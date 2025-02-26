EarthNewspaper.com

Explicit Influence: The Hidden Zionist Agenda In Adult Entertainment (6:05)

by TRT World

https://rumble.com/v6pgs63-explicit-influence-the-hidden-zionist-agenda-in-adult-entertainment-by-trt-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Funeral That Sealed Hezbollah’s Unbreakable Covenant (Text and Video)

Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral in Beirut became a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of resistance, as millions gathered to honor his memory amidst the wreckage left by the Israeli aggression in south Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Despite the destruction and constant threats, the resolute defiance of the people made it clear: the resistance remains steadfast.

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-funeral-that-sealed-hezbollahs-unbreakable-covenant



Kellogg’s, “Germs” And Food Pyramids (References and Video 19:03)

Over the last five years the most “controversial” issue we have dealt with is that of virus existence. However, equally contentious and known to even more people is the subject of best dietary practices. Whether it has been through our own website, Youtube, Odysee, or more recently Substack, hundreds of “experts” like to tell the Bailey family what to eat.

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/kelloggs-germs-and-food-pyramids



Is It Foreign Aid Or Covert Action?

Trump continues to cut back on multi-purpose overseas programs

There has been considerable controversy surrounding the Trump administration decision to cutback on government agencies that are ostensibly committed to charitable, educational and other nation building activities both overseas and in the United States.

by Philip Giraldi

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/is-it-foreign-aid-or-covert-action



Kash Patel’s Honey Pot – Alexis Wilkins – A Zionist Handler

Who is Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins? Could she have been ‘assigned’ to Patel by the Zionist Cartel? Alexis claims her parents were Gabe and Ansley, he worked for Gillette overseas, and her mother worked in Big Pharma.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/kash-patels-honey-pot-alexis-wilkins



Celia Farber On Deadliest Vaccine In History (54:22)

Celia Farber discusses her new book (co-authored with Dr. James Thorp) Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable.

FFWN With Kevin Barrett

https://rumble.com/v6p3oec-celia-farber-on-deadliest-vaccine-in-history.html



Israeli Tanks Roll Into West Bank First Time In 20 Years As Prelude To Forcible Annexation

In the dimly lit basement of a building in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, a family huddled together as their home transformed into a war-ravaged prison, the deafening rumble of advancing tanks shaking the ground beneath them and bombs raining down from above.

by Maryam Qarehgozlou

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/02/25/743459/Ethnic-cleansing-underway-Why-are-Israeli-tanks-rolling-into-the-West-Bank



"In a world filled with hate, we must still dare to hope.

In a world filled with anger, we must still dare to comfort.

In a world filled with despair, we must still dare to dream.

And in a world filled with distrust, we must still dare to believe."

Michael Jackson

On February 26, 1983, Michael Jackson’s Thriller topped the Billboard Album chart – and was well on its way to becoming the best-selling album of the year, worldwide. Produced by Quincy Jones, Jackson’s sixth studio album marked his creative and commercial breakthrough as a solo artist and, eventually, spent a whopping 37 non-consecutive weeks at No.1. Thriller also produced a record-breaking seven Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while it later earned an unprecedented eight Grammy Awards. Today, it remains the world’s best-selling album of all time.

Michael Jackson Website

Thriller (Album)

Meetings And Stories Chapter 6, Michael Jackson

The Genesis Of Beat It

by Mark R. Elsis

Lifetide

The Biology Of The Unconscious

Applies recent developments in astronomy, biology, and psychology to the mysteries of memory, dreams, visions, UFOs, gods and devils, hypnosis, ghosts, ESP, creativity, and consciousness, recognizing natural bases for paranormal occurrences. He is credited with coining the hundredth monkey effect.

by Lyall Watson

Aaron Bushnell, Free Palestine

“My name is Aaron Bushnell. I am an active duty member of the United States Air Force, and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal. Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine, Free Palestine.”

Aaron Bushnell

https://AaronBushnell.org



