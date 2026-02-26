How Education Destroyed Your Brain - A Warning From Richard Feynman (28:52)

Education was supposed to teach you how to think. Instead, it trained you to memorize, obey, and perform. In this video, we break down Richard Feynman’s warning about how modern education systems disconnect people from real understanding - and why so many graduates struggle to apply what they learned in the real world.

by Feynman Archives

https://rumble.com/v76bfqq-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-a-warning-from-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

Feynman’s parents were both from Jewish families, and his family went to the synagogue every Friday. However, by his youth, Feynman described himself as an “avowed atheist”. Many years later, in a letter to Tina Levitan, declining a request for information for her book on Jewish Nobel Prize winners, he stated, “To select, for approbation the peculiar elements that come from some supposedly Jewish heredity is to open the door to all kinds of nonsense on racial theory”, adding, “at thirteen I was not only converted to other religious views, but I also stopped believing that the Jewish people are in any way ‘the chosen people’”.

Richard Feynman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books And Audiobooks

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

The Assault On Truth: Freud’s Suppression Of The Seduction Theory

by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Bride Of Charlie: A Wrinkle In Time | Episode 1 (1:07:30)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v769xh6-bride-of-charlie-a-wrinkle-in-time-episode-1.html



How We Got Here: Moral Flexibility Leads To Moral Decay

Moral flexibility accumulates. Over time, it leaves you compromised. This is a guest essay by correspondent 0bserver. This series focuses on the realities of self-employment.

by 0bserver

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/how-we-got-here-moral-flexibility



Stanislav Krapivnik: It’s Happening: Iran Deploys Heavy Weapons As US Rushes Everything To The Region (1:03:35)

Deep dive into US-Iran tensions: Analysis of military capabilities, US carrier groups & F-35s vs Iran’s Russian/Chinese-backed defenses (S-400s, integrated radar networks, Su-35s). Key topics: US logistics constraints, missile production bottlenecks, drone warfare gaps, and vulnerability of large platforms against modern air defenses.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v764x26-stanislav-krapivnik-its-happeningiran-deploys-heavy-weapons-as-us-rushes-ev.html



Iran Warns Trump Against Decisions Based On False Information

Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned US President Donald Trump against making decisions based on false information, emphasizing that Iran has never sought, does not seek, and will never seek nuclear weapons.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/02/25/764692/Qalibaf-warns-Trump-against-wrong-decisions,-reiterates-Iran-will-not-pursue-nukes



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,554 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis