controversial or nonconformist but almost all agree that they are inspiring and original.

https://AlexanderDugin.Substack.com



