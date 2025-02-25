EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

The Federal Reserve Isn't Federal At All (3:59)

by Carl Klang

https://rumble.com/v6p1oiu-the-federal-reserve-isnt-federal-at-all-by-carl-klang.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



When Trust Is Gone

Are there any sources of information we can still believe?

I was late to the sceptical party. For the first 60 years of my life I was largely oblivious to the institutionalised evil operating within our world. Belatedly – since early 2020 – I have begun the painful process of piecing it all together, bit by bit.

by Gary Sidley

https://garysidley.substack.com/p/when-trust-is-gone



Israel – Land Of Jewish Supremacy (56:13)

by AurigaBooks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m8glZKvapjA3



Tel Aviv Bus Bombings: False Flag Or Netanyahu’s Luck?

On Thursday night, three explosive devices detonated on buses in Tel Aviv, causing chaos and a public frenzy. While the issue has been weaponized by the Israeli government to expand its ongoing assault on the West Bank, no group has claimed responsibility. A senior Hamas official has informed The Cradle of their suspicions that the event could have been a false-flag attack.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://thecradle.co/articles/tel-aviv-bus-bombings-false-flag-or-netanyahus-luck



Brandon Joe Williams (1:55:45)

The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/brandon-joe-williams



The Deep State Wins Again: All The Ways ‘We The People’ Keep Losing Our Freedoms

“We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, ‘Please, please. It’s too much winning. We can’t take it anymore. Mr. President, it’s too much.'” ~Donald Trump

Almost one month into the Trump presidency, and the Constitution and the entire section on the various branches of government and how they work together are still missing from the White House website.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_deep_state_wins_again_all_the_ways_we_the_people_keep_losing_our_freedo



Netanyahu Talks About New System Of Killing (1:33)

https://rumble.com/v6ogrmo-netanyahu-talks-about-new-system-of-killing.html



Dead Sea Scrolls – Forgeries Created By Menachem Begin

The Dead Sea Scrolls were said to have been found by Bedouin shepherds wandering the desert in 1947. They came across intact clay pots inside caves holding parchments/papyrus. Taking the parchments from the cave they hung them up in their tent subjected to the elements.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/dead-sea-scrolls-forgeries-created



Quote Of The Day

“The financial system has been turned over to the Federal Reserve Board.

That board administers the finance system by authority of a purely profiteering group.

The system is private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining

the greatest possible profits from the use of other people's money.”

Charles A. Lindbergh

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Secrets Of The Federal Reserve

Mullins presents some bare facts about the Federal Reserve System with subjects it is not a United States government bank; it is not controlled by Congress; it is a privately owned Central Bank controlled by the elite financiers in their own interest. The Federal Reserve elite controls excessive interest rates, inflation, the printing of paper money, and have taken control of the depression of prosperity in the United States.

by Eustace Mullins

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On February 25, 1995, Frank Sinatra performed his final concert at the Palm Springs Marriott Desert Spring Resort, as part of the Frank Sinatra Desert Classic golf tournament. The 79-year-old icon, who was one of the most popular entertainers of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, closed out the show with one of his signature hits, “The Best Is Yet to Come” (a title that was later etched on his tombstone). Sinatra’s final appearance in front of a live audience took place later in the year, during a star-studded 80th birthday event at The Shrine Auditorium. Sinatra died in 1998 at the age of 82.

Frank Sinatra Website

Frank Sinatra (112 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

Nice 'n' Easy (Album) by Frank Sinatra Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Liberty Fellowship MT

Dr. Chuck Baldwin is the Founder of all things Liberty Fellowship. Liberty Fellowship (LF) is an independent, unorganized, unincorporated, nondenominational, non-501(c)(3), private Christian fellowship and is not a non-profit organization (NPO) or association and, therefore, is NOT tax-exempt. The true church is a spiritual organism not a human organization.

https://LibertyFellowshipMT.com



