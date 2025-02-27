EarthNewspaper.com

Carbon Tax And The Digital ID Control Grid (5:13)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v6pshbr-carbon-tax-and-the-digital-id-control-grid-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US To Impose Blanket 25% Tariffs On EU - Trump

The bloc was created to weaken America through trade imbalances, the US president has claimed

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/613362-trump-us-eu-tariffs



Trump Shares Deranged Gaza Video (11:05)

by Owen Jones

https://rumble.com/v6pnnv6-trump-shares-deranged-gaza-video-by-owen-jones.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The PREP Act

In my opinion, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is one of the most dystopian, totalitarian, horrific pieces of legislation in existence. Read the law and share your opinion.

by James Roguski

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-prep-act



"These Chemtrails Are Out Of Control And They're Getting Worse" With Dane Wigington (12:31)

Now that President Trump is vowing full transparency Americans are demanding answers to all of those chem trails across our skies.|

by Redacted

https://rumble.com/v6pbn59-these-chemtrails-are-out-of-control-and-theyre-getting-worse-w-dane-wigingt.html



Trump’s Defense Budget Proposal To Russia And China Aims To Give US Military Edge – Ex-US Marine

President Donald Trump floated offering Russia and China to join the US in slashing their defence budgets in half when speaking to reporters at the White House on earlier in February, adding that he hoped to take this up with President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping “when things calm down”.

by Svetlana Ekimenko

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/trumps-defense-budget-proposal-to-russia--china-aims-to-give-us-military-edge--ex-us-marine-1121601199.html



Seriously Though, Why Do They All Change Their Names? (8:52)

https://odysee.com/@HisStoryVsHistory:2/seriously-though,-why-do-they-all-change-their-names



America As Republic, Not As Empire – Europe’s “Sound And Fury” After Jaw-Dropping Pivots In U.S. Policy

Trump does not buy into the primary lie intended as the glue which holds this entire EU geo-political structure together.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/02/26/america-as-republic-not-as-empire-europe-sound-and-fury-after-jaw-dropping-pivots-in-us-policy



"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away."

1 Corinthians 13:4-8

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Holy Fire And The Divine Photography

The Image of the Holy Shroud of Christ

The information presented in this book will startle the world. For centuries, the authenticity of the Holy Shroud has been argued about. Skeptics push their negative opinion based on a few highly questionable clues, while the authenticists continue to detect new facts confirming that the Relic wrapped the corpse of Jesus Christ and that the body image impressed on it was produced by a source of energy generated during the Resurrection.What is world-changing is that to explain this "impossible image" of a tortured and crucified man, the book presents a startling new hypothesis, the "Divine Photograph" taken at the instant of the Resurrection, based on a phenomenon, the "Miracle of the Holy Fire" that manifests on every Holy Saturday at the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. As this amazing relationship becomes more broadly known, the world will be shocked.

by Giulio Fanti and Robert Siefker

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On February 27, 1977, Keith Richards was arrested at Toronto’s Harbour Castle Hotel, after an ounce of heroin was found following a raid of his hotel room by 15 Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Richards, who was charged with possession with intent to traffic, faced seven years to life in prison. Bail was set at $25,000 (£14,705).

Keith Richards Website

The Rolling Stones Website

Trouble by Keith Richards (4:17)

The Rolling Stones (101 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Greg Reese

Greg Reese has created a new form of journalism with his short videos, Greg Reese Report, viewed by millions on the Infowars platform. Reporter, historian, author, and broadcaster; Reese is one of the most trusted journalists of the post Wikileaks era.

https://ReeseReport.com



The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



