February 26, 2026, How Education Destroyed Your Brain - A Warning From Richard Feynman (28:52), And 21 More Posts Published...
Bride Of Charlie: A Wrinkle In Time | Episode 1 by Candace Owens (1:07:30), and How We Got Here: Moral Flexibility Leads To Moral Decay by 0bserver
How Education Destroyed Your Brain - A Warning From Richard Feynman (28:52)
Education was supposed to teach you how to think. Instead, it trained you to memorize, obey, and perform. In this video, we break down Richard Feynman’s warning about how modern education systems disconnect people from real understanding - and why so many graduates struggle to apply what they learned in the real world.
by Feynman Archives
https://rumble.com/v76bfqq-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-a-warning-from-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
Feynman’s parents were both from Jewish families, and his family went to the synagogue every Friday. However, by his youth, Feynman described himself as an “avowed atheist”. Many years later, in a letter to Tina Levitan, declining a request for information for her book on Jewish Nobel Prize winners, he stated, “To select, for approbation the peculiar elements that come from some supposedly Jewish heredity is to open the door to all kinds of nonsense on racial theory”, adding, “at thirteen I was not only converted to other religious views, but I also stopped believing that the Jewish people are in any way ‘the chosen people’”.
Richard Feynman
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Books And Audiobooks
Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived
The Assault On Truth: Freud’s Suppression Of The Seduction Theory
by Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Bride Of Charlie: A Wrinkle In Time | Episode 1 (1:07:30)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v769xh6-bride-of-charlie-a-wrinkle-in-time-episode-1.html
How We Got Here: Moral Flexibility Leads To Moral Decay
Moral flexibility accumulates. Over time, it leaves you compromised. This is a guest essay by correspondent 0bserver. This series focuses on the realities of self-employment.
by 0bserver
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/how-we-got-here-moral-flexibility
Stanislav Krapivnik: It’s Happening: Iran Deploys Heavy Weapons As US Rushes Everything To The Region (1:03:35)
Deep dive into US-Iran tensions: Analysis of military capabilities, US carrier groups & F-35s vs Iran’s Russian/Chinese-backed defenses (S-400s, integrated radar networks, Su-35s). Key topics: US logistics constraints, missile production bottlenecks, drone warfare gaps, and vulnerability of large platforms against modern air defenses.
by Dialogue Works
https://rumble.com/v764x26-stanislav-krapivnik-its-happeningiran-deploys-heavy-weapons-as-us-rushes-ev.html
Iran Warns Trump Against Decisions Based On False Information
Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned US President Donald Trump against making decisions based on false information, emphasizing that Iran has never sought, does not seek, and will never seek nuclear weapons.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/02/25/764692/Qalibaf-warns-Trump-against-wrong-decisions,-reiterates-Iran-will-not-pursue-nukes
Memes
Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
43,554 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
EarthNewspaper.com is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.