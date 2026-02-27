February 27, 2026, The Debt Crisis Is Exploding (The System Is Designed To Trap You) by Vanessa Wingardh (14:53), And 21 More Posts Published...
The Name That Appears 12,000 Times In The Epstein Files And No One Wants To Say, The Many Connections Of Jeffery Epstein (Music 4:07), and Tucker Lecturing Huckabee About The Fake Jews (2:51)
The Debt Crisis Is Exploding (The System Is Designed To Trap You) (14:53)
Credit card companies call customers who pay in full “deadbeats.”
The ones they love? The ones drowning in debt.
Four banks have turned American debt into a multi-billion profit machine.
by Vanessa Wingardh
https://rumble.com/v76d2vu-the-debt-crisis-is-exploding-the-system-is-designed-to-trap-you-by-vanessa-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
“An anti-Semite used to mean a man who hated Jews.
Now it means a man who is hated by Jews.”
Joseph Sobran
The Name That Appears 12,000 Times In The Epstein Files And No One Wants To Say
Jeffrey Epstein and the Rothschilds
In February 2016, Jeffrey Epstein wrote an email to Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, with a sentence that should have made the front page of every newspaper in the Western world: “As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.” The sentence is in the Epstein Files.
by Marcos Paulo Candeloro
https://www.globalresearch.ca/name-appears-12000-times-epstein-files-no-one-wants-say/5916890
The Many Connections Of Jeffery Epstein (Music 4:07)
Biznitch
https://x.com/Biznitch1177/status/2020501845920378918
Israel Responsible For Most Journalist Killings In 2025 – Report
A record 129 media workers lost their lives last year, most of them in Gaza, the Committee to Protect Journalists has found
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/633075-israel-journalist-killings-report
The Hybrid War Against Iran And Lebanon Under Attack For Its Resistance Against The Zionist Bloc (14:36)
My reports for UK Column News
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-hybrid-war-against-iran-and-lebanon
China, Russia Slam US Threat, Force Against Iran Ahead Of Talks
China calls for restraint and dialogue as US military buildup in the Gulf escalates tensions ahead of renewed US-Iran diplomatic talks.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/china--russia-slam-us-threat--force-against-iran-ahead-of-ta
Tucker Lecturing Huckabee About The Fake Jews (2:51)
MK Sensei
https://substack.com/@mksensei/note/c-217583320
