What Sam Altman Doesn’t Want You To Know (14:18)

Sam Altman wants to make a deal with us: he’ll give us a utopian future, if we give him... everything. $750 billion in investment. As much electricity as the population of India. And all of our data. And if he’s wrong he’ll still profit off of what comes next.

by More Perfect Union

https://rumble.com/v769e36-what-sam-altman-doesnt-want-you-to-know-by-more-perfect-union.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



“You could parachute him into an island full of cannibals

and come back in 5 years and he’d be the king.”

Paul Graham, about Sam Altman, CEO OpenAI



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived



Beauty



Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate

Man is in a hurry he just can’t wait

The Sea Empress let go of her oil there mate

In a marine sanctuary now isn’t that great



Double-hulled tankers once more too late

Now the coast of Wales is in a slippery state

What we want we get that is our fate

Beauty is vanishing at an alarming rate



by Mark R. Elsis



February 23, 1996



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



George Harrison At The Cavern Club

Today Would Have Been The 83rd Birthday Of George Harrison

Join us in celebrating George Harrison’s story and musical legacy.

George Harrison was born on February 25th, 1943, at 12 Arnold Grove, Wavertree, Liverpool. A guitarist whose playing could stop you mid-step, a gifted songwriter, and a seeker who brought the sitar into pop consciousness and quietly broadened what modern music could hold. To George, music was never simply a career. It was a spiritual practice. He grew into one of the defining guitarists of his generation, a musician whose taste, curiosity, and quiet conviction shaped The Beatles as profoundly as anyone. ‘Taxman.’ ‘Something.’ ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ Songs that continue to resonate across decades, each carrying his unmistakable fingerprint. George wrote ‘Something’ in an empty Abbey Road Studio 1 during sessions for the ‘White Album’ next door in Studio 2. While Paul recorded vocals, George took a quiet break and stepped away to compose what would become his first Beatles A-side single, released in October 1969. The song would go on to be hailed as “one of the best love songs of the past fifty or a hundred years,” in the words of Frank Sinatra.

https://www.thebeatles.com/?utm_campaign=Anthology



George Harrison

(A Website I First Owned – Read Meetings And Stories, Chapter 7, Pattie Boyd, Something – The Link Is Below)

https://GeorgeHarrison.com



George Harrison (212 Videos)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9SLRU38-i-aPvZkXcJYL_ZZicEG8bfmT



Meetings And Stories, Chapter 7, Pattie Boyd

Something

Pattie Boyd first met George Harrison in early March of 1964 during the shooting of the film “A Hard Day’s Night“. She was the lead girl in the train scene when John Lennon and The Beatles sang “I Should Have Known Better“. I knew the inspiration for the song “Something” by George Harrison (with 109 million views as of October 29, 2023) was his wife, Pattie Boyd. I was also well aware that Eric Clapton, a close friend of George, wrote the song “Wonderful Tonight” (Live with 116 million views and Studio with 64 million views as of October 29, 2023) about his soon to be wife, Pattie Boyd. To be the muse of not just one of the greatest love songs ever but two is incredible.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com/Pattie-Boyd-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Sergei Lavrov Is Right: America Is ‘Agreement Incapable’

In February 2026, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “not being ready to fulfill agreements” reached during alleged Trump-Putin talks in Alaska in August 2025. The accusation fits a pattern. During a July 2020 conference on the Open Skies Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that Russia does not view the United States “as a partner who is able to negotiate.”

by José Niño

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/sergei-lavrov-is-right-america-is-agreement-incapable



How Education Destroyed Your Brain - A Warning From Richard Feynman (28:52)

Education was supposed to teach you how to think. Instead, it trained you to memorize, obey, and perform. In this video, we break down Richard Feynman’s warning about how modern education systems disconnect people from real understanding - and why so many graduates struggle to apply what they learned in the real world. Using real stories from Feynman’s teaching experience, this documentary explores how schools reward memorization over thinking, authority over verification, and compliance over curiosity.

https://rumble.com/v7691tu-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-richard-feynmans-warning.html



Israelis Conduct ‘Safari Tours’ Of Shackled Palestinian Detainees Followed By Torah Lessons, Lunch

At every turn, the behaviour of the average Israeli Jew has consistently reinforced the belief that the genocidal actions of the Israeli military are a mere expression of the popular Jewish will. A group of religious Jews from a synagogue in the illegal Har Homa settlement in occupied Jerusalem were taken on a “safari tour” of shackled and brutalised Palestinian detainees inside one of the highest security prisons so they could amuse themselves at the expense of the helpless Palestinians.

by Palestine Will Be Free

https://palestinewillbefree.substack.com/p/safari-tours-shackled-palestinian-detainees-torah-lessons-lunch



US F-22 Fighter Jets Arrive In Israel, Yair Lapid Backs Israel’s ‘Biblical Borders,’ And More (27:51)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v768q2o-us-f-22-fighter-jets-arrive-in-israel-yair-lapid-backs-israels-biblical-bor.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a



Moscow Warns Against Plot To Arm Kiev With Nukes

British and French leaders have “lost touch with reality,” Russia’s envoy told the UN Security Council

Russia has warned France and the UK that alleged plans to provide Kiev with nuclear capabilities could trigger severe global consequences, accusing the Western European powers at the UN Security Council of pursuing a dangerous escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/633003-ukraine-nuclear-weapons-un-nebenzia



Since 1978 Israel Planted 13,000 Fake Empty Historical Tombs Around Jerusalem To Claim False Jewish Archeological History For The City Of Jerusalem (0:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/62O48XjV2jzY



What Social Credit Means To You And How It Will Change Your Life

Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about social credit as if it were a ‘good thing’. ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about,’ said one. ‘It won’t be so bad. In fact, if you behave yourself it will be a good thing.’ A programme promoting social credit on NBC News in the US, stated that social credit pushes people to become better citizens.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://vernoncoleman.com/social3.htm



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,532 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis