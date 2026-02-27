The Debt Crisis Is Exploding (The System Is Designed To Trap You) (14:53)

Credit card companies call customers who pay in full “deadbeats.”

The ones they love? The ones drowning in debt.

Four banks have turned American debt into a multi-billion profit machine.

by Vanessa Wingardh

https://rumble.com/v76d2vu-the-debt-crisis-is-exploding-the-system-is-designed-to-trap-you-by-vanessa-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“An anti-Semite used to mean a man who hated Jews.

Now it means a man who is hated by Jews.”

Joseph Sobran

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Name That Appears 12,000 Times In The Epstein Files And No One Wants To Say

Jeffrey Epstein and the Rothschilds

In February 2016, Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email to Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, with a sentence that should have made the front page of every newspaper in the Western world: “As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.” The sentence is in the Epstein Files.

by Marcos Paulo Candeloro

https://www.globalresearch.ca/name-appears-12000-times-epstein-files-no-one-wants-say/5916890



The Many Connections Of Jeffery Epstein (Music 4:07)

Biznitch

https://x.com/Biznitch1177/status/2020501845920378918



Israel Responsible For Most Journalist Killings In 2025 – Report

A record 129 media workers lost their lives last year, most of them in Gaza, the Committee to Protect Journalists has found

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/633075-israel-journalist-killings-report



The Hybrid War Against Iran And Lebanon Under Attack For Its Resistance Against The Zionist Bloc (14:36)

My reports for UK Column News

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-hybrid-war-against-iran-and-lebanon



China, Russia Slam US Threat, Force Against Iran Ahead Of Talks

China calls for restraint and dialogue as US military buildup in the Gulf escalates tensions ahead of renewed US-Iran diplomatic talks.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/china--russia-slam-us-threat--force-against-iran-ahead-of-ta



Tucker Lecturing Huckabee About The Fake Jews (2:51)

MK Sensei

https://substack.com/@mksensei/note/c-217583320



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,576 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis